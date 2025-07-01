See How Much School Funding Trump Is Holding Back From Your State
Education Funding

See How Much School Funding Trump Is Holding Back From Your State

The nearly $7 billion the administration isn’t sending to states includes funding for English learner services, professional development, and more
By Mark Lieberman & Laura Baker — July 01, 2025 1 min read
The U.S. Department of Education told states on Monday afternoon that it would not deliver nearly $7 billion from seven K-12 education programs on July 1, as federal law requires.

Five of the programs are formula funding streams that support K-12 school districts, as well as organizations that partner with schools to offer before- and after-school programs. The remaining two support efforts at schools, community colleges, and other organizations to offer adult education—including for literacy and civics instruction.

In March, Congress approved a continuing resolution that carried over federal funding levels from the 2024 fiscal year. That means states were expecting to receive on July 1 roughly the same amount for each program for the current fiscal year that they had received in the last. States and districts now have to decide how to compensate for the federal funding that may come late or not at all.

The table below offers a look at how much each state expected to receive for each of the affected programs:

  • Title I-C ($375 million), which funds services for students from families whose jobs in fisheries, food processing, and other transient industries require them to move from state to state throughout the year.
  • Title II-A ($2.2 billion), which funds professional development for teachers.
  • Title III-A ($890 million), which funds services for English learners.
  • Title IV-A ($1.3 billion), which provides funding for academic enrichment and student support.
  • Title IV-B ($1.4 billion), which funds before- and after-school programs. It’s also known as the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.
  • Adult Education basic grants ($629.6 million), which fund literacy and general instructional services for adult students.
  • Adult Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education grants ($85.9 million), which supplement educational services for adult students.

This action by the Trump administration is separate from the U.S. Senate’s July 1 passage of the major budget reconciliation bill.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.

