Florida Wanted Changes to Social Studies Books. Here’s a Sample of the Revisions.
Social Studies

Florida Wanted Changes to Social Studies Books. Here’s a Sample of the Revisions.

By Ileana Najarro — May 23, 2023 1 min read
Photo of stacked school textbooks with no symbol over them.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When textbook publishers submitted social studies instructional materials for approval by the Florida department of education—for districts to then purchase with state funds—they faced a new, confusing set of rules.

Namely, compared to the last adoption cycle of social studies textbooks in 2016-17, the state now has a law restricting how topics of race and gender can be taught in K-12 schools. Specifications sent to publishers by state officials emphasized the importance of not defying the new law, though they didn’t provide clear guidelines and definitions, according to some experts.

When state officials initially began approving social studies textbooks for districts to purchase with state funding in April, they could only approve 19 of the 101 submitted titles, according to a press release.

The rest included “inaccurate material, errors and other information that was not aligned with Florida law,” officials said.

Since then, the Florida department of education worked with publishers to make edits, resulting in a total of 66 books approved by May 9, with more than 30 rejected. Though not all of the edited Florida textbooks will be found in other states, some experts and state leaders are already concerned about what the state’s process says about the scope and impact of laws restricting how to teach about race and other topics.

Full details as to what led to the rejections and even the edits made in others remain unclear.

Some rejected titles were listed by the state as including “special topics” though with not much further detail.

Gateway to Early American History with Revised Civics and Government Standards Advanced, 2022, 1st Edition of Florida Transformative Education appears on the state’s rejected list though it isn’t listed as having “special topics.”

Author and publisher, Mark Jarrett had other submissions approved, but for this one, he said, “We have not been asked to remove anything found in this resource. I don’t believe there was any controversial content at all.”

Jarrett said he plans to resubmit this title for consideration, and cites the following example of the feedback he received from the state:

Some of the reviewers thought we had not covered the Articles of Confederation satisfactorily. In fact, we have four pages in this book/program for middle school students describing the main points of the Articles of Confederation and identifying their weaknesses. Then we have a separate section looking at the United States under the Articles, in which we discuss both the Northwest Ordinance and Shays’ Rebellion. We also placed the Articles in context by comparing a confederation with a federation and a unitary state—a comparison that seventh grade students in Florida are required to make during their study of civics and government. The section ends with the meeting at Annapolis, when the representatives of a handful of states called for an assembly of delegates to be held in Philadelphia the following year to revise the Articles.


For this particular standard, we intend to point out where this standard is already covered in our materials. Perhaps the reviewers missed this text or perhaps the page numbers listed in our correlation chart were erroneous. In other cases, we may decide to add new text.

The state meanwhile provided samples of edited text in other submissions but did not clarify which textbooks they are from, nor provide any additional details.

Here are some of those samples:

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Thu., May 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Math Foundations For All
Examine the roots of early math instruction, including fluency, word problems, parent engagement, and how to help struggling students.
Register
Thu., May 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Improving Teacher Well-Being: Results of the Second Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
Learn about the latest findings from the Merrimack College Teacher Survey. Discover practical strategies for enhancing teacher well-being and retention from a panel of K-12 practitioners and teacher educators.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Latino History Is U.S. History. High School Textbooks Neglect It
Including Latino history is an issue of representation, but also about "filling a gap of foundational knowledge,” a report concludes.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
Image of a stack of books.
iStock/Getty
Social Studies Opinion History Teachers Deserve Respect
If we want to improve student scores in history, we need to treat it like a discipline that deserves respect.
Zachary Cote
4 min read
The distorted reflection and shadows of pedestrians walking on a public sidewalk
Niall Majury/iStock/Getty images plus<br/><br/>
Social Studies Do You Know as Much as an 8th Grader About Civics? Quiz Yourself
Take our short quiz below to test your own knowledge of civics (and see how you stack up against today's grade 8 students).
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Messed up puzzle pieces of an American flag on a dark blue background
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Social Studies Understanding the Sharp Drop in History and Civics NAEP Scores: 4 Things to Know
Knowing about these trends in social studies education helps put the new NAEP results in context.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Flag of United States and opened book
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼