English-Language Learners Video

From Afghanistan to Austin, One Refugee Student’s Experience

By Lauren Santucci — December 1, 2022 4:32
Ahmad Still 003 BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As of February 2022, Texas led the nation in the number of Afghan refugees it had received, a number that exceeded 10,000 at the time.
Many of those refugees were children who are now enrolled in Texas schools.
In Austin, the district has both a refugee support office and multilingual education department dedicated to working with these students and their teachers, as well as their families.
Even still, it can be a challenging and isolating experience for young people trying to learn new lessons, in a new language, in a new country and culture.
Here, one Austin middle schooler who arrived from Afghanistan in 2021 and has been enrolled in school for a year, shares his experience.

See Also

Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion 12 Ways to Support Afghan Refugee Students
Larry Ferlazzo, August 25, 2021
12 min read

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
As a video producer, Lauren Santucci produces, films, and edits meaningful, human-interest digital video and works closely with Education Week editors and reporters. Prior to joining Education Week in 2022, she produced videos for Al Jazeera, FRONTLINE PBS, and The Texas Tribune. She has a master’s degree in visual journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Coverage of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

School Climate & Safety Video They Survived a School Shooting. Here’s What They Want You to Know
The survivors of one school shooting offer insight and advice to future school leaders dealing with similar tragedies in their communities.
Lauren Santucci
6:28
Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard, writes messages on each of the 10 crosses representing victims in front of the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 21, 2018.
Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard, writes messages on each of the 10 crosses representing victims in front of the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 21, 2018.
Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP
Recruitment & Retention Video One District’s Transformative Solution to Its Staffing Shortage
A suburban Virginia school district overhauled its hiring process, enabling it to address a bus driver and teacher shortfall simultaneously.
Jaclyn Borowski
3:08
A Cobb County School bus moves on street Friday, March 13, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga.
A Cobb County School bus moves on street Friday, March 13, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga.
Mike Stewart/AP
School Climate & Safety Video How a School Shooting Survivor Found Healing in Activism
Voting for the first time has been part of one school shooting survivor's healing process.
Kaylee Domzalski & Lauren Santucci
5:13
092422 Mia Saugus 09 ml BS
Morgan Lieberman for Education Week
Teaching Video Teachers, Try This: An SEL Lesson That Teaches Kindness and Empathy
See how this elementary school teacher uses an SEL lesson to teach students about the value of kindness, empathy, and the power of words.
Lauren Santucci
4:29
An 8th grader works on a class project at Paw Paw Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. The students were asked to write a word that was important to them and their work in the classroom. They then added the words to a poster to serve as a class "contract." The district has upped its social-emotional curriculum during the pandemic, as more students struggle. That is common nationwide. A recent AP-NORC/MTV poll found that nearly half of U.S. teens said the pandemic has made it harder to be happy and maintain their mental health.
An 8th grader works on a class project at Paw Paw Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. The students were asked to write a word that was important to them and their work in the classroom. They then added the words to a poster to serve as a class "contract." The district has upped its social-emotional curriculum during the pandemic, as more students struggle. That is common nationwide. A recent AP-NORC/MTV poll found that nearly half of U.S. teens said the pandemic has made it harder to be happy and maintain their mental health.
Martha Irvine/AP
See More Multimedia