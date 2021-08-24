Schools Must Identify Students With Disabilities Despite Pandemic Hurdles, Ed. Dept. Says
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states. Read more from this blog.

Special Education

Schools Must Identify Students With Disabilities Despite Pandemic Hurdles, Ed. Dept. Says

By Evie Blad — August 24, 2021 2 min read
School children in classroom with teacher, wearing face masks and raised hands
DigitalVision/Vectors/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools must meet their obligations under federal law to identify and serve children with disabilities, the Education Department said in new guidance Tuesday.

“Regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the mode of instruction,” children with disabilities are entitled to a free and appropriate public education, the U.S. Department of Education’s office of special education and rehabilitative services wrote in a letter to state and local educational administrators.

The attached guidance document focused on Child Find, a portion of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act that outlines states’ obligations to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities, even those younger than school age and those who do not attend public schools.

Among other things, the guidance notes that schools may use federal COVID-19 relief funding provided through the American Rescue Plan to help address a backlog of evaluations. And schools may need to make extra efforts to locate and identify children who didn’t enroll in the 2020-21 school year to ensure their needs are addressed.

The guidance is the first in a series of Q&A documents the Education Department plans to release on special education in the coming weeks, Katherine Neas, acting assistant secretary of the office of special education and rehabilitative services, wrote. Other documents will cover topics like evaluation, reevaluation, meeting timelines, and providing services, she said.

Advocates say the pandemic has been particularly challenging for students with disabilities as schools strained to provide appropriate services and accommodations during remote learning. They’ve also cautioned that interruptions to in-person learning have given educators fewer opportunities to recognize potential learning disabilities and have led to a backlog in special education evaluations in some districts.

The Education Department’s guidance acknowledges these challenges, and prods schools to act.

See Also

Aikin listens to her eight-year-old son, Carter, as he reads in the family’s home in Katy, TX, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Carter has dyslexia and Aikin could not help but smile at the improvement in his fluency as he read out loud.
Kanisha Aikin listens to her 8-year-old son, Carter, who has dyslexia, as he reads aloud in the family’s home in Katy, Texas.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Special Education The Pandemic Made It Harder to Spot Students With Disabilities. Now Schools Must Catch Up
Evie Blad, July 14, 2021
13 min read

“Generally, children who attend virtual schools or, as experienced during the pandemic, receive instruction virtually, do not have the same degree of face-to-face interactions and in-person contacts with a teacher or other school staff as children who attend brick-and-mortar schools on a full-time basis,” the document says. “As such, teachers of these students have limited opportunity for casual observation of a child’s learning abilities and early recognition of issues that may impact their learning.”

In that case, schools should ensure they are relying on more than teacher observations to identify students who may need services, the guidance says.

In addition, children with “long COVID” or prolonged post-COVID side effects “such as fatigue, mood changes, or difficulty concentrating” may qualify for special education services if those conditions adversely affect their ability to participate and learn, the guidance says.

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.
Related Tags:
Students With Disabilities Department of Education IDEA

Events

Wed., August 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Supporting English-Learners This Fall: Focus on Assets, Not Deficits
The country’s 5 million English-language learner-students—three-quarters of whom speak Spanish as their home language, federal data show—faced unique challenges during the periods of remote schooling last year. Some worry that these students may have regressed
Register
Thu., August 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Take 5 for Schools: Five Essential Steps for Safe School Openings This Fall
Faced with the highly transmissible Delta variant, school districts across the country are grappling with the biggest challenge of the pandemic to date. With schools reopening every day and education leaders reassessing their opening plans,
Content provided by Healthy Davis Together
Register
Tue., August 31, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Reengaging Students: Seizing the Moment to Foster Student Success
With an infusion of federal funding from Covid-relief aid, districts and schools have a unique opportunity to invest in more whole child student supports to help recoup academic ground. Engaging families is an important part
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Opinion Q&A Collections: The Inclusive Classroom
Ten years of posts from experienced teachers of students with learning differences.
Larry Ferlazzo
2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Special Education Opinion Five Teacher-Recommended Strategies to Support Students With Learning Differences
Four educators share strategies for supporting students with learning differences, including utilizing "wait time" and relationship building.
Larry Ferlazzo
11 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Special Education What Employers Can Teach Schools About Neurodiversity
The benefits of neurodiversity have gained traction in business, but college and career support for students with disabilities falls short.
Sarah D. Sparks
8 min read
Conceptual image of someone who stands out.
Special Education The Challenge of Teaching Students With Visual Disabilities From Afar
Teachers of students with visual disabilities struggle to provide 3-D instruction in a two-dimensional remote learning environment.
Katie Livingstone
5 min read
Neal McKenzie
Neal McKenzie, an assistive technology specialist, works with a student who has a visual impairment in Sonoma County, Calif.<br/>
Courtesy Photo
Load More ▼