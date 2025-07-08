See How Much Federal Money Trump Is Holding Back From Your District

The overwhelming majority of the nation’s 13,000 public school districts are getting less federal money than they expected for the upcoming school year, as the Trump administration withholds billions of dollars Congress approved for education in March .

For some districts, the losses will amount to a few thousand dollars; for hundreds of others, their budgets are now short millions of federal dollars from funding streams for migrant education (Title I-C), professional development (Title II-A), English-learner services (Title III-A), academic enrichment (Title IV-A), and before- and after-school programs (Title IV-B).

Zahava Stadler and Jordan Abbott, researchers at the left-leaning think tank New America, analyzed federal district-level spending from the 2022-23 school year to approximate how much each district is losing from the Trump administration’s latest disruption to federal education funding. They published findings from their analysis on July 7 .

The resulting data table below illustrates funding allocated to districts in 2022 for Titles II-A, III-A, IV-A, and IV-B. Congress appropriated slightly more money for these programs for the 2025-26 school year than for the 2022-23 school year, which means the amounts districts expected this year for these programs are likely slightly larger than what’s shown in the table.

The “total” column doesn’t reflect money districts are losing from Title I-C for migrant education, because much of that funding supports state-level programs, and the federal government doesn’t publish district-level spending data for that program.

The administration also cut more than $700 million in grants for adult education that states were set to receive July 1. The table doesn’t include this funding stream.

The table includes district-level spending data for all but four states—Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Wisconsin, which didn’t report figures for the affected programs.

In a handful of states, spending data for some individual districts aren’t included in the federal tally; those districts are excluded from the below table. For some districts, data are missing from certain funding streams.

Type a district name in the search bar below to find out approximately how much federal money the Trump administration is currently withholding from that district. Click here to see how much federal money each state is losing .