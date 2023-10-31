Here’s What College Board Research Says About How Many AP Classes Students Should Take
College & Workforce Readiness

Here’s What College Board Research Says About How Many AP Classes Students Should Take

By Ileana Najarro — October 31, 2023
Verona Area High School students Maddie Hankard, left, Gabby Henshue, center, and Allison Ford collaborate on a homework assignment during class time in an advanced placement chemistry course on Feb. 14, 2013 in Verona, Wis.
Verona Area High School students Maddie Hankard, left, Gabby Henshue, center, and Allison Ford collaborate on a homework assignment during class time in an advanced placement chemistry course on Feb. 14, 2013 in Verona, Wis.
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP
Advanced Placement courses, offered through the College Board, help prepare high school students for college level workloads.

But new research from the College Board this summer suggests that more AP courses are not necessarily better, in terms of college achievement. The analysis found that “performing well on more than five AP Exams does not markedly alter first-year college grades and four-year degree completion,” the nonprofit says in a statement.

Though students and counselors alike still question how many AP classes they should take if the goal is admission to a highly selective institution that values AP courses on transcripts without clarifying how many they wish to see.

See Also

A circular illustration of several books of different colors and shapes overlapping one another.
iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness How Many AP Classes Are Enough? What Researchers (and College Hopefuls) Say
Ileana Najarro, October 31, 2023
7 min read

For more information on the College Board’s research into the relationship between number of AP courses, performance on AP exams, and future college success, see the brief below.

Download the PDF

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

As part of Senior Signing Day in June, Sheboygan South High School seniors sign certificates of commitment to their post-high school plans, which include: acceptance to a four-year college, acceptance to a two-year technical college, enlisting in the military, and any full-time employment secured by the end of senior year.
Applications for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form are on the rise.
