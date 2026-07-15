New York City Is Giving $1,000 to Kindergartners for College. Will It Work?
College & Workforce Readiness

New York City Is Giving $1,000 to Kindergartners for College. Will It Work?

By Jennifer Vilcarino — July 15, 2026 5 min read
Mamdani Obama 26108823606862
Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits the Learning Through Play Pre-K in the Bronx in New York, Saturday, April 18, 2026. Mamdani, who was accompanied by former President Barack Obama on the visit, joined the New York City Council is backing a new college savings plan for families of young children.
Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

New York City elected officials are giving parents of kindergartners $1,000 to invest in their kids’ college education—an effort that is being greeted with a mix of optimism and skepticism from those trying to gauge the true value to families.

The money will be put into a college savings account, in the hope that its value will compound over time. Students can use it to enroll in any four-year college, community college, or vocational school.

The initiative is part of a larger $125.8 billion budget agreement between Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council, announced last month.

The investment is an expansion of an existing program called NYC Kids RISE, which has given each student $100 when attending public school at the start of kindergarten.

Any public school student in the New York City schools—the nation’s largest, with nearly 900,000 enrolled—can qualify and will automatically be enrolled in the new program unless parents opt out.

Mamdani was voted into office last year on promises to address affordability on many fronts, from housing to the price of groceries.

This universal college savings program will be the largest of its kind in the nation, said NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin at a news conference last month. She also said that this program would help address income inequities between wealthy and poor households, by adding a new mechanism for families to invest.

“This is simply one of the most effective ways we can truly address income inequality,” Menin said.

If parents were to receive $1,000, which would compound over the next 12 years and without additional investments, some analysts calculate that by the time the student is enrolling in college, the funds would reach approximately $2,800.

New York City’s initiative works like the traditional 529 plan, where after the initial city investment, more funds could be added by families and returns increase over time.

However, some experts on college access are skeptical that the program will make a meaningful financial difference for families.

College is more expensive than ever before, and high costs have been a major concern at the state and national level. Postsecondary costs vary by location and type of institution. But nationwide, on average, the cost of tuition for a public, four-year, in-state school is around $12,000 per year, and for a private four-year institution, it stands at about $45,000, according to the College Board.

The New York City program certainly “won’t hurt,” said Timothy Knowles, president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, an education policy and research center based in California.

But a "$1,000 deposit in an educational savings account won’t have a significant impact on income inequality,” he said.

“For families who struggle to make ends meet week to week, let alone save for something a decade away, it will not likely make postsecondary education more accessible.”

An earlier version of the NYC plan called for $3,000 per student

An initial proposal to support New York City families was more ambitious: It called for $3,000 for low-income families and $1,000 for non-low-income families, but that plan didn’t make it to the final version of the budget.

A better approach would have been to have tied the college investment more closely to family income level, Knowles argued. When the financial support is universal, he said it can dilute the resources for parents and other caregivers who need it the most.

A more helpful strategy would be to “invest more in families with greater need,” he said.

Removing barriers for families to send their kids to college requires much more than just financial support, others pointed out. Students also need an understanding of the right courses to take during elementary and secondary school, said Laura Perna, the senior vice provost for faculty at the graduate school of education at the University of Pennsylvania.

For example, first-generation students might need help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA form, since the 529 college savings account isn’t enough to cover all the costs of attending attend a university.

“Whether this is a large enough amount of money to address the financial costs is one part of it,” Perna said. “Certainly students also need other things to successfully enroll in college.”

A primary benefit: signaling the possibility of postsecondary access

But supporters of the New York program say its potential benefits go beyond the direct financial returns to students and families.

A spokesperson for Menin, the speaker of the New York City Council, said city officials recognize that there are broader challenges with financial access to college. The new program is simply meant to offer one, targeted form of assistance.

The initiative is “a very specific tool” that is “solving for a specific part of the problem,” the spokesperson said.

A lot of families, especially those that are impoverished, might not realize how expensive college can be. This program will help encourage them to "[invest] in it from day one,” said the spokesperson.

Perna agrees. The main value of the program “is really the signaling,” she said. It’s about “trying to communicate to students and their families at this early age that college is out there—and they should be thinking about it.”

Janice Bloom, co-executive director of College Access Research and Action, says the structure of the program will help it build a base of support in the city. Her organization works to address the barriers that first-generation and low-income students face when applying to college.

College access is a major concern among middle-income families, too, she said.

“Having them feel as though this is an entitlement for them, as well, [generates] a lot of political capital.”

Additionally, the scope of the program—awards of $1,000—will seem reasonable to much of the public in New York City, she predicts.

“If someone was saying ‘We’re giving $20,000 to every single kid,’ including students whose families don’t need it,” Bloom said, the reaction would be “That’s a big number.’ But this amount feels meaningful.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Paying for College College New York

Events

Tue., August 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Grow Leaders, Keep Teachers: Leadership Development as a Staffing Strategy
Find out how to turn leadership development into a staffing strategy and grow your next generation of school leaders from within.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Tue., August 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Closing the Practice Gap: Essential Insights for Leaders
Three instructional experts will share strategies for making students’ reading and math practice more engaging and impactful this year.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Tue., September 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The Principal's Role in Collective Efficacy and Student Outcomes
Learn practical strategies that help principals translate their confidence into stronger collective teacher efficacy and student outcomes.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on What Works: How District Leaders Are Redefining Student Readiness
See how districts are balancing college prep, career pathways, AI, and academic rigor to prepare students for success.
College & Workforce Readiness How Well Are Schools Preparing Students for an AI-Driven World? Teens Weigh In
Most teens say they learn best when they can apply what they're learning to real-world situations.
Jennifer Vilcarino
2 min read
Benjimon Kelly, center, a 19-year-old industrial maintenance student at Texas State Technical College, speaks with WSP recruiters Jeff Caraway, right, senior VP project management, and Charles Schoubroek, left, department manager Texas region, during a spring job fair at the campus in Red Oak on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Teens share how they feel about AI impacting the job market, a new survey shows.
Benjimon Kelly, center, a 19-year-old industrial maintenance student at Texas State Technical College, speaks with recruiters during a spring job fair at the campus in Red Oak on March 24, 2026. High school and college students are increasingly concerned about the impact AI will likely have on their future job opportunities.
Angela Piazza/The Dallas Morning News via TNS
College & Workforce Readiness Gates Foundation Puts Heavier Emphasis on Career Readiness. Math Is Still a Priority
The foundation has set a broad goal to help students prepare for a rapidly evolving workforce.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
LE - A person walks outside of the Gates Foundation campus on April 30, 2025, in Seattle.
A person walks outside of the Gates Foundation campus in Seattle on April 30, 2025. The foundation announced future investments in efforts to help students secure the education and credentials needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving workforce.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion Is Career and Technical Education Stuck in the Past?
Often, CTE programs can look good on paper without serving the students who could use them most.
Cami Anderson
5 min read
A student climbs the block steps placed before them. The lettered blocks spell out "FUTURE." Career Technical Education.
Daniel Diosdado for Education Week