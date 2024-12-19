School Choice & Charters Video

How a Microschool Is Trying to Become a Model for Public Schools

By Sam Mallon — December 19, 2024 4:06
La Luz BS
Education Week
This Denver microschool is working to show what public education could look like.

La Luz was founded in 2020 by Kyle Gamba, a former public school educator, who saw high levels of disengagement from students, despite teachers’ best efforts, and believed there was a better way. La Luz is tuition-free, supported by grants, and serves the same population of students, while spending the same amount per student, as their local public schools. But instead of spending all day in a classroom, students are learning in the community.

The 40 students in the school spend each morning receiving two hours of traditional academic instruction in classrooms rented from Denver Public Schools before spending the rest of the day in experiential learning.

On Mondays, this tends to mean learning in nature at a nearby park, under the instruction of La Luz teachers, who are referred to as guides. The rest of the week is spent learning on site with a community partner, an experience that rotates every three to six weeks. Past rotations have included History Colorado, Denver Parks and Recreation, and CSU Spur, as well as the Denver Zoo. At each site, students are learning under the direction of La Luz guides, with support from the on-site organization.

Here’s a look at what one educator believes public school could be.

