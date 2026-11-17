K-12 schools do a lot of things right—and can improve in a lot of areas, too.

The same can be said of the colleges of education of many universities that offer teacher-credentialing programs to thousands of new educators each year.

Today’s post kicks off a series examining some of their strengths and some areas of possible improvement.

I think teacher-credentialing programs are, indeed, doing what they need to do: providing a pipeline for younger people like my grandson to fill the spaces being vacated by retirees like myself.

As a former adjunct faculty member in more than one university’s program, and as the only practicing K-12 teacher on staff in both at the time, I have to say that they must do a better job of bringing active practitioners on board. Most of my colleagues at the time—all wonderful people—hadn’t taught a K-12 class in decades. It’s a different world out there!

Helping Teachers Stay in the Profession

Andrea Terrero Gabbadon, Ph.D., is an award-winning educator, scholar, ASCD author, and educational consultant whose work lies at the intersection of school leadership, educator diversity, and retention:

I’ve spent nearly 10 years teaching in educator preparation programs , and one thing many do well—mine included—is expose future teachers to how schools operate beyond the confines of their own experiences.

Most people who go into teaching remember their own K-12 schooling and assume that experience is universal. News flash: It isn’t. A student who grew up in a well-resourced school with veteran teachers and a wide menu of electives has a very different picture of “school” from a student who didn’t. High-quality prep programs deliberately push against that narrow lens.

In my classes, I do this a few ways. I help students understand how policy and funding decisions shape the schools they’ll work in. We move from federal laws like No Child Left Behind and the Every Student Succeeds Act down to how their local school board and district budget actually operate.

I also have students study the history of who has been included and excluded from American schools: cases like Brown v. Board of Education, which ended state-mandated segregation but was followed by roughly 100,000 Black principals and teachers losing their jobs or demoted despite often being more credentialed than white educators; Milliken v. Bradley, which complicated the ability to effectively desegregate schools; and Lau v. Nichols, which established that English learners have a right to meaningful access to instruction. This history helps explain patterns my students will see in their own schools, including why the teaching workforce still doesn’t reflect the students it serves.

I expose students to different teaching pedagogies. Among them are Gloria Ladson-Billings’ culturally responsive teaching, Gholdy Muhammad’s five pursuits, queer pedagogy, and more. I do not expect students to master these pedagogies before they graduate; rather, exposure to these pedagogies helps them understand there’s more than one way to reach kids.

That’s the piece I think we get right: exposure. What we don’t do well enough, as a field, is address why so many new teachers leave.

About 1 in 6 teachers leaves their school or profession every year , and the number is higher among early-career educators. Educator prep programs tend to treat their job as done once a student graduates or gets certified. It shouldn’t be.

I’ve seen what a difference it makes when programs build in real classroom experience early, not just student-teaching in the final semester. For instance, one prep program I worked in included supervised time in real classrooms starting during a student’s first year. This is very rare and requires impeccable scheduling, transportation, and partnership with K-12 districts. Despite these complex logistics, earlier exposure to field experiences closes the gap between what new teachers think teaching involves and what it actually involves: the lesson planning, the family communication, the paperwork, the emotional load, and all the invisible work that piles up before the first bell.

Programs can also stay engaged after graduation, checking in with alumni, knowing where they landed, connecting them to mentors and PD, and partnering with the schools that hire them to build in support systems. A new teacher who knows their prep program still has their back is more likely to stick around.

If educator prep programs want to shrink the pipeline problem, we can’t just measure ourselves by how many well-prepared teachers we send out the door. We need to measure how well we help them stay.

‘Promote a Sense of Camaraderie’

Bobson Wong and Larisa Bukalov teach math at Bayside High School in New York City. They are co-authors of The Math Teacher’s Toolbox: Hundreds of Practical Ideas to Support Your Students and Practical Algebra: A Self-Teaching Guide (3rd edition) and winners of the Math for America Muller Award for Professional Influence in Education :

We’ve worked with many student-teachers during our careers (we’ve taught high school math for 21 and 28 years, respectively). In our experience, the most successful preservice teachers come from education programs that foster a sense of community among students. Collaboration has always been an integral part of our teaching. We were fortunate to have found other teachers early in our careers that have helped us become less isolated and more reflective.

Often, finding colleagues who share similar values about content and learning is challenging, especially for newer teachers. Effective teacher education programs promote a sense of camaraderie by helping their students develop shared values. For example, students at the TIME 2000 Secondary Math Education Program at Queens College, CUNY build community by taking math and education courses together and identifying by their year of graduation (such as “Carl Huo T-26”). This collaboration creates a strong support network that helps students succeed when they take challenging math classes. In addition, TIME 2000 students are expected to work together in all coursework, further strengthening a sense of teamwork.

Fostering a sense of community among preservice teachers also helps them learn from their peers. The best education programs teach their students from the beginning of their program to observe and work with the experts in their field—experienced classroom teachers. Learning from experienced teachers isn’t simply a matter of watching what they do. Many preservice teachers have to observe classrooms without being told what to look for. (When we were student-teachers, we didn’t have enough support to analyze what we observed.)

Learning effectively requires an awareness of the many practices, such as student behavior, discourse, motivation, and formative assessment, that teachers must implement simultaneously. Over the years, we’ve noticed that our most successful student-teachers know how to observe classrooms more thoughtfully.

These preservice teachers use TIME 2000’s framework for classroom observations, outlined in Becoming a Reflective Mathematics Teacher. The framework trains preservice teachers to focus on a specific aspect of teaching during each observation, such as how teachers motivate students to make conjectures or how teachers encourage students to communicate with each other. In our experience, teachers who learn how to reflect on their own practice more thoughtfully are more likely to succeed.

Unfortunately, having a strong support network and being more reflective don’t guarantee success. Many teachers get frustrated at their inability to affect curricula, state standards, assessments, work rules, and other aspects of educational policy. Over time, they learn not to challenge unreasonable policy.

Education programs should do more to foster the mindset that classroom teachers are experts in their field. For example, in addition to training preservice teachers how to write lessons from scratch, education schools should also teach them how to customize existing curricula for their students and how to write curricula. Education schools can help student-teachers identify who shapes local educational policy and how they can affect it.

Programs should also connect student-teachers with more experienced educators who can offer guidance on how to write articles, present at conferences, or work to change policy. Preservice teachers should graduate knowing that they can not only change their classrooms but improve the profession as a whole.

Thanks to Andrea, Bobson, and Larisa for contributing their thoughts.

Responses today answered this question:

What is one thing your local university or college’s schools of education do right in their development of teachers and what is one thing they could do better?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on X at @Larryferlazzo or on Bluesky at @larryferlazzo.bsky.social

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