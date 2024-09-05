Make Learning ‘Binge-Worthy’: Immersive Adventures in the Classroom

When it comes to student engagement, this district leader seems to have cracked the code.

Kate Maxlow, the director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for Hampton City Schools in Hampton, Va., has figured out how to incorporate immersive adventures into lessons to enhance student learning and engagement.

These lessons incorporate what the students are already learning into an immersive adventure in which they’re able to make decisions that shape the outcome. In one example, she incorporated Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books and gave students the choice to follow Percy, or choose their own routes.

Here, she explains how it works, and how teachers can go about incorporating it into their classrooms.