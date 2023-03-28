Teachers Share Their Best April Fools’ Day Pranks
Teaching

Teachers Share Their Best April Fools’ Day Pranks

By Hayley Hardison — March 28, 2023 1 min read
A large amount of glossy painted stones made to look like yellow laughing emojis
iStock/Getty
April Fools’ Day is nearly upon us, and educators across the country are preparing playful pranks for their (un)suspecting students.

April 1st is also the first day of National Humor Month, which aims to promote the value of laughter in increasing morale and connectedness to others. In a 2019 Education Week Opinion blog post by Larry Ferlazzo, one educator wrote: “Laughter in the classroom is an important part of building a strong community of learners. If the laughter is at no one’s expense, we bond over a shared experience—our own cache of insider jokes.”

Even though April Fools’ Day lands on a Saturday this year, pranksters are still bound to run amok. If you’re itching to bring some laughter or spirit into your classroom this week, we’ve compiled 9 hilarious pranks that educators on TikTok have played on their students.

@amiddlemathmoment April Fool’s Day! I have so many more clips I could use 🤣 #fyp #middleschool #FreeFreeDance #aprilfools #prank #teachersoftiktok #foryoupage #funny ♬ original sound - Miss Moore
@ms.jennyyy April Fools as an #elementaryteacher #fyp #aprilfools #aprilfoolsday #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #teacher #studentprank #spelling #foryou ♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music - Ocean Floor Orchestra
@ms.saboungi April Fools’ prank had them STRESSED #teachersoftiktok #teachersof2021 #5thgrade #elementaryschool #aprilfoolsprank #aprilfoolsday ♬ original sound - Tala S.
@beard_al wait to see my student's reaction. I lost it at the end 😂 #aprilfools #teachersoftiktok #science101 #subway ♬ original sound - Beard Al(ex)
@meetmshowerton we’re going lirpaloof bird spotting today!! #aprilfools #kindergartenteacher #teachersontiktok #classroomfun #elementaryteacher #kinderteacher ♬ original sound - ms howerton- 1st grade teacher
@littlekayyyy Wait for the end…. They hate me 😂😂😭 #teachersoftiktok #fyp #aprilfools ♬ original sound - K
@venture_fourth flood drills are drills too 🌧🤪 #aprilfools #aprilfoolsday #april1st #teacherprank #studentsprank #flooddrill #GameTok ♬ original sound - Venture Fourth
@teachercrunch baked my students brownies for April Fools Day 😏 #aprilfools #aprilfoolsday #aprilfoolsprank #elementaryschool #teachertok #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #elementary ♬ original sound - Profile
@eggsunnysideup #teachertok #aprilfools #GameTok #teacherlife #prank #AFairShotWithBlock #teachers #teachersoftiktok ♬ original sound - Kat Eggleston

Oh, and if you want to trick your colleagues, we’ve got you covered.

@theredheadteacher Reaction video coming soon! #aprilfoolsintheclassroom #aprilfoolsprank #aprilfoolsday2022 #teachersontiktok ♬ BORN FOR THIS - Foxxi

Hayley Hardison
Social Media Producer
Hayley Hardison is a social media producer for Education Week.

