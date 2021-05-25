Teaching & Learning Video

Pandemic Transitions – A Group of California 5th Graders Anticipate Middle School

By Brooke Saias — May 25, 2021 4:20
Pandemic Transitions – A Group of California 5th Graders Anticipate Middle School
Brooke Saias/Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Brooke Saias
Video Producer Education Week
Brooke Saias is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell stories about the impact of education on communities.

Video

Student Well-Being Video The Awkward, Exciting, and Uncertain Transition to Middle School, High School, and College
Students in 5th, 8th and 12th grades anticipate their transition from pandemic schooling to a new level of education in the fall.
Jaclyn Borowski , Eric Harkleroad & Brooke Saias
1 min read
052521 HS Graduation AP BS
Teaching & Learning Video Pandemic Transitions – High Schools Seniors Ready for College
5:29
Pandemic Transitions – High Schools Seniors Ready for College
Teaching Video Pandemic Transitions – A Group of Hawaii 8th Graders Looks to High School
Jaclyn Borowski
4:12
Pandemic Transitions – A Group of Hawaii 8th Graders Looks to High School
School & District Management Video Education Week Leadership Symposium: Resource Center
Resource Center for K-12 education’s premier leadership event.
1 min read
Images of leaders.
See More Multimedia