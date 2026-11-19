When schools offer English-language development services to English learners, two common approaches are push-in or pull-out instruction.

In a pull-out method, students leave general education classrooms to work with English-as-a-second-language, or ESL, teachers.

In a push-in model, the specialist educator works with a student or group of students directly in the general education classroom. This approach requires strategic collaboration between the ESL and general education teachers, especially when they co-teach and both lead lessons for all students.

Navigating both models can be tricky yet beneficial for students who need additional support. That’s what teachers at Decatur High School in Alabama learned in 2024 when they incorporated more push-in instruction for English learners who were more accustomed to pull-out models.

ESL teachers Kelly Elmore and Nicole Van Strien, along with English teacher Katherine Helms, discussed their experience at the annual WIDA conference this fall and addressed what it takes to build collaborative push-in and pull-out models that work for students and teachers alike.

The need for grassroots ideas and admin support

By 2024, Elmore had seen how some English learners were failing math or English/language arts in 9th grade, skipping summer school, and falling off track for graduation by 10th grade.

All this took place when ESL teachers like her focused on preparing students for the WIDA language proficiency test known as ACCESS and relied more on pull-out sessions rather than collaborative teaching with general education teachers, Elmore said.

Identifying the problem, Elmore, Van Strien, and gen ed teachers came together to develop push-in classes targeting 9th and 10th grade English and math, as well as a collaborative English learner English class for juniors, co-taught by Elmore and Helms, all while still allowing for pull-out language development instruction as needed.

It was a grassroots approach, Elmore said. And while the team got support from administrators, they found that getting administrators’ input earlier would have helped expand the scope of their efforts and better ensure English learners were included in discussions about student success.

“It’s our responsibility in the collaboration process to make sure that our EL students have a seat at the table,” Elmore said.

Collaboration goes both ways

As the ESL and gen ed teachers at Decatur High School worked out the logistics of how push-in and co-teaching models would function, they learned key lessons about collaborating effectively.

One key takeaway was that gen ed teachers learned new strategies under a push-in model.

Van Strien worked with a 9th grade math teacher focusing on geometry. The gen ed teacher learned to be more conscious about slowing down with students and paying attention to vocabulary , rather than feeling like she needed to rush through all the content.

She also learned from Van Strien how to get quiet English learners to participate in class. Instead of accepting a student’s silence when asked a question, she provided them with response options such as “Could I have more information” or “May I ask a friend for help?”

In push-in classes, Van Strien introduced herself as a language teacher and assured students she did not solely target English learners, who may feel embarrassed working with a specialist in front of their peers.

“I don’t pick out only the EL students to work with. I just treat it like I’m teaching them all language,” Van Strien said.

But at times, friction may emerge when two teachers are at the head of the classroom.

Establish communication

Helms teaches an English class for 11th grade English learners with Elmore under a co-teaching model, in which they plan and teach together.

Such a scenario allows for a slower pace where both teachers can focus on teaching language development through academic content .

Yet in push-in models, gen ed teachers may express frustration at the slower pace.

“We have to go in front of a principal and share what all we did to fill these different standards. So if we’re going really slow and we don’t cover those, we have to answer for that, and that stresses some people out,” Helms said.

It’s why there can still be benefits to offering pull-out instruction alongside the push-in model, she said.

The key overall is strategic communication and planning between gen ed and ESL teachers, making sure both educators are aware of what students are working on and how they can support each other.

Even when co-teaching, communication is the key to avoiding or addressing friction, such as plotting out precisely what each educator will do in the classroom, Helms said.

“I like for us to be seen by those students as both being the teachers, both grading, both doing the instructing, both doing the planning. That’s just kind of a logistical nightmare, but we make it work,” Helms said.