Level Up Your Teacher Preparation With This Medical Practice (Downloadable)
Opinion
Teacher Preparation Opinion

Level Up Your Teacher Preparation With This Medical Practice (Downloadable)

By Heather Bailie Schock — May 27, 2026 1 min read
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Heather Bailie Schock
Heather Bailie Schock is an assistant professor of education at the University of Tampa. Her research focuses on mitigating new teacher attrition by enhancing preservice teacher preparedness for the realities of today’s classrooms.

Assistant professor Heather Bailie Schock often modeled teaching strategies for preservice teachers in her University of Tampa classroom, but the lessons didn’t take. Despite all the modeling, the techniques remained largely invisible to the students.

Frustrated, Schock looked for a way she could help the students see the thinking behind her classroom choices for grouping, scaffolding, differentiation—the dozens of micromoves that help classrooms hum with learning. She wanted a structure that would be predictable, unintimidating to beginners, and take little time.

Enter medical huddles.

Medical teams use huddles to promote a shared understanding of a patient’s care among all team members. They review what happened, identify any new challenges, and, most importantly, acknowledge successful efforts.

Below is a primer for starting huddles in a teacher-preparation classroom. For more information on why and how the approach works, read her Feb. 23 essay, “I Adapted a Hospital Practice for Teacher Prep. It Was Transformative.”

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ew downloadable huddles

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Group of diverse people profile view hand drawn silhouettes talking representing a conceptual huddle
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Teacher Preparation Opinion I Adapted a Hospital Practice for Teacher Prep. It Was Transformative
Heather Bailie Schock, February 23, 2026
5 min read

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