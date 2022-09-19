New Book Offers Tried-and-True Advice on Classroom Practice
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Curriculum Opinion

New Book Offers Tried-and-True Advice on Classroom Practice

The primer is written for those starting out in their career
By Rick Hess — September 19, 2022 3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

American education has a thing for shiny “innovations.” Whether it’s overhyped ed-tech, some new reform, or a faddish pedagogy, a constant flood of this stuff rains down on students and schools.

Even when we’re on the lookout for B.S., we tend to have blind spots for the stuff close to our heart. So, you’ll encounter plenty of professors of education who ask hard questions about traditional math or stiff discipline but turn into enthusiastic cheerleaders for constructivism or restorative justice. And plenty of policy mavens cynical about new pedagogies but all-in on the marvels of ed-tech and new funding strategies.

This backdrop is what makes a pithy new book by Daniel Coupland so welcome. Coupland is the chair of the education department at Hillsdale College, a former high school teacher, and the co-creator of an online course on classic children’s literature.

In Tried & True: A Primer on Sound Pedagogy, drawing on his experience as a teacher and veteran teacher educator, Coupland shares a wealth of advice pitched to “those who are new to teaching.” The resulting volume is brief, pointed, and practical. (I’m not kidding around when I say brief: It’s 90 smallish pages and can be read in 45 minutes.)

The chapters cover topics that too easily get slighted in teacher preparation, especially when instructors get caught up in convoluted theorizing or ideological enthusiasms. That makes this a terrific resource for teachers hungry for practical advice.

Coupland focuses on the sort of things that tripped him up as a first-year Spanish teacher. The book is organized into 14 chapters, and their titles provide a good sense of the book’s message: “Follow the school’s mission,” “Establish useful routines,” “Define expected behavior,” “Enforce rules fairly,” “Begin and end lesson well,” “Include parents regularly,” “Use small groups wisely.”

Each chapter contains a series of sensible tips. When it comes to defining expected behavior, Coupland urges teachers to devise a list of no more than a half-dozen rules; to keep each rule clear, concise, and positive; and to post the list in their classrooms. Coupland argues, “Students’ willingness to follow the rules depends in no small measure” on how thoughtfully rules are designed, how committed the teacher is when explaining the rules, and how “consistent and impartial” teachers are in enforcing the rules.

The book excels at providing guidance in areas where many novice teachers get more encouragement than explicit instruction. For instance, teachers are often encouraged to make copious use of small groups but aren’t always given much guidance on how to make them fruitful. Coupland offers advice on how to make these groups effective: Ensure students are prepared, keep groups small, keep the activity brief, clearly articulate the goal(s), hold students accountable, and circulate around the classroom.

Coupland also has pleasantly contrarian impulses. He’s skeptical of “learning styles” but sees the value in communicating clearly in a variety of ways. He notes the popularity of small-group activities but warns that these can be a waste of valuable time if “less motivated students rely on their more motivated group members to do most of the work.”

Now, while I think much of what Coupland has to say is sensible, it will undoubtedly be regarded as transgressive by more than a few new teachers and teacher educators. Unfortunately, Coupland never even tries to persuade such readers that they might want to reconsider their views. He’s really only writing for those ready to concede to his expertise.

That keeps the book brief and handy but also means it never engages those who’d take issue with Coupland’s dictums. While I like much of what Coupland has to say, there are plenty of places where thoughtful educators may take issue with his perspective or advice. The book doesn’t engage such readers. In a field that can use more robust discussion about pedagogy, that’s a missed opportunity.

In the meantime, novice teachers seeking out a candid and concrete resource this fall may find this to be just the ticket. And, I suspect that even those who reject some of Coupland’s suggestions will appreciate a break from carefully hedged pieties.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Mon., September 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Connecting Teaching with Tech
Discover how K-12 districts can craft a technology ecosystem that helps build connections with educators, students, and families and ensures teaching and learning always comes first.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Early Childhood Webinar How the Science of Reading Elevates Our Early Learners to Success
From the creators of ABCmouse, learn how a solution grounded in the science of reading can prepare our youngest learners for kindergarten.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Wed., September 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Classroom Strategies for Building EL Students’ Confidence and Success
Fueling success for EL students who are learning new concepts while navigating an unfamiliar language. Join the national discussion of strategies and Q&A.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Curriculum Q&A These Teachers' Book List Was Going to Be Restricted. Their Students Fought Back
The Central York district planned to restrict use of some materials last year. Here's how teachers and their students turned the tide.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
Deb Lambert, director of collection management for the Indianapolis Marion County Public Library for the past three years, looks over the books at the Library Services Center on Sept. 25, 2015. When a flap occurs at the library, the matter becomes the responsibility of Lambert.
More districts are seeking to restrict access to some books or remove them from classrooms and libraries altogether.
Charlie Nye/The Indianapolis Star via AP
Curriculum Sex Education: 4 Questions and Answers About the Latest Controversy
Why the touchy issue of sex education has erupted again, and what it means for schools.
Stephen Sawchuk
4 min read
Image of condoms.
iStock/Getty
Curriculum How the Overturning of 'Roe v. Wade' Will Reverberate Through Classrooms
Some teachers are looking for ways to address with students the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the abortion rights precedent.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
Thousands of people attend a protest for abortion access after the Supreme Court reversed the federal right to abortion decided in Roe v. Wade. The legal basis for the decision could be used in the future as precendent to overturn other rights not explicitly stated in the Constitution (e.g., same-sex marriage). With the exception of Thomas, all of the conservative justices in the majority testified under oath in their confirmation hearings that they consider abortion access 'settled law.'
Thousands of people attend a protest for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned <i>Roe v. Wade,</i> which guaranteed the right to an abortion.
Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via AP
Curriculum Q&A Juneteenth: How and Why It Should Be Taught in K-12 Schools
The national holiday's legacy is worth studying year-round, says the leader of a Black education research collective.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
"No justice, no peace," shouts choreographer Markesha Howlett with Visual Movements, as she leads a march from the Old Courthouse in St. Louis to the riverfront during the second annual Juneteenth Commemoration, "On Their Shoulders" on June 19, 2021.
"No justice, no peace," shouts choreographer Markesha Howlett with Visual Movements, as she leads a march from the Old Courthouse in St. Louis to the riverfront during the second annual Juneteenth Commemoration, "On Their Shoulders" on June 19, 2021.
Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Load More ▼