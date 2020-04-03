Educators We’ve Lost to the Coronavirus
Educators We’ve Lost to the Coronavirus

Some of the teachers, principals, coaches, counselors, and other staff members who’ve died
April 03, 2020 | Updated: February 01, 2021 1 min read
Coronavirus has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands—young and old, men and women, people of all backgrounds.

Among the educators we’ve lost was a teacher who’d taught her students online the day before she died. Another was a school climate counselor at his alma mater who supported students struggling with behavior.

Some of them had retired, but are still vividly remembered for their deep impact on students’ lives.

As of Feb. 1, 2021, at least 707 active and retired K-12 educators and personnel have died of COVID-19. Of those, 184 were active teachers.

In this memorial, we remember some of the dedicated educators lost to their communities and to the field.

Do you know someone who is not already in this memorial? Please tell us about them.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Coronavirus

Vol. 39, Issue 37, Page 1

Published in Print: July 15, 2020, as Immeasurable Loss

Reporting: Lesli A. Maxwell
Design/Visualization: Emma Patti Harris

