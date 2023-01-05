The 2023 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Policy & Politics Opinion

The 2023 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings

64 universities had at least one ranked scholar
By Rick Hess — January 05, 2023 2 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

Today, we unveil the 2023 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings, ranking the university-based scholars in the United States who did the most last year to shape educational practice and policy. Simply making this list of 200 scholars is noteworthy, given the 20,000 or more who might qualify. The list includes the top finishers from last year, augmented by nominees chosen by the 28-member Selection Committee (see yesterday’s post for more on the committee, the selection process, and all the salacious methodological particulars).

Without further ado, here are the 2023 rankings (scroll through the chart to see all names and scores). Please note that all university affiliations reflect a scholar’s institution as of December 2022.

Click here to open in a new tab.

The top scorers are all familiar names to those who spend much time around education. Topping the rankings this year was University of Southern California’s Pedro Noguera. (Full disclosure: Noguera and I co-authored A Search for Common Ground in 2021 and just wrapped up our “Common Ground” podcast this fall.)

The rest of the top five were, in order, U. Penn’s Angela Duckworth (Full disclosure: Duckworth blogs for Education Week); Stanford’s Jo Boaler; USC’s Shaun Harper; and Stanford’s Linda Darling-Hammond (recipient of this year’s Yidan Prize for Education Research). Rounding out the top 10 were Columbia’s John McWhorter (in the first year he was included by the Selection Committee); Harvard’s Howard Gardner; Brown’s Emily Oster; Stanford’s Carol Dweck; and the University of Virginia’s Daniel Willingham.

Stanford placed four scholars in the top 20; Harvard had three; and USC, the University of Virginia, University of Pennsylvania, UC Berkeley, and UCLA each had two. Overall, Harvard led with 26 ranked scholars; Stanford was second, with 16; and University of Virginia and UCLA were tied at third, with 10 scholars each. All told, there were 64 universities with at least one ranked scholar.

When it comes to the most popular books penned by the Edu-Scholars, Dweck’s Mindset: The New Psychology of Success continues to top the charts—17 years after its initial publication. Other books that fared especially well were Emily Oster’s Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong—and What You Really Need to Know (2014); Angela Duckworth’s Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance (2016); Richard Rothstein’s The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America (2018); Christopher Emdin’s For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood (2016); and Gholdy Muhammad’s Cultivating Genius: An Equity Framework for Culturally and Historically Responsive Literacy (2020). Remarkably, these are the same six books that held the top spots for the past two years.

Now, if readers want to argue the construction, reliability, or validity of any or all of these metrics, feel free. (And, of course, never forget that individuals can exert influence in destructive ways). This whole endeavor is an imprecise, highly imperfect exercise. Of course, the same is true of college rankings, NFL quarterback ratings, or international scorecards of human rights. Yet, for all their imperfections, such efforts convey real information and help spark useful discussion. I hope these can do the same.

I welcome thoughts and questions and am happy to entertain any and all suggestions. So, take a look and have at it.

Tomorrow, we’ll break down the top 10 faculty in each discipline and highlight the top five junior faculty.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., January 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Equity & the Shifting Policy Landscape: What You Need to Know
As newly elected officials take their seats, the EdWeek newsroom has been examining the policy horizon. Join the discussion with Peter DeWitt. 
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal A Chaotic Start to a New Congress: What Educators Need to Know
A new slate of lawmakers will have the chance to influence federal education policy in the 118th Congress.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks on the House floor after the first vote for House Speaker when he did not receive enough votes to be elected during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 3 following the first round of voting for House Speaker. McCarthy fell short of enough votes to be elected speaker in three rounds of voting on opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Law & Courts School District Policy Basing Restroom Access on 'Biological Sex' Upheld by Appeals Court
The sharply divided appellate court rules against transgender student Drew Adams and possibly tees up a major fight in the Supreme Court.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
Transgender student Drew Adams speaks with reporters outside of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Dec. 5, 2019.
Transgender student Drew Adams speaks with reporters outside a federal courthouse in Atlanta in 2019. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled against him on Dec. 30.
Ron Harris/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court to Highlight Little Rock, Desegregation History in Exhibit to Open Next Fall
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. highlights the brave role of a federal judge in Little Rock in 1957, and draws some parallels to today.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
The first black students to enroll at Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., leave the building and walk toward a waiting Army station wagon following their classes on Oct. 2, 1957. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, marks the 60th anniversary of when nine black students enrolled at the Arkansas school. One of the nine students is obscured by another student in this photograph.
The first Black students to enroll at Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., leave the building and walk toward a waiting Army station wagon following their classes on Oct. 2, 1957. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on Dec. 31, 2022, highlighted the history of the Little Rock crisis in his year-end report.
Ferd Kaufman/AP
Federal Historic Changes to Title IX and School Safety Funding: How 2022 Shaped K-12 Policy
Federal lawmakers sought to make Title IX more inclusive, respond to school shootings, and crack down on corrupt charter schools.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York.
Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during New York City's annual Pride March in June. Proposed changes to Title IX would explicitly protect students from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexuality.
Mary Altaffer/AP
Load More ▼