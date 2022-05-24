Teachers Often Don’t Get Lunch or Bathroom Breaks. That’s Why Some States Guarantee Them
Teaching Profession

Teachers Often Don’t Get Lunch or Bathroom Breaks. That’s Why Some States Guarantee Them

By Libby Stanford — May 24, 2022 2 min read
Image of thirty minutes on a clock.
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week and iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As concerns about keeping teachers mount, here’s something to consider: Teachers in most states across the country don’t have duty-free lunch, bathroom, or planning breaks protected by law. In some cases, teachers find themselves going without bathroom breaks and working overtime to make up for lost planning time.

But last week, South Carolina joined a list of at least 23 other states that have laws protecting duty-free breaks for teachers. The South Carolina law, which Gov. Henry McMaster signed on May 16, gives elementary and special education teachers a 30-minute break each day free of responsibilities, which is typical of such laws, some of which date back to the 1960s.

“This is the kind of thing that shouldn’t necessarily require legislative action,” said Patrick Kelly, a teacher in Columbia, S.C., and director of governmental affairs for the Palmetto State Teachers Association. “It should be something that, in many cases, school leadership should be able to figure out.”

Many teachers in states without duty-free lunch or break laws still have break times throughout the day. District and school officials have the power to establish their own policies on teacher breaks. Without a law, however, there’s no penalty for not doing that.

Some states—including Colorado, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Rhode Island—don’t have a duty-free break law specific to teachers, but have labor laws that require employers to offer breaks throughout the work day.

A help in retaining teachers?

Recent teacher shortage crises have pushed lawmakers to focus on educator retention, including laws addressing school climate and workplace retention.

In South Carolina, the situation is dire. There were 1,063 teacher vacancies in the state as of September and October, according to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement, a South Carolina nonprofit dedicated to teacher retention. The number is a 15.5 percent increase from the 2020-21 school year.

“The scope of the teacher shortage ... is growing so rapidly and becoming so immense that policymakers are understanding that they have to do something to better recruit and retain teachers in our state,” Kelly said.

The issue has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which teachers found themselves having to juggle students both in person and online throughout the school day. That situation, which Kelly describes as a “dual-modality environment,” led many teachers to go without breaks.

The South Carolina law is focused on elementary and special education teachers because they are most likely to forfeit break times in order to keep an eye on students.

The state doesn’t have hard data on workplace conditions, but Kelly did his own survey of 300 of his colleagues three years ago. A third of the elementary teachers included in the survey said they regularly didn’t have a bathroom break all day.

The law will be a welcome change for those teachers, Kelly said.

“This is a good starting place — just basic working conditions, where people have time to go to the restroom, to eat their lunch, to plan, to grade,” he said.

But for Kelly, the law is only a “base level” answer to teacher shortages. Much more needs to be done in the state and across the country to ensure that teachers remain in the profession, he said.

“So much of the discussion in national education discourse right now is about the curriculum or it’s about educational settings and choice, but at the end of the day all of those debates are moot if you don’t have sufficient numbers of high-quality teachers,” he said.

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Retention State Policy Teachers South Carolina

Events

Wed., May 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Making Technology Work Better in Schools
Join experts for a look at the steps schools are taking (or should take) to improve the use of technology in schools.
Register
Thu., June 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar The ABCs of ESSER: How to Make the Most of Relief Funds Before They Expire
Join a diverse group of K-12 experts to learn how to leverage federal funds before they expire and improve student learning environments.
Content provided by Johnson Controls
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Modernizing Principal Support: The Road to More Connected and Effective Leaders
When principals are better equipped to lead, support, and maintain high levels of teaching and learning, outcomes for students are improved.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion Short On Substitute Teachers? Here's Something States Can Do
Student teachers can make good substitutes, but the rules often don't allow them to step in, write two researchers.
Dan Goldhaber & Sydney Payne
4 min read
Conceptual illustration of a new employee fitting into the workplace puzzle
Sergey Tarasov/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession In Their Own Words 'I'm Afraid to Return to the Classroom': A Gay Teacher of the Year Speaks Out
Willie Carver, Jr., the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, is questioning his future as a teacher given recent anti-LGBTQ legislative efforts.
Madeline Will
8 min read
Montgomery County teacher and Kentucky Teacher of the Year, Willie Carver, in downtown Mt. Sterling, Ky., on May 11, 2022.
Willie Carver is the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year and teaches high school English and French in the Montgomery County, Ky., public schools.
Arden Barnes for Education Week
Teaching Profession Teacher Morale Is at a Low Point. Here's Where Some Are Finding Hope
It’s been a hard few years for teachers. These are the moments with students that are keeping them going.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
Conceptual Illustration of figure wallpapering blue sky over a dark night
francescoch/iStock via Getty
Teaching Profession Nation's Top Teachers Bask in White House Spotlight
The national and state teachers of the year were honored by the president and first lady in a White House ceremony.
Madeline Will
4 min read
First lady Jill Biden hugs 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell as President Joe Biden applauds during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
First lady Jill Biden hugs 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell as President Joe Biden applauds during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.
Susan Walsh/AP
Load More ▼