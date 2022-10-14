Florida Teachers Could Lose Their Licenses Under New Rule Tied to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law
Teaching Profession

Florida Teachers Could Lose Their Licenses Under New Rule Tied to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

By Ileana Najarro — October 14, 2022 | Updated: October 14, 2022 2 min read
Marchers wave U.S. and rainbow flags and signs as they walk at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March 12, 2022 during a rally and march to protest the controversial "Don't say gay" bill passed by Florida's Republican-led legislature and now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Marchers wave U.S. and rainbow flags as they walk at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., in March. They were protesting a controversial bill passed by the Florida legislature restricting discussion of LGBTQ issues in the elementary grades.
Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Updated: This story was updated to include comment from Equality Florida.

Florida teachers who “intentionally” teach students in grades K-3 about gender identity or sexual orientation may lose their teaching license under a new proposed rule from the state’s Department of Education.

The proposed amendment to the state’s principles of professional conduct for educators enforces the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, known by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law prohibits such instruction in K-3 but allows teachers to teach these topics in an “age appropriate” manner in older grades.

The amendment was first proposed in August and approved by the state’s commissioner of education, Manny Diaz Jr. on Sept. 23—the day before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida due to the then-looming Hurricane Ian.

“It should not be surprising that educators are at risk of having their certificates sanctioned if they violate state law,” said Alex Lanfranconi, the director of communications for the state education department in an emailed statement. “The proposed amendment will change nothing for teachers who follow the law and are focused on providing high-quality classroom instruction aligned to state academic standards.”

The Florida education department didn’t answer questions on how precisely the state will determine when a teacher gets their license suspended versus getting their license revoked. The rule states, “violation of any of these principles shall subject the individual to revocation or suspension of the individual educator’s certificate, or the other penalties as provided by law.”

A final rule could be approved as early as this month.

Gay rights activists sued the department and the governor over the law earlier this year, claiming it violates the freedom of speech and equal protection rights of LGBTQ students and families.

“We haven’t yet seen final, approved language of the rule that could impact the licensure of teachers based on HB 1557. However, we are monitoring their meeting to discuss the proposed language next week,” said Brandon Wolf, press secretary of Equality Florida, the nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group that filed the lawsuit.

“This move would mark a dangerous escalation by the Department of Education to expand enforcement of the law beyond its language and target individual teachers, threatening them with career ruin for acknowledging the existence of LGBTQ people” he added.

The president of the state’s largest teachers’ union, the Florida Education Association, said in an emailed statement: “Our students would be better served if state officials and lawmakers focused less on threatening and punishing teachers, and more on retaining and recruiting them.

“Florida has a severe shortage of both teachers and support staff. Bringing the culture wars into our classrooms will only make the situation worse.”

Florida made headlines earlier this year for addressing staffing shortages by lifting the requirement of a bachelor’s degree to allow more military veterans to work in classrooms.

In a similar case to the Florida license rule change, the Oklahoma secretary of education, Ryan Walters, recently publicly demanded that the state board of education revoke a high school English teacher’s teaching certificate following the teacher’s efforts to fight back against book ban efforts in her school.

(Walters, a cabinet-level official in the Oklahoma governor’s office, is running for the position of the state superintendent, who oversees Oklahoma schools.)

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Tue., October 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Year-round Strategies: Professional Growth Retains Educators
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to strengthen your professional growth (PG) efforts and successfully deploy a year-round PG and retention plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Wed., October 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Live Online Discussion Technology Tension: Why Isn’t Every School Pushing Digital Learning to the Next Level?
As we look ahead, how can educators effectively harness technology to benefit student learning? How can system leaders better support educators on this front? And what role does the principal play in the use of technology in schools?
Register
Thu., October 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar It’s Never Too Late: Ensuring Older Striving Readers Succeed
Learn research-based practices for assessment and instruction that will help older students overcome reading difficulties.
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession To Fill Teacher Jobs, Community Colleges Offer New Degrees
Amid national teacher shortages, community colleges are launching teacher-training programs traditionally found in four-year colleges.
Janelle Retka, The Seattle Times & The Associated Press
5 min read
Fatima Nunez Ardon, a teacher in training, teaches Spanish to second graders at Madrona Elementary School in SeaTac, a suburb in Seattle, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Ardon went through a program at Highline College, a community college, to train to be a teacher.
Fatima Nunez Ardon, a teacher in training, teaches Spanish to 2nd graders at Madrona Elementary School in SeaTac, a suburb in Seattle, Wash. Ardon went through a program at Highline College, a community college, to train to be a teacher.
Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP
Teaching Profession Can Teachers 'Quiet Quit?'
Educators talk about setting boundaries around what they are willing to do for work.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Illustration of a young woman turning off her mobile phone which is even bigger than she is.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession What the Research Says U.S. Teachers Work More Hours Than Their Global Peers. Other Countries Are Catching Up
New international data show how teachers' work lives shifted in the pandemic.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
teacher diverse classroom
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching Profession With New Grants, Teachers' Union Doubles Down on Partnerships With Parents
The American Federation of Teachers will invest $1.5 million in parent outreach—a counterweight to conservatives' parents'-rights narrative.
Madeline Will
4 min read
Illustration of airplanes dropping money
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼