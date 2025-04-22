Supreme Court Leans Toward Parents on Opt-Outs for LGBTQ+ Lessons
Law & Courts

Supreme Court Leans Toward Parents on Opt-Outs for LGBTQ+ Lessons

By Mark Walsh — April 22, 2025 6 min read
A selection of books featuring LGBTQ characters that are part of a Supreme Court case are pictured, Tuesday, April, 15, 2025, in Washington.
A selection of books featuring LGBTQ+ characters that are part of a U.S. Supreme Court case are pictured on April, 15, 2025, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Tuesday appeared strongly inclined to support the right of religious parents to excuse their children from a Maryland school district’s use of LGBTQ+ storybooks in its elementary schools.

“The plaintiffs here are not asking the school to change its curriculum. They’re just saying, ‘look, we want out,’” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. told the lawyer for the Montgomery County school district during two-and-a-half hours of arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor. “What is the big deal about allowing them to opt out of this?”

The district began using the storybooks in its English/language arts curriculum in 2022 and initially allowed religious parents to keep their children out before reversing course and ending the opt-out option. A group of Muslim, Roman Catholic, and Ethiopian Orthodox parents sued the district, arguing the reversal violated the First Amendment’s guarantee of free exercise of religion. Two lower courts declined to grant a preliminary injunction.

The case holds major implications for religious-based challenges to school curriculum materials across the country. But Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was another conservative justice who said he could not understand why the school district could not find a way to accommodate the religious parents.

“I guess I am a bit mystified, as a life-long resident of the county, how it came to this,” he said, noting that Maryland was founded on religious liberty and tolerance, and “Montgomery County has been a beacon of that religious liberty.”

He wondered whether “this is the hill we’re going to die on, in terms of not respecting religious liberty, given that history.”

District’s LGBTQ+ storybooks are major focus of oral argument

Alan A. Schoenfeld, the lawyer for the 160,000-student district located near the nation’s capital, said “every school board walks a tight rope,” and that “it’s a difficult job balancing the interests of a diverse community. Montgomery County Public Schools are the most religiously diverse in the country.”

He said the five books “are meant to foster mutual respect in a pluralistic school community. … The lesson is that students should treat their peers with respect.”

The storybooks currently in use in pre-K and elementary grades are Born Ready; Intersection Allies; Love, Violet; Prince & Knight; and Uncle Bobby’s Wedding—all feature LGBTQ+ characters and themes.

At least one justice appeared to bring copies of the books to the bench, and several quoted passages during the argument. Alito had a bit of a skirmish with Justice Sonia Sotomayor over Uncle Bobby’s Wedding, which tells the story of a young girl who expresses some reservations about her uncle marrying another man before coming around.

Sotomayor, a liberal who appeared supportive of the school district, suggested that Uncle Bobby’s Wedding was a fairly innocent portrayal of the fact that some members of the same sex do get married.

Alito countered, “We could have a book club and have a debate about how Uncle Bobby’s Marriage [sic] should be understood.”

The book “has a clear message” in support of same-sex marriage, Alito said. “And a lot of people think it’s a good message, and maybe it is a good message, but it’s a message that a lot of people who hold on to traditional religious beliefs don’t agree with.”

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil M. Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett also asked questions or made comments that suggested that they leaned toward the parents.

Barrett suggested the school district was going beyond teaching respect for LGBTQ+ students and families with books that were “validating the other world view here, the one that is different from the [religious parents] by saying no, no, no, this is right.”

When Shoenfeld said the goal of the program was teaching “mutual respect,” Barrett asked, “So it was part of the curriculum to teach them that boys can be girls … or that your pronouns can change depending on how you feel one day to the next?”

Advocates for parents argue religious rights are infringed

Some of the Montgomery County parents who sued were in the courtroom. Eric S. Baxter, a lawyer with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which is representing the parents, emphasized that his clients are not seeking to remove the LGBTQ+ storybooks from the Montgomery County district’s curriculum. They are only seeking to opt out their children, he said, the way that the district and most others around the country offer such accommodations for sex education.

Eric S. Baxter of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty addresses reporters after arguing before the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 22, 2025.
Eric S. Baxter of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty addresses reporters after arguing before the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 22, 2025.
Mark Walsh/Education Week

“But Montgomery County is an extreme outlier, insisting that every elementary school student must be instructed that, among other controversial matters, doctors guessed at their sex when they were born and that anyone who disagrees is hurtful and unfair,” Baxter said.

Baxter was challenged by liberal Justice Elena Kagan, who said, “In the end, is what you’re saying: When a religious person confronts anything in a classroom that conflicts with her religious beliefs or her parents’ [beliefs], that the parent can then demand an opt-out?”

When Baxter said yes, Kagan said she worried that religious parents’ next legal case would be a broader challenge to alter the curriculum for all students.

Baxter disagreed, saying that no student or parent “has the right to tell the school what to teach or to tell other students what they have to learn.”

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pressed Baxter about whether religious parents could seek similar opt-outs when a gay teacher displays a photo of her wedding on her desk or talks about her spouse in class.

When Baxter said he thought the same requirement for opt-outs should apply, Jackson said, “So this is not just about books.”

The parents who filed the lawsuit had the support of President Donald Trump’s administration, with Sarah M. Harris, the principal deputy U.S. solicitor general, saying, “Montgomery County offers a free public education to parents only if their children use books featuring same-sex relationships and transgender issues. That burdens parents of multiple faiths whose religious duty is to shield their young children from such content.”

Controversial Pride Puppy! book eventually gets a mention

The argument tended to keep returning to the books.

Jackson said it was her understanding that the Montgomery County district was explicit that the LGBTQ+ storybooks “were to be used only to supplement the English/language arts curriculum as reading instruction and not to teach about gender or sexuality.”

She said it seemed “infeasible” in elementary school English lessons that “every time this particular kind of book comes out, we have to start letting people leave the classroom.”

Throughout the long argument, none of the justices or the lawyers representing the parents and the Trump administration had mentioned two books that were initially part of the Montgomery County program but were later pulled, My Rainbow and Pride Puppy!

So it was a bit of a surprise when Schoenfeld, the district’s lawyer, brought up Pride Puppy!, a book aimed at 3- and 4-year-olds which has drawn controversy from some quarters for asking readers to search, on pages of an LGBTQ+ pride parade, for images including “underwear,” “leather,” “lip ring,” and "[drag] queen.”

When Gorsuch asked about what kind of lessons were being offered to pre-K students as young as three, Schoenfeld noted Pride Puppy! and that it was no longer part of the curriculum.

Gorsuch pounced.

“That’s the one where they are supposed to look for the leather and things, and bondage—things like that, right?” he said, adding “a sex worker?”

Schoenfeld suggested some of those descriptions were inaccurate and that even Pride Puppy! helped influence students “towards civility.”

A decision in the case is expected by late June or early July.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., May 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum How AI Use Is Expanding in K-12 Schools
Join this free virtual event to explore how AI technology is—and is not—improving K-12 teaching and learning.
Register
Thu., April 24, 2025, 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum How to Build and Scale Effective K-12 State & District Tutoring Programs
Join this free virtual summit to learn from education leaders, policymakers, and industry experts on the topic of high-impact tutoring.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Another Court Lets the Trump Admin. Keep Teacher-Training Grants Frozen
A federal appeals court overturned a lower court's order that had temporarily restored millions of dollars in terminated grant funds.
Matthew Stone
4 min read
Young Female Teacher Giving a Lecture During an Adult Education Course in School, Having a Conversation with a Older Female with Laptop. Diverse Mature Students Doing Textbook Exercises in Classroom
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin. to End Teacher-Prep Grants
The high court, over three justices' dissent, granted the administration's request to remove a lower court's block on ending the grants.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
Erin Huff, a kindergarten teacher at Waverly Elementary School, works with, from left to right, Ava Turner, a 2nd grader, Benton Ryan, 1st grade, and 3rd grader Haven Green, on estimating measurements using mini marshmallows in Waverly, Ill., on Dec. 18, 2019. Huff, a 24-year-old teacher in her third year, says relatively low pay, stress and workload often discourage young people from pursuing teaching degrees, leading to a current shortage of classroom teachers in Illinois. A nonprofit teacher-training program is using a $750,000 addition to the state budget to speed up certification to address a rampant teacher shortage.
Erin Huff, a 24-year-old kindergarten teacher at Waverly Elementary in Illinois, pictured here on Dec. 18, 2019, says low pay, high stress, and heavy workloads often discourage young people from entering teacher preparation programs. The U.S. Supreme Court on April 4, 2025, allowed the Trump administration to immediately terminate two federal teacher-preparation grant programs.
John O'Connor/AP
Law & Courts Groups Sue Over Trump's Cuts to Education Department Research Arm
This suit seeks the restoration of Institute of Education Sciences staff and contracts abruptly canceled by the Trump administration.
Brooke Schultz
3 min read
Supporters gather outside the U.S. Department of Education in Washington to applaud Education Department employees as they depart their offices for the final time on Friday, March 28, 2025. The rally brought together education supporters, students, parents, and former employees to honor the departing staff as they arrived in 30-minute intervals to collect their belongings.
Supporters gather outside the U.S. Department of Education in Washington to applaud Education Department employees as they depart their offices for the final time on Friday, March 28, 2025. Two organizations representing researchers are suing the department in an attempt to restore the agency's data and research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences.
Moriah Ratner for Education Week
Law & Courts Supreme Court Appears Unlikely to Strike Down School E-Rate Program
The Supreme Court seems unlikely to strike down the E-rate program, though some justices questioned its funding structure and oversight.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024.
The U.S. Supreme Court considers a major challenge to the E-rate program for school internet connections on March 26.
Susan Walsh/AP
Load More ▼