See How Much School Funding Trump Is Holding Back From Your State

The U.S. Department of Education told states on Monday afternoon that it would not deliver nearly $7 billion from seven K-12 education programs on July 1, as federal law requires.

Five of the programs are formula funding streams that support K-12 school districts, as well as organizations that partner with schools to offer before- and after-school programs. The remaining two support efforts at schools, community colleges, and other organizations to offer adult education—including for literacy and civics instruction.

In March, Congress approved a continuing resolution that carried over federal funding levels from the 2024 fiscal year. That means states were expecting to receive on July 1 roughly the same amount for each program for the current fiscal year that they had received in the last. States and districts now have to decide how to compensate for the federal funding that may come late or not at all.

Title I-C ($375 million), which funds services for students from families whose jobs in fisheries, food processing, and other transient industries require them to move from state to state throughout the year.

which funds services for students from families whose jobs in fisheries, food processing, and other transient industries require them to move from state to state throughout the year. Title II-A ($2.2 billion), which funds professional development for teachers.

which funds professional development for teachers. Title III-A ($890 million), which funds services for English learners.

which funds services for English learners. Title IV-A ($1.3 billion), which provides funding for academic enrichment and student support.

which provides funding for academic enrichment and student support. Title IV-B ($1.4 billion), which funds before- and after-school programs. It’s also known as the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.

which funds before- and after-school programs. It’s also known as the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. Adult Education basic grants ($629.6 million) , which fund literacy and general instructional services for adult students.

, which fund literacy and general instructional services for adult students. Adult Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education grants ($85.9 million), which supplement educational services for adult students.

This action by the Trump administration is separate from the U.S. Senate’s July 1 passage of the major budget reconciliation bill .