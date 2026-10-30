How to Align IEP Goals and Language Supports for English Learners: A Guide

English learners with disabilities require consistent and predictable services and instruction throughout their school day—whether that involves using an assistive device in all classrooms, or having all teachers break down assignments as a supplementary aid.

To ensure this consistency and predictability, and make sure that content goals, language goals, and individualized education program goals work in alignment, all educators of English learners with disabilities need to access and review these students’ IEPs, said John Ladesic, an instructional specialist in K-12 English-language development in Maryland’s Montgomery County district.

Ideally, Ladesic said, English-language development and general education teachers would be part of all IEP meetings. But if nothing else, these educators should request IEP summaries or snapshots that contain valuable information on how to best work with students and families.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Eighth graders work on math problems in a dual language class taught primarily in English at Joseph A. Browne Middle School in Chelsea, Mass. on Sept. 15, 2026. Many students in the school are English learners. When students are English learenrs with disabilities, their language development teachers should be involved in IEP meetings, according to experts. Sophie Park for Education Week English Learners Why ESL Teachers Need a Seat at the IEP Table Remove Save to favorites

Beyond the IEP itself, here are four strategies to keep in mind when working with English learners with disabilities:



Differentiate language vs. disability : Determine whether the student is struggling with English language acquisition, or if the disability is impacting their access to the content.

: Determine whether the student is struggling with English language acquisition, or if the disability is impacting their access to the content. Check both plans : Ensure you review both the IEP and the English-learner plan to provide aligned accommodations.

: Ensure you review both the IEP and the English-learner plan to provide aligned accommodations. Collaborate, collaborate, collaborate : Coordinate regularly among English-language development teachers, special education teachers, and general education teachers so that language and disability supports do not conflict.

: Coordinate regularly among English-language development teachers, special education teachers, and general education teachers so that language and disability supports do not conflict. Never block EL services: Special education pull-out hours cannot replace or eliminate English-learner language instruction time.

Putting these strategies into practice is easier when your whole team is on the same page. To help you navigate, here’s a handy visual guide to the key components to look for when reviewing an IEP summary: