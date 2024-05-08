The Complex Factors Affecting English-Learner Graduation Rates
English-Language Learners

The Complex Factors Affecting English-Learner Graduation Rates

By Ileana Najarro — May 08, 2024 3 min read
Teeanage students doing a test in the classroom
Researchers at New York University and the University of Houston recommend educators break down English-learner data by various sociological factors.
E+ / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The likelihood of an English learner graduating from high school within four years may depend on the student’s race and ethnicity, gender, and socioeconomic status, according to a new study from New York University and University of Houston researchers.

Federal data from 2019-20 show that while the national English-learner graduation rate has increased to about 71 percent, those students still lag behind the overall rate of 86 percent.

For their study published in the Educational Researcher journal this month, researchers reviewed graduation data of more than 127,900 New York City students who began 9th grade in 2013 and 2014. While students overall who received federally mandated language services—English learners—were about 4 percent less likely to graduate on time, the narrative quickly changed when data for race, gender, and socioeconomic status were broken down.

For instance, girls—who at any point in their K-12 education were identified as English learners—were more likely to graduate than their male -counterparts. Black English learners had higher graduation rates than Black peers who never had specialized language services. Asian and Pacific Islander English learners graduated at higher rates than all Latino and Black peers, while Latino English learners were the group least likely to graduate out of all. Median household incomes of where English learners lived also influenced graduation outcomes.

“What our work suggests is that we have to think about the intersectional identities that students hold,” said Michael Kieffer, an associate professor of literacy education at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development and a co-author of the report.

What happens when you disaggregate English-learner data

While qualitative research in the past has looked into what happens when you disaggregate English-learner data, the new study was intended to identify any trends across a large data set, Kieffer said.

Another motivation for the study stemmed from the field of raciolinguistics, where racialized students are perceived differently because of their multilingualism, based on how their race and ethnicity are viewed. For instance, multilingual white students may have their linguistic assets praised more than multilingual Black and Latino students, said Ben Le, a co-author of the study and a doctoral student at NYU Steinhardt.

This intersectional lens was crucial to the study.

For instance, for the cohort of students identified as English learners, no distinction was made between those who were reclassified out of English-learner status in their elementary years and those who received language services for a longer period of time. Yet, disparities among race, gender, and socioeconomic status lines remained, Le said.

For instance, all English learners in low-income neighborhoods, where the median household income was below $40,000, were equally likely to graduate compared with their non-English-learner peers in similar neighborhoods. But in middle- and high-income neighborhoods, English learners in general were less likely to graduate than non-English learners in similar neighborhoods.

It’s why Le recommends that when educators disaggregate their local data on English-learner graduation rates, they should take stock of what resources were available to the students both in and out of school and what perceptions of a student’s assets are at play.

What educators should keep in mind

The study overall not only highlights the value of educators and researchers alike breaking down English-learner data, but it also brings into question how the English-learner label works, said Lucrecia Santibañez, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Education & Information Studies.

When the NYU and University of Houston study pointed out the disparities at play when English learners were in middle- and high-income neighborhoods, Santibañez said the label of English learner might lead to tracking students out of advanced coursework as other national research studies have found.

The label itself is needed to denote who legally qualifies for language-instruction support, yet educators need to be careful not to let deficit mindsets tied to that label get in the way of students accessing high-quality education, she added.

Although the study focuses on New York City data, past research suggests such disparities are not unique to this data set but play out in different contexts, Le said.

“Thinking about this approach in different places, this kind of intersectional approach is still very valuable,” Kieffer added.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Thu., May 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety K-12 Essentials Forum Strengthen Students’ Connections to School
Join this free event to learn how schools are creating the space for students to form strong bonds with each other and trusted adults.
Register
Thu., May 09, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Equity and Access in Mathematics Education: A Deeper Look
Explore the advantages of access in math education, including engagement, improved learning outcomes, and equity.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
Thu., May 16, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Standards-Based Grading Roundtable: What We've Achieved and Where We're Headed
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English-Language Learners Explainer Title III Funding for English Learners, Explained
As the nation’s English-learner population continues to grow , researchers look to the Title III for how to best support these students.
Ileana Najarro
7 min read
Second grade students raise their hands in Dalia Gerardo's classroom at West Elementary, in Russellville, Ala., on Dec. 9, 2022.
Second grade students raise their hands in Dalia Gerardo's classroom at West Elementary, in Russellville, Ala., on Dec. 9, 2022. Gerardo's classroom includes several English learners served by Title III federal funding.
Tamika Moore for Education Week
English-Language Learners Experts' Top Policy Priorities for English-Learner Education
A new outline of national priorities from parents, researchers, and policymakers.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Second grade students listen to their teacher Dalia Gerardo at West Elementary, in Russellville, Ala.
Second grade students listen to their teacher Dalia Gerardo at West Elementary, in Russellville, Ala. The need for more bilingual educators is one of the top policy priorities for English-learner education.
Tamika Moore for Education Week
English-Language Learners Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Dual Language Learning?
Answer 7 questions about dual language learning.
English-Language Learners The Science of Reading and English Learners: 3 Takeaways for Policy and Classroom Practice
Two experts joined Education Week for a webinar on best practices for teaching young English learners to read.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Teacher working with young schoolgirl at her desk in class
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼