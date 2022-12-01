From Afghanistan to Austin, One Refugee Student’s Experience

As of February 2022, Texas led the nation in the number of Afghan refugees it had received, a number that exceeded 10,000 at the time.

Many of those refugees were children who are now enrolled in Texas schools.

In Austin, the district has both a refugee support office and multilingual education department dedicated to working with these students and their teachers, as well as their families.

Even still, it can be a challenging and isolating experience for young people trying to learn new lessons, in a new language, in a new country and culture.

Here, one Austin middle schooler who arrived from Afghanistan in 2021 and has been enrolled in school for a year, shares his experience.