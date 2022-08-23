Equip Teachers for a Technological World
Opinion
Teacher Preparation Letter to the Editor

Equip Teachers for a Technological World

August 23, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

A recent Education Week article urged teacher-preparation programs to better support future educators in adapting to crisis and change (“How Teacher-Prep Programs Should Help Future Educators Adapt to Crisis and Change,” June 29, 2022). I completely agree.

The main goal for many teacher-preparation programs is to provide student-teachers with the necessary, foundational skills needed to kick-start their classroom and pedagogical journey. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the immediate shift to remote learning revealed the lack of technological skills among both novice and veteran teachers.

If we are to prepare thousands of teachers for the teaching force, it is the duty of teacher-preparation programs and their affiliate universities to include technological-skills training as a requirement for graduation or completion of the certification program. We cannot expect novice teachers to engage students technologically without providing the proper training for various technology applications and websites.

The pandemic has pushed us further into the digital age. It is the responsibility of those who prepare and employ teachers to make sure they have the resources and training they need to improve the lives of current and future generations of students.

Sakena Sampson
Teacher Leader
Brooklyn, N.Y.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
New Teachers

Events

Wed., August 24, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Roadmap to Multisensory Early Literacy Instruction: Accelerate Growth for All Students 
How can you develop key literacy skills with a diverse range of learners? Explore best practices and tips to meet the needs of all students. 
Register
Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teacher Preparation Opinion ‘We Are Desperate, Too’: A Message From a Teacher-Educator
Teacher-candidates can do more for your school than just fulfill their required hours. Here are 4 steps for better university partnerships.
Leah Wasburn-Moses
3 min read
Illustration of diverse students entering higher education
Feodora Chiosea/iStock/Getty
Teacher Preparation How Teacher-Prep Programs Should Help Future Educators Adapt to Crisis and Change
The pandemic threw teachers into chaos and asked them to make sense of it for students.
Mark Lieberman
2 min read
Image of a teacher working with a student through a screen session.
Ridofranz/iStock/Getty
Teacher Preparation States Relax Teacher Certification Rules to Combat Shortages
Faced with an uneven supply of teaching talent, states are lowering the bar on some licensing hoops.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Image of staffing shortages.
wildpixel/iStock/Getty
Teacher Preparation Student Teachers Are Learning Outdated Tech in Prep Programs
Most teacher preparation programs aren't keeping up with advances in technology, concludes a report scheduled to be discussed at ISTE.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Hand of a trainer addressing group of females sitting in a conference hall.
E+/Getty
Load More ▼