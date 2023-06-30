Supreme Court Rejects Student Loan Relief Plan
Law & Courts

Supreme Court Rejects Student Loan Relief Plan

The decision impacts loan forgiveness for K-12 teachers and staff.
By Mark Walsh — June 30, 2023 5 min read
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Feb. 28, 2023, as the court hears arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The conservative majority on the court struck down the plan in a 6-3 vote.
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Feb. 28, 2023, as the court hears arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The conservative majority on the court struck down the plan in a 6-3 vote.
Patrick Semansky/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student debt relief plan, holding that it was a “vast new program” that exceeded congressional authorization.

In a case being watched by teachers because they tend to be big participants in federal student loan programs, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said a federal education statute gives U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona the authority to “waive or modify” existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to federal student loan programs,” but “not to rewrite that statute from the ground up.”

From the bench, Roberts called the relief plan a “vast new program.”

“The economic and political significance of the secretary’s action is staggering by any measure,” the chief justice said. “Practically every student borrower benefits, regardless of circumstances.”

And the program “amounts to nearly one-third of the government’s $1.7 trillion in annual discretionary spending,” he said. “The secretary has just drafted a new law of his own and he has done so without congressional authorization.”

The majority opinion in Biden v. Nebraska was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

From the bench, Justice Elena Kagan read from her dissent, which was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She criticized the majority for straining to find that the states challenging the program had legal standing, and she said the HEROES Act clearly gave the secretary the authority for the program.

“The result here is that the court substitutes itself for Congress and the Executive Branch in making national policy about student-loan forgiveness,” Kagan said.

“Congress authorized the forgiveness plan (among many other actions); the secretary put it in place; and the president would have been accountable for its success or failure,” she added. “But this court today decides that some 40 million Americans will not receive the benefits the plan provides.”

Teachers’ unions filed briefs supporting the Biden plan

The court dismissed the other case it heard regarding the plan, Department of Education v. Brown, ruling unanimously that individual challengers had not shown any harm that would give them legal standing. Alito wrote a short, unanimous opinion in that case.

Both cases involved the Biden administration’s $400 billion student loan debt relief plan, a major test of executive branch power watched by millions of teachers carrying high student debt, many of whom would’ve qualified for relief under the program.

The two national teachers’ unions each filed friend-of-the-court briefs supporting the Biden administration.

“Nearly half of educators have outstanding student loan debt, owing, on average, $58,700,” the National Education Association said in its brief. “The financial challenges faced by these educators compared to their peers accelerated during the pandemic, but debt relief now would place many educators on more solid financial footing.”

The American Federation of Teachers said in its brief that outstanding student loan balances, coupled with the lingering effects of the pandemic, have made it difficult for school districts to retain teachers.

“Student debt relief will help remediate the crushing impact of COVID-19 on teachers, who must amass substantial debt to enter their profession and who often work at low wages,” the AFT brief said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, President Donald Trump’s then-secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, invoked the HEROES Act to pause repayment obligations and interest accrual on all Education Department-held loans. The statute gives the secretary such power to act under a “national emergency,” such as a terrorist act, a war, or a pandemic.

Current Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona determined last year that the across-the-board pause should end, but that repayment obligations for lower-income borrowers would put them at risk of default. (The recent debt-ceiling bill agreed to by Congress and Biden blocks any further extension of the payment pause.)

The Biden plan issued up to $10,000 in student-loan relief to eligible borrowers with a federal adjusted gross income below $125,000, or $250,000 for borrowers filing jointly. Recipients of the federal Pell Grant could receive up to $20,000 in relief because they were considered to have fewer resources and be at substantially greater risk of default.

The debt relief plan was immediately challenged in multiple lawsuits, with two coming before the Supreme Court for arguments in February.

Six states—Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina—claimed the program violated the executive branch’s authority. They lost on standing grounds in a federal district court. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, in St. Louis, reinstated the case on the theory that a Missouri state loan-servicing agency would lose revenue if many of its accounts were wiped out by the debt-relief plan, and thus Missouri would suffer the kind of concrete injury necessary to provide it with legal standing.

The 8th Circuit court also upheld a nationwide injunction blocking the program, although it did not specifically rule on the merits of the program. That case in the high court was Biden v. Nebraska.

The second case involved two Texas individuals, one who did not qualify for any relief and the other who qualified only for the first $10,000. A federal district court held that the program was substantively unlawful, and it also blocked the program nationwide. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, in New Orleans, declined to delay the district court ruling. The administration appealed those rulings in Department of Education v. Brown.

Five former Republican U.S. secretaries of education filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the challenges to the plan, which they called “unprecedented.”

“Never before has a president even suggested that the Executive Branch has the authority to cancel federal student loan debt on this scale,” said the brief signed by DeVos (who attended the arguments) and four of her GOP predecessors: Margaret Spellings and Roderick Paige (President George W. Bush), Lamar Alexander (President George H.W. Bush), and William J. Bennett (President Ronald Reagan).

“None of the secretaries believes that Congress provided clear authorization to the Executive Branch to ignore the [Education] Department’s obligations to collect student debt by canceling it,” the brief added.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Tomorrow’s Success Begins with Engaging Your Students – Learn How
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Supreme Court Makes It Harder to Prosecute 'True Threats' That Could Be Aimed at Schools
The justices seek to strike a balance between First Amendment free speech and threats, with concerns evident about student expression.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Police officers stand guard outside of the U.S Supreme Court building on June 23, 2023, in Washington.
Police officers stand guard outside of the U.S Supreme Court building on June 23, 2023, in Washington, where the justices this week are ruling on major cases that will impact K-12 schools.
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Declines to Hear Closely Watched Case on Charter Schools
The justices won't consider whether charter schools are "state actors," which has implications for the push for religious charter schools.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Law & Courts Vermont Is First State to Sue Monsanto Over PCBs in Schools
Vermont officials are demanding compensation for the costs of testing and remediating the toxic chemical in schools.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Caution tape and caution signs surround Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt., on May 9, 2021.
Caution tape and caution signs surround Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt., on May 9, 2021.
Luke Awtry for Education Week
Law & Courts Authors and Students Sue Florida Education Officials to Restore Access to Banned Book
The plaintiffs are suing to get access to the book restored.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
A copy of the book "And Tango Makes Three" is seen on a bookstore shelf on Nov. 16, 2006 in Chicago. The illustrated children's book is based on a true story of two male penguins in New York City's Central Park Zoo who adopted a fertilized egg and raised the chick as their own.
The book "And Tango Makes Three" is seen on a bookstore shelf on Nov. 16, 2006, in Chicago. The illustrated children's book is based on a true story of two male penguins in New York City's Central Park Zoo who adopted a fertilized egg and raised the chick as their own. The authors of the book and some students are suing a Florida district and the state board over the book's removal.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Load More ▼