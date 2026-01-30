What New Research Reveals About Grouping English Learners Together
English Learners

What New Research Reveals About Grouping English Learners Together

By Ileana Najarro — January 30, 2026 4 min read
ESL teacher Edmund Martinez keeps a graduation cap and gown in his classroom to inspire students to graduate in Russellville, Ala., on December 9, 2022.
A graduation cap and gown sit in an ESL teacher's classroom in Russellville, Ala. New research suggests some negative outcomes from grouping English learners together in high school, such as a lower likelihood of graduating on time.
Tamika Moore for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When school districts decide how English learners will receive language support and access to grade-level content, the default is often to group these students together during the school day.

But new research suggests that approach may not work for all students.

Studies from researchers at New York University found that grouping English learners in separate classrooms for most of the school day at best offers few benefits overall—and in some cases may hinder some students’ ability to graduate from high school on time and later enroll in college.

The studies, published last October and funded by the federal Institute of Education Sciences, address where English learners are placed throughout the school day and whether that affects academic outcomes.

The findings challenge the idea that there is one “best” way to group English learners, said Rebecca Bergey, a principal researcher at the American Institutes for Research, who did not work on the NYU studies.

The studies help make the case for district leaders to regularly evaluate which English learners they are serving, their unique needs, and schools’ staffing capacity in determining how best to place students into classrooms, she said.

“When we think about English learners, we’re often focused on what curriculum or what instructional practices work for them. But this is a good, really strong reminder that we need to take a step up and look at, what are the system-level levers of change?” Bergey said.

No single grouping model works for every English learner

The first NYU study, led by Kristin Black, a research scientist at the university’s Institute for Human Development and Social Change, focused on high school English learners, analyzing New York City public school data for more than 31,000 English learners enrolled as 9th graders in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

The study, part of a broader research and development center project focused on the academic tracking of English learners, looked at two key groups of English learners: those who are long-term, meaning they’ve been in the district for years but still haven’t met proficiency and are often academically marginalized as a result; and those who are newcomer immigrants and have varied experiences with the English language and the U.S. school system, Black said.

Black found that when long-term English learners were more concentrated together in classrooms, they were less likely to graduate within four or six years, less likely to immediately enroll in college after graduation, and less likely to enroll in college about 2 and a half years after graduation.

Newcomer English learners also experienced these negative outcomes associated with being grouped together, but to a lesser degree.

“They may very well need opportunities to have really good, targeted English language instruction in a more sheltered environment,” Black said. “But they also need and deserve opportunities to be fully integrated with non-English learners in their regular academic coursework.”

In the second study, Michael Kieffer, professor of literacy education at NYU, led an experiment with schools in a large urban district in the Northeast.

Fourth and 5th grade teachers used a specific curriculum focused on language and literacy designed with English learners in mind. Each teacher taught two different groups: homogenous groups of only English learners and heterogeneous groups of English learners and non-English learners.

Kieffer found no average benefit of homogenous grouping.

Instead, if English learners had higher English proficiency before the experiment, they benefited more from heterogeneous groups on language and reading outcomes. If they had lower English proficiency beforehand, they benefited more from homogenous groups.

“We feel like it calls into question this notion that we should group students homogenously as a default,” Kieffer said.

Districts can review and adjust how English learners are grouped

Taken together, the NYU studies shed light on why it matters for districts to understand the English learners they serve, their needs, and how well-equipped teachers are to meet these needs before defaulting to grouping English learners together, Kieffer and Black said.

In his experiment, Kieffer found that while teachers in both groups stuck to the same curriculum, there were some key differences in how they perceived and reacted to students’ abilities.

With the heterogeneous groups of English learners and non-English learners, teachers did things like ask more open-ended questions and seemed to expect a little more of English learners in terms of what they could do with language. With the homogenous groups, teachers did a little more scaffolding, such as explaining vocabulary and setting up more structured ways for students to practice speaking.

As more districts catch on to research that shows the benefits of all teachers taking responsibility for English learners’ academic achievement, not just specialized English-learner teachers, Kieffer said it’s important to ensure that more general education teachers learn scaffolding techniques for the English learners in their classrooms, and that more English-learner teachers set high expectations in homogenous settings.

When making districtwide decisions on where to place English learners, and what trainings to offer teachers, Bergey from AIR recommends leaders regularly analyze data they collect on their English learners and adapt as needed.

In some years, a district may have more staffing capacity to get English-learner teachers and general education teachers to work more closely in the same classroom as co-teachers. In other years, there may be a sudden influx of newcomer students with greater language needs that would necessitate more homogenous groupings.

“It really comes to understanding what your context is, and who your students are, and having to make continuous decisions about what that looks like,” Bergey said.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Thu., February 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Stop the Drop: Turn Communication Into an Enrollment Booster
Turn everyday communication with families into powerful PR that builds trust, boosts reputation, and drives enrollment.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., February 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Integrating and Interpreting MTSS Data: How Districts Are Designing Systems That Identify Student Needs
Discover practical ways to organize MTSS data that enable timely, confident MTSS decisions, ensuring every student is seen and supported.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: AI Could Be Your Thought Partner
How can educators prepare young people for an AI-powered workplace? Join our discussion on using AI as a cognitive companion.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners Opinion 10 Ways to Support Instruction for English Learners
Graphic organizers, anchor charts, questions to ask yourself, and more can simplify instruction.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
English Learners Reports Instructing English Learners, In 10 Charts
This report summarizes survey findings related to English learners, including topics ranging from professional development to legal rulings.
English Learners Thousands More English Learners Will Soon Be Taking a Popular Language Exam
New York to end its traditional language-proficency exam in favor of a digital test.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Vector illustration of an open laptop on a blue background. Out from the laptop screen flows a long trail of paper of which shows a sample graphic and multiple choice question from the WIDA ACCESS online quiz.
iStock/Getty + WIDA ACCESS online exam
English Learners The 10 English Learner Stories That Defined 2025
See which topics in English-learner education resonated the most with EdWeek readers this year.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
An illustration of a speech bubble on a blue background. The American Flag takes up the entire inside of the speech bubble.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼