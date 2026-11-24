Training, training, and more training.

Participants in a March EdWeek Research Center survey cited an outsized need for more training among general education teachers, especially in how to teach language through academic content, as a strategy for servingEnglish learners.

The responses from 1,122 teachers and administrators working in schools and districts with English learners also pointed to the need for more training among English-language development (ELD) teachers , who focus specifically on language instruction. But many of the educators were particularly focused on providingtraining for mainstream classroom teachers on how to provide language support for students in their classes.

The survey found that while ELD teachers are viewed as most responsible for the instruction of English learners, general education teachers spend the most time with those students across the school day.

Yet when 930ELD and general education teachers whose students include at least some English learners were asked in the survey about the training they received, most educators, excluding those still working toward a graduate degree, reported receiving either no training when they needed it, or too little.

This was the case across various stages, including teacher induction and early career onboarding, their teacher education programs, and ongoing professional development from their district or school.

A lack of training across the board

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they received too little or no training related to teaching English learners when they needed it during their teacher education programs.

About 55% of respondents reported such a lack of training in ongoing professional development from their school or district.

Educators in districts enrolling fewer than 2,500 students were the most likely to lack sufficient ongoing professional development on English learners (67%) compared with those in midsized districts of 2,500 to 9,999 students (59%) and those in large districts of 10,000 or more students (49%).

“Teachers need ongoing training rather than a single lecture every other year so they can continue developing effective strategies for working with English learners,” one respondent said in an open-ended question on the survey.

At the graduate level, 52% of general education teachers who have English learners in their classrooms said they received no training or too little while working toward a graduate degree, compared with only 35% of teachers who focus exclusively on instructing English learners.

In open-ended responses, educators clarified that the type of training most needed is on how to teach language development in general education classrooms, so that students are given rich academic opportunities regardless of whether they’re working with specialists.

State licensing boards should mandate that undergraduate and graduate teacher-prep programs include a comprehensive curriculum focused on helping multilingual learnes, one survey respondent said in an open-ended comment on the survey.

"[T]his training must extend beyond the classroom into clinical practice,” the individual added, “requiring teacher candidates to complete a portion of their student teaching specifically within [multilingual learner] designated settings.”

Work underway to close gaps

Several educators and universities are working to close these training gaps among general education teachers.

At the annual WIDA conference, ELD teachers spoke about ways they have provided training to general education colleagues on how to understand and teach language use within academic contexts.

Others spoke of how collaboration is key when incorporating “push-in” models of learning where ELD and general education teachers work together in one classroom to teach content and language development.

Support for teacher development is also available at the federal level.

Despite a tumultuous year or so of layoffs and funding cuts, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Professional Development grant program, which is focused on English learners, continued this year with 12 new projects led by universities and districts.

The projects this year tend to focus on building up the skills of general education teachers to better support language development in mainstream classrooms.

