How to Align IEP Goals and Language Supports for English Learners: A Guide
English Learners Download

How to Align IEP Goals and Language Supports for English Learners: A Guide

By Ileana Najarro — October 30, 2026 1 min read
Silhouetted photo of a student with icons overlaid and the letters "IEP" in scrapbook style. The icons shown include a checklist, scribbles, fidget spinner, clock, speech bubble and doodle of a smiling face wearing a headset.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

English learners with disabilities require consistent and predictable services and instruction throughout their school day—whether that involves using an assistive device in all classrooms, or having all teachers break down assignments as a supplementary aid.

To ensure this consistency and predictability, and make sure that content goals, language goals, and individualized education program goals work in alignment, all educators of English learners with disabilities need to access and review these students’ IEPs, said John Ladesic, an instructional specialist in K-12 English-language development in Maryland’s Montgomery County district.

Ideally, Ladesic said, English-language development and general education teachers would be part of all IEP meetings. But if nothing else, these educators should request IEP summaries or snapshots that contain valuable information on how to best work with students and families.

See Also

September 15, 2026 Browne Middle School 261
Eighth graders work on math problems in a dual language class taught primarily in English at Joseph A. Browne Middle School in Chelsea, Mass. on Sept. 15, 2026. Many students in the school are English learners. When students are English learenrs with disabilities, their language development teachers should be involved in IEP meetings, according to experts.
Sophie Park for Education Week
English Learners Why ESL Teachers Need a Seat at the IEP Table
Ileana Najarro, October 30, 2026
4 min read

Beyond the IEP itself, here are four strategies to keep in mind when working with English learners with disabilities:

  • Differentiate language vs. disability: Determine whether the student is struggling with English language acquisition, or if the disability is impacting their access to the content.
  • Check both plans: Ensure you review both the IEP and the English-learner plan to provide aligned accommodations.
  • Collaborate, collaborate, collaborate: Coordinate regularly among English-language development teachers, special education teachers, and general education teachers so that language and disability supports do not conflict.
  • Never block EL services: Special education pull-out hours cannot replace or eliminate English-learner language instruction time.

Putting these strategies into practice is easier when your whole team is on the same page. To help you navigate, here’s a handy visual guide to the key components to look for when reviewing an IEP summary:

Download This Resource

ew downloadable A Teacher's Guide to IEPs for ELs

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Tue., November 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Exposure to Experience: Designing Accessible Work-Based Learning
Learn how schools can create meaningful experiences that help every student build skills, connections, and a clearer path to their future.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., November 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar A Tale of Two School Districts: Forecasting Enrollment
Forecasting enrollment is hard. Here’s how two different districts are navigating times of change with data that considers the whole picture.
Content provided by Zonda Education
Register
Wed., November 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Strategies to Create a Culture of Reading in Schools
Join this free virtual event to learn how teachers and school district leaders ensure students are reading enough.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners How One State Is Fixing Bureaucratic Hurdles for English Learners
New legislation in California helps the state catch up and lead in reclassifying English learners.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
FA student wipes his face while his mother takes a photo of him with a sign on the first day of school at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 6, 2026.
A student wipes his face while his mother takes a photo of him with a sign on the first day of school at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 6, 2026. English learners in California will only need to meet one criterion to reclassify this school year.
Jae C. Hong/AP
English Learners How Tech Can Help or Harm Instruction for English Learners With Disabilities
Devices and AI-powered tools can lead to engagement or isolation, researchers and advocates say.
Jennifer Vilcarino
3 min read
Chromebooks, to be loaned to students in the Elk Grove Unified School District, await distribution at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on April 2, 2020.
Chromebooks fill a shelf at a high school in Elk Grove, Calif., on April 2, 2020. In a recent Education Week webinar on how to support English learners with disabilities, Sara Kangas, an associate professor at Lehigh University’s college of education and a participant in the discussion, suggested teachers consider whether the technology being used is hurting or helping peer-to-peer interactions among English learners with disabilities.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
English Learners Strategies to Support English Learners: 3 Takeaways for School Districts
States and school systems are wrestling with how to help learners of English of all age levels.
Sean Cavanagh
3 min read
Student Elias Albert gets help from Nurit Foster, who is using artificial intelligence in her multilingual learners class at Hillside Middle School in Northville, Mich., on Jan. 13, 2025 . AI allows teachers in Northville to provide students with content for a class assignment and then adjust the levels for each student based on their English proficiency, officials said. Some districts are also using AI tools to help with translation for families.
Student Elias Albert gets help from Nurit Foster, who is using artificial intelligence in her multilingual learners class at Hillside Middle School in Northville, Mich., on Jan. 13, 2025. AI allows teachers in Northville to provide students with content for a class assignment and then adjust the levels for each student based on their English proficiency, officials said. Some districts are also using AI tools to help with translation for families.
Daniel Mears/The Detroit News via TNS
English Learners 4 Lessons From One State's Move Away From Formal Pre-K Language Testing
California is shifting from formal assessments to play-based screeners for its youngest learners.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
5 min read
Citlali Márquez-Hamil dances during a Transitional Kindergarten class at First Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, on April 22, 2026.
Citlali Márquez-Hamil dances during a transitional kindergarten class at First Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, on April 22, 2026. During a recent Education Week webinar, experts discussed California's shift to play-based screeners, including how they work, the risk of student misidentification, and implementation oversight.
Ethan Swope/AP