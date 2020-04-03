Educators We’ve Lost to the Coronavirus

Coronavirus has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands—young and old, men and women, people of all backgrounds.

Among the educators we’ve lost was a teacher who’d taught her students online the day before she died. Another was a school climate counselor at his alma mater who supported students struggling with behavior.

Some of them had retired, but are still vividly remembered for their deep impact on students’ lives.

As of Feb. 1, 2021, at least 707 active and retired K-12 educators and personnel have died of COVID-19. Of those, 184 were active teachers.

In this memorial, we remember some of the dedicated educators lost to their communities and to the field.

Do you know someone who is not already in this memorial? Please tell us about them .

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Related Reading