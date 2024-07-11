How to Kill Student Curiosity in 5 Steps (and What to Do Instead)
Opinion
Teaching Opinion

How to Kill Student Curiosity in 5 Steps (and What to Do Instead)

The unintentional missteps teachers and administrators are making
By Olivia Odileke — July 11, 2024 5 min read
A field of lightbulbs, only a couple are lit. Concept idea of light bulb, creative, thinking, motivation, success, and thinking, surreal conceptual art, 3d illustration, painting artwork.
Jorm Sangsorn/iStock + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Olivia Odileke
Olivia Odileke is an instructional coach and the author of Spark Curiosity: A Guide to Quick Inquiry Tasks. Previously, she was a teacher trainer and a Title I teacher.

As an instructional coach and former virtual coach, I have observed countless classrooms across the nation, and it’s disheartening to see how many of our well-intentioned practices are slowly killing student curiosity. It’s a subtle process, but the cumulative effect is turning learning into a lifeless experience.

I’ve observed five major ways we’re unintentionally stifling curiosity and issue a call to action for educators, administrators, and policymakers to join the curiosity revolution:

Excessive Test Preparation

When we bombard students with test prep, we’re sending the message that learning is just a means to an end. Students become disengaged and lose their desire to explore and discover. To foster curiosity, we must find a balance between test preparation and nurturing a love for learning.

Teacher action: Incorporate inquiry-based learning, encourage student questions, and emphasize real-world applications to help strike this balance. Give students opportunities to delve deeper into topics that interest them and connect their learning to the world around them.

Administrator action: Support teachers in finding this balance by providing professional development opportunities on integrating curiosity-driven learning experiences with test preparation.

Lecture-Heavy Instruction

Relying primarily on lectures deprives students of opportunities to think for themselves and develop critical-thinking skills. When students are constantly spoon-fed information, they may become passive learners who are less likely to ask questions or explore ideas on their own.

Teacher action: Replace a portion of lecture time with interactive activities, such as small-group discussions or thought-provoking debates. These student-centered exercises allow learners to actively engage with the material, explore ideas, and share their perspectives with peers. Regularly encourage the class to ask questions and voice their opinions. Create a safe space for students to express themselves and demonstrate that curiosity and independent thinking are valued.

Administrator action: Provide teachers with resources and training on incorporating interactive, student-centered teaching methods into their classrooms. Encourage collaboration among teachers to share best practices and ideas for fostering students’ curiosity.

Overreliance on Computer Programs

Educational technology programs that focus primarily on boosting test scores can hinder authentic learning experiences. When we stick kids in front of screens for hours on end and don’t provide them with authentic, hands-on learning, we’re not doing them any favors. While technology is valuable, it should be used in moderation and in conjunction with other teaching methods.

Teacher action: Dedicate time once or twice a week for students to engage in meaningful discussions about their experiences with educational technology programs. Encourage students to share their explorations, pose questions, and discuss their learning with a partner. Facilitate discussions on challenges they have encountered and collaborate with peers to find solutions.

Administrator action: Ensure that educational technology programs are not the sole focus of instruction. Provide teachers with guidelines on effectively integrating and balancing technology with hands-on learning experiences and discussions.

Disconnection From Students’ Lives

When the curriculum has zero connection to students’ lives or needs, it’s no wonder they tune out. Learning in a vacuum is not only boring, it’s also ineffective. If we want students to be invested in their education, we need to make sure that what they’re learning is relevant and meaningful to them.

Teacher action: Begin each unit with a short inquiry task that connects the core concept to students’ lives and experiences. Develop open-ended questions or tasks that encourage students to explore concepts while expressing their own ideas and experiences, creating deeper connections and making learning more meaningful.

Administrator action: Encourage teachers to collaborate with colleagues from different subject areas to develop interdisciplinary projects or common concepts that demonstrate real-world applications of what is being taught. Support teachers in creating a curriculum that is relevant and connected to students’ lives.

Worksheet Overload

Worksheets can be useful for practicing skills, but when they’re used excessively, they can be mind numbing and repetitive. When students are constantly given worksheets that require little more than filling in blanks or following a set of instructions, they may become disengaged and lose their desire to learn.

Teacher action: Provide engaging, interactive learning experiences that challenge students to think critically and creatively. For example, in a math class, challenge students to design a dream house using grid paper with a given set of constraints, allowing them to explore concepts of area and perimeter in a unique, interactive way.

Administrator action: Encourage teachers to move away from worksheet-driven instruction and provide them with resources and support to implement interactive, curiosity-driven learning experiences.

The White House recently called for schools to create a “culture of attendance” to combat chronic absenteeism. The effort is a step in the right direction, but attendance is just the beginning. As educators, we must join the curiosity revolution and create learning experiences that truly inspire our students. By prioritizing inquiry-based learning, making learning relevant, incorporating hands-on activities, fostering a safe and supportive environment, and providing choice and autonomy, we can nurture our students’ natural curiosity and help them develop a lifelong love for learning.

It’s time to ditch the worksheets and test prep and focus on creating meaningful, engaging learning experiences that truly inspire our students. Are you ready to join the curiosity revolution? Let’s work together to nurture our students’ natural curiosity and watch them thrive!

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion How to Ace Your First Year of Teaching
A veteran teacher offers 9 tips for how to make your classroom calm and productive right from the start.
Gary Kowalski
5 min read
School Setting Superimposed on Modern Community Head Profile Icons combined with an Abstract Geometric Pattern. Classroom management, early career teacher professional development.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors + Anastasiia Neibauer/iStock
Teaching Opinion Teacher Strategies for Making Learning More Relevant to Students
Once you understand what makes your students tick, you are better equipped to develop meaningful lessons.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Tips for Making Differentiated Instruction Manageable
"Planning backward" and other tips for the successful implementation of this teaching technique.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion To Build Trust in the Classroom, Encourage Students to Share Their Stories
Before asking students to open up, teachers need to build an environment where young people feel safe. Here's how to do that.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼