White House Blocks $2 Billion for Education: See All the Affected Programs
Education Funding

White House Blocks $2 Billion for Education: See All the Affected Programs

By Mark Lieberman — May 21, 2026 3 min read
Image of the white house.
The southern facade of the White House in Washington pictured in September 2024. The White House budget office is holding back more than $2 billion in congressionally approved funds from U.S. Department of Education accounts.
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Trump administration is using an obscure and typically routine federal budget procedure to withhold more than $2 billion for education that Congress approved in February.

Lawmakers belatedly approved a fiscal 2026 budget for the U.S. Department of Education on Feb. 3. Before the agency can actually spend those dollars, the federal Office of Management and Budget by law must “apportion” the correct amounts, or dispense them, into the agency’s accounts.

During past presidencies, the vast majority of apportionments occurred no later than a month and a half after lawmakers approved the federal budget, according to publicly available documents and former OMB staffers.

See Also

050626 funding cuts trump schools lieberman fs 2270953986
Getty
Education Funding Trump Holds Back $2 Billion for Education Grants. What Will Happen Next?
Mark Lieberman, May 6, 2026
11 min read

The second Trump administration has taken a markedly different approach. As of May 21, OMB has apportioned little or no fiscal 2026 funding for 33 of the agency’s competitive grant programs totaling more than $1.8 billion. The office has also apportioned less than one-quarter of the $790 million allocation Congress approved earlier this year for the Institute of Education Sciences, the department’s research arm.

Most of these funds aren’t expected to go out to grant recipients until later this year. And none of the department’s larger formula grants—including for Title programs and special education—is among the programs with missing or incomplete apportionments.

Still, education advocates and federal budget experts have expressed concern that the lack of routine apportionments could foreshadow more funding disruption in the coming months. The department has launched grant competitions in recent months for 10 of the programs without currently apportioned funds—but the agency likely can’t give out new grant awards or replenish ongoing grants using these congressionally appropriated funds until OMB apportions the money for each program.

The White House has twice proposed slashing IES funding and eliminating all 33 grant programs on this list. Congress rejected all of those proposed cuts for fiscal 2026; lawmakers will begin workshopping the fiscal 2027 budget in the coming weeks.

Education Week is closely tracking OMB apportionment disclosures using the OpenOMB transparency portal operated by the nonprofit Protect Democracy. Below is our list of the 34 programs with missing or incomplete apportionments and the date when unspent funding returns to the U.S. Treasury.

Spokespeople for the Education Department have repeatedly said the agency is reviewing every dollar it spends rather than giving out funds “on autopilot.” OMB hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment.

This post will be updated as new information emerges.

Legal fight over White House role in federal spending continues

More than $1 billion of the currently unapportioned Education Department funds will expire and return to the Treasury if OMB doesn’t release the money in the next four months. That would likely constitute a violation of the federal law that prohibits the executive branch from “impounding,” or declining to spend, congressional appropriations.

Russell Vought, the Trump-appointed OMB director who co-wrote the conservative policy document Project 2025, has said he believes the impoundment ban that’s part of federal law is unconstitutional and that the administration has “not impounded a single thing.” He’s also spoken publicly about using the apportionment process to keep federal spending in line with the president’s priorities.

This approach marks a sharp break with past practice. “For the 27 years I worked at OMB, it never occurred to any OMB staff that a president or OMB director would do what Trump and Vought are doing,” said Kathy Stack, who oversaw the office’s education branch from 2000 to 2005 and the broader division that includes education from 2005 to 2013, during the Bush and Obama administrations.

Similar OMB maneuvers since last year have affected grantees for other agencies, including for community development financial institutions, domestic violence prevention, drought mitigation, health and science research, and public transit.

OMB last year also removed all of its apportionment documents from its website. Protect Democracy and other transparency advocates sued to reverse the move and secured a court order last fall that requires OMB to continue publishing apportionment documents and the spending plans it’s requiring from agencies before releasing certain funds.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Related Tags:
Federal Budget/Funding Federal Policy Department of Education

Events

Thu., June 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Hidden Costs of Special Ed Vacancies: Solutions for Your District
When provider vacancies hit, students feel it first. Hear what district leaders are doing to keep IEP-related services on track.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Wed., June 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar How Technology Is Reshaping Childhood
How do we protect kids online while embracing innovation? Learn about navigating safety, privacy, and opportunity in the Digital Age.
Content provided by Connect x Protect
Register
Tue., June 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Creative Approaches to K-12 Budget Realities
What are districts prioritizing in 2026? New survey data reveals emerging K-12 budgeting trends.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding Trump Sidestepped Congress on More Than $1 Billion in Ed. Spending Last Year
Newly published documents show how the Ed. Dept. departed from Congress' plans.
Mark Lieberman
13 min read
The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. one dollar bill, March 13, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says it expects the federal government will be awash in debt over the next 30 years.
Newly published budget documents show the U.S. Department of Education, in the first year of President Donald Trump's second term, took roughly $1 billion Congress appropriated for specific education programs and spent it differently than how lawmakers intended—or didn't spend it all.
Matt Slocum/AP
Education Funding Federal Funds for Schools Will Still Flow Through Ed. Dept. System—For Now
The Trump administration has been touting its transfer of K-12 programs to the Labor Department.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Remaining letters on the Department of Education on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington.
Remaining letters on the U.S. Department of Education building in Washington on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Despite the agency's efforts to shift management of many of its programs to the U.S. Department of Labor, key K-12 funds will continue to flow through the Education Department's grants system this summer.
Allison Robbert/AP
Education Funding Trump's Budget Proposes Billions in K-12 Cuts. Will They Happen?
Trump is proposing level funding for Title I, a modest boost for special education, and major cuts elsewhere.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
A third-grade teacher at the Mountain View Elementary School's Global Immersion Academy in Morganton, N.C. works with her students in the Spanish portion of the program. With the inaugural class of the Global Immersion Academy (GIA) at at the school entering fourth grade this year, Burke County Public Schools is seeing more signs of success for its dual language program.
A teacher in a North Carolina dual-language program works with her students. In his latest budget proposal, President Donald Trump once again proposes to eliminate the $890 million fund that pays for supplemental services for English learners. Schools can use Title III funds for costs tied to dual-language programs that educate English learners.
Jason Koon/The News-Herald via AP
Education Funding Trump Again Proposes Major Education Cuts in New Budget Proposal
The president again wants lawmakers to consider billions in K-12 spending cuts and program eliminations.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
The Senate and the Capitol Dome are illuminated in Washington, early Thursday, April 2, 2026, as Congress meets in a short, pro forma session.
The Senate and the Capitol dome are illuminated in Washington early in the day on Thursday, April 2, 2026. For the second year in a row, the White House budget proposes major cuts to federal education programs that the Republican-led Congress rejected last year.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP