U.S. Senators Tee Up Big Boost in School Funding for Next Year
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states. Read more from this blog.

Education Funding

U.S. Senators Tee Up Big Boost in School Funding for Next Year

By Andrew Ujifusa — October 18, 2021 3 min read
Image shows lots of cash. Rolls of dollars lay flat on a light blue background.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Federal spending for disadvantaged students would double and support for special education programs would also increase significantly in a new U.S. Senate appropriations bill proposed for fiscal 2022.

In addition, the Senate’s funding bid for the U.S. Department of Education would boost spending on school-based mental health professionals, rural education, and improving states’ academic assessments. It would increase total discretionary aid to the Education Department to $98.4 billion, a $24.9 billion increase from the current fiscal year.

The bill, unveiled by Senate Democrats on Monday, has a slightly smaller overall total for the Education Department than a House proposal from earlier this year; House lawmakers have enacted their own spending bill with a top-line figure for the department that tops $100 billion.

Yet even if there’s ultimately some sort of a compromise between the two chambers on spending, the senators’ legislation signals that Congress is amenable to a huge increase for the department as schools continue to deal with the pandemic’s affects.

Democratic lawmakers have consistently cited the hardships for students and educators caused by COVID-19 as justification for ramping up spending on public schools. “Our focus needs to be on ensuring our country can come back better from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in a statement announcing the legislation and citing its dramatic increase for public schools. (Murray leads the Senate subcommittee that deals with annual education spending.)

Republicans have argued that instead of spending more money on existing programs, families should be given more educational options. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the Senate appropriations committee’s ranking member, said in a statement that this and other spending bills from Senate Democrats (who control the chamber) are “reckless domestic spending” that would shortchange national defense.

Exactly when Congress will adopt new appropriations for fiscal 2022 remains to be seen. Although fiscal year 2022 started Oct. 1, lawmakers enacted a measure to extend fiscal 2021 spending levels for the federal government until Dec. 3.

Here are a few highlights from the Senate appropriations bill for the department:

  • Title I aid for disadvantaged students would rise to $33.1 billion, an increase of $16.6 billion.
  • Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grants to states would rise to $15.5 billion, an increase of about $2.6 billion.
  • The bill would provide $820 million to boost the number of mental-health professionals in schools; the funding would be included in a Safe Schools National Activities program. It’s part of a proposed $1 billion School Based Health Professionals program.
  • Full-Service Community Schools funding would rise to $400 million, an increase of $370 million.
  • Education Innovation and Research would get $270 million, an increase of about $70 million.
  • State grants to improve the quality of their academic assessments would get $58.8 million, an increase of $50 million.
  • The Education Department’s office for civil rights would get $144 million, an increase of $13 million.
  • One notable split between the House and Senate concerns the Charter School Program, which is designed to support the creation and expansion of successful charters. The Senate bill would provide $440 million, the same as in fiscal 2021. The House bill would cut funding for the program to $400 million. The Senate committee’s report on its new spending bill also expresses concern about inadequate staffing levels and oversight at the office that oversees the Charter School Program.

Meanwhile, the bill would set Head Start spending in the Department of Health and Human Services at $11.9 billion, an increase of nearly $1.2 billion.

And it would increase spending on Preschool Development Grants by $175 million, for a total funding level of $450 million.

Andrew Ujifusa
Assistant Editor Education Week
Andrew Ujifusa is an assistant editor who covers national education policy and politics.
Related Tags:
Congress Federal Budget Department of Education

Events

Tue., October 19, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Education Insights with Actionable Data to Create More Personalized Engagement
The world has changed during this time of pandemic learning, and there is a new challenge faced in education regarding how we effectively utilize the data now available to educators and leaders. In this session
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Wed., October 20, 2021, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Accelerate Learning with Project-Based Learning
Earlier this year, the George Lucas Educational Foundation released four new studies highlighting how project-based learning (PBL) helps accelerate student learning—across age groups, multiple disciplines, and different socio-economic statuses. With this year’s emphasis on unfinished
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Thu., October 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion Principal Overload: How to Manage Anxiety, Stress, and Tough Decisions
According to recent surveys, more than 40 percent of principals are considering leaving their jobs. With the pandemic, running a school building has become even more complicated, and principals' workloads continue to grow. If we
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding Feds Pump $1.5 Billion Extra Toward Schools to Address Cafeteria Food Shortage
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced funds to help schools more easily purchase U.S.-grown foods amid widespread supply shortages.
Mark Lieberman
1 min read
Empty school cafeteria
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Education Funding Letter to the Editor More Money for Schools Isn’t the Answer
The real problem is not funding but demands that teachers do more than just teach their subject, writes Walt Gardner.
1 min read
Education Funding Opinion Manchin Just Downsized the Dems’ Massive Education Spending Plans
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have blown a gaping hole in the education community’s hopes for supersized new federal outlays.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Education Funding Reported Essay Are We Asking Schools to Do Too Much?
Schools are increasingly being saddled with new responsibilities. At what point do we decide they are being overwhelmed?
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Conceptual Illustration
Pep Montserrat for Education Week
Load More ▼