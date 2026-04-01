A false premise is an incorrect or flawed assumption that forms the basis of an argument or reasoning. When the starting point is wrong, the conclusion or action that follows is usually unsound or invalid, even if the logic used to get there seems correct. For too long, two false premises have shaped educators’ and students’ understanding of grading, preventing the success of many reforms. It is not that grading is bad, but rather that false premises regarding why and how it is done lead to harmful misconceptions. These misconceptions must be recognized and addressed before new, more accurate assumptions can be introduced to support meaningful change in grading policies and practices.

The first false premise, often held by educators, is that grades are assigned to students. But in reality, grades are assigned to performance. And because performance is always temporary, grades should also be temporary.

With additional time, feedback, and practice, performance tends to improve. When it does, the grade that represents that performance should improve as well.

Educators are generally required to assign and report grades at specific intervals, and those grades should accurately represent what students know and are able to do at that time. However, an effective grading system recognizes that learning is a dynamic process and allows grades to change as students demonstrate growth. When grades are treated as permanent, it undermines student motivation and can damage self-esteem.

At my university, for instance, faculty members assign final grades at the end of each semester, and those grades are recorded on students’ transcripts. But if a student chooses to retake a course and earns a higher grade, the new grade replaces the original grade on the transcript because it more accurately represents the student’s current level of learning and competence. At the elementary and secondary levels, students rarely have the opportunity to retake an entire course, but the same principle should apply. If students demonstrate mastery of specific learning goals later in the grading period or academic term, their earlier lack of mastery should not continue to count against them. Instead, their grade should reflect their current level of achievement.

The second false premise is one commonly held by students. Exactly how students come to this mistaken understanding is unknown, but it is just as damaging in impeding positive change as the first. That premise is that grades reflect who you are as a learner and how well you can learn. Again, they do not. Grades reflect where you are in your learning journey. And where is always temporary.

As early as 3rd grade, many students adopt labels like “I’m a B student,” and that identity can be difficult to change. Except for those students whose performance consistently earns the highest grades, this self-labeling can diminish students’ confidence and lower their sense of what they are capable of achieving as learners.

Some educators suggest eliminating letter grades as a solution, but this misses the mark. Letter grades represent only one method of categorizing students’ performance. Whether achievement is represented by letters, numbers, symbols, or words such as “exemplary” or “distinguished” makes little practical difference. In addition, grades offer meaningful feedback by helping to answer the critical question students often ask: “How am I doing?” When paired with corrective feedback, grades serve a vital formative role by communicating progress toward specific learning goals. Research shows that grades combined with teacher comments can be more effective in promoting learning than comments alone.

For grades to serve this formative purpose, however, their meaning must be reframed. Students and parents must understand that grades do not reflect a student’s identity or innate ability but are simply a point in the learning process at a given time. A student’s place in their learning journey is temporary, and knowing where they stand is essential for improvement. While grades provide only a brief summary of performance, when accompanied by specific guidance on how to improve, they can help students develop stronger self-evaluation skills.

Students need clear and accurate information from their teachers about the quality of their academic performance and whether they are meeting learning expectations. Although grades should never be the only feedback provided, they can be a meaningful part of a broader feedback system. When combined with clear explanations and guidance for improvement, grades can become a powerful tool for supporting student growth and success.

Effective grading reform requires educators to challenge these false premises and consistently communicate more accurate and meaningful assumptions to students and families, beginning at the earliest levels of education.