The 10 Most Popular RHSU Columns of 2024

What did we consider and learn about education this year?
December 17, 2024
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of Education Week’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

Whew. Presidential pinch-hitting, brat summer, literacy lawsuits, DEI drama, awful TIMSS scores. . . . It’s been quite a year. Before we turn the page, it’s always worth taking a moment to reflect on some of the highs and lows. In that spirit, I like to revisit the RHSU columns I penned during the year and surface the top 10—as determined by readership, feedback, and personal preference.

There are always a few pieces that don’t necessarily make the cut of “top 10” but still seem to deserve a mention. This year, those include How Bad Journalism Encourages Bad Education Research (March 11), Restorative Justice, the Classroom, and Policy: Can We Resolve the Tension? (Oct. 29), and Chronic Absenteeism Could Be the Biggest Problem Facing Schools Right Now (Feb. 21).

Now, without further ado, here are the top 10 RHSU columns of 2024.

10. No, the U.S. Ed. Dept. Won’t Be Abolished. But Here’s What’s Likely to Happen Instead (Dec. 10): There are big changes ahead that seem likely to catch many educators, advocates, and observers by surprise.

9. Boys Don’t Love to Read. Could This Former Teacher Be on to Something? (Nov. 19): Boys are falling behind in reading. Books with military-history themes may help reverse this trend.

8. Does ‘Grading for Equity’ Result in Lower Standards? (April 29): Equitable grading doesn’t call for heightened leniency, says the author of a book on the subject.

7. It May Be Time to Retire the Carnegie Unit. Are There Better Measures of Learning? (May 28): The Carnegie Foundation popularized seat time as a measure of learning. Now, the organization’s president lays out a new vision.

6. What Should Schools Do to Boost Teacher Pay? (Jan. 16): School spending has gone up in recent decades, but teacher pay hasn’t. Can we reimagine teacher work so as to dramatically boost teacher pay?

5. ‘Jargon’ and ‘Fads’: Departing IES Chief on State of Ed. Research (April 8): Better writing, timelier publication, and more focused research centers can help improve the field, Mark Schneider says.

4. ‘Academic Rigor Is in Decline.’ A College Professor Reflects on AP Scores (Oct. 31): The College Board’s new tack on AP scoring means fewer students are prepared for college.

3. Does Ideology Matter When It Comes to Good Educational Ideas? (Sept. 4): Disputes over norms, expectations, and instructional practice are inevitably informed by values.

2. How Can Educators Strike a Healthy Balance on Diversity and Inclusion? (Oct. 15): DEI advocates and opponents both have good points—and both can go too far.

1. Trump’s Win Is a Wake-Up Call for Educators. Here’s Why (Nov. 12): Following the election, those in and around K-12 should reflect shared values and turn down the heat.

OK. Time to start fresh and see what 2025 holds. Wishing all of you a happy and healthy new year.

