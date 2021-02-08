In Chicago and Other Big Cities, Teachers’ Unions Are Delaying School Reopenings

After weeks of negotiations over when schools should reopen—with teachers protesting going back by sitting outside their schools in snowy weather and teaching virtually—the Chicago district and the teachers’ union reached a tentative agreement on Sunday.

The agreement will now be considered by the union’s House of Delegates, and if approved, sent to the full membership of 30,000 educators for a vote. Ratifying the deal would avoid having a second teachers’ strike in less than two years in the nation’s third-largest district.

The situation in Chicago is indicative of how influential teachers unions have been in shaping school reopening decisions in some places across the country. While in-person instruction is already happening in much of the country, many teachers in big cities say they’re reluctant to go back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially before they’re vaccinated. Yet a growing body of research shows that in-person instruction can be done safely .

Here’s what the tentative deal looks like in Chicago: Preschoolers and some special education students—who have been back in person since Jan. 11 but were sent home on Jan. 27 during negotiations—would return to their classrooms Thursday. Elementary teachers would return to campus Feb. 22, with their students coming back March 1, and middle school teachers would report back to buildings March 1, with their students coming back a week later.

There is no date set for high school students’ return. Previously, elementary and middle school students were supposed to begin some in-person classes on Feb. 1, with their teachers returning a week before.

The delay gives the district more time to vaccinate teachers, which was a sticking point in the negotiations. Returning preschool and special education teachers, as well as employees with high-risk household members, will be the first to be offered vaccines this week. Then, priority will be given to union members who will soon be returning to in-person instruction, along with members who are at the highest risk for serious illness or who live in one of the 10 zip codes in the city with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates.

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said vaccinating teachers is not a prerequisite for reopening schools . The White House, however, downplayed her comments, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying that Walensky was speaking in her “personal capacity” and official recommendations would be coming soon.

Accommodations for remote work were another point of contention during Chicago’s negotiations, with the union saying its members who are high-risk or have high-risk family members shouldn’t have to work in person, and the district saying it might not be able to properly staff schools if it granted every request. The tentative agreement says that all employees who are high-risk or who are the primary caregivers for someone who is high-risk can work from home. Teachers with no in-person students can also continue to work remotely.

Teachers who have other household members who are high-risk or who have child-care challenges can apply to work remotely, but approval will be based on what is “operationally feasible.”

The district also agreed to pause in-person instruction for two weeks if the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate increases for seven consecutive days, the rate for each of those days is at least 15 percent more than one week prior, and test positivity on the last day is 10 percent or more. These metrics don’t go as far as the union wanted.

After the tentative deal was announced, the Chicago Teachers Union tweeted that “nothing is perfect, but this moment, and our work for nearly a year has once again proved that there is no sensible path to collective good without collective action.”

Meanwhile, Janice Jackson, the system’s chief executive officer, said in a statement that the agreement was a “victory for the students and families who need more than remote learning can provide.”

Where else are unions pushing back on districts’ reopening plans?

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union, has supported resuming in-person instruction with appropriate safety measures in place. But teachers need to feel supported, she says. “I’m confident that we will overcome the fear,” Weingarten told the New York Times . “But it’s not going to happen in two-and-a-half nanoseconds.”

In many big cities, local unions and their districts have clashed when it comes to determining how and when schools should reopen. Here are some of the negotiations that have taken place in recent weeks.