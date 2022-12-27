Coming Soon: 2023 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Policy & Politics Opinion

Coming Soon: 2023 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings

The exercise is designed to balance the academy’s tendency to discount scholarship germane to policy debates
By Rick Hess — December 27, 2022 1 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

As we finish our end-of-year plans and holiday shopping/traveling, there is one thing that I am excited to give you a heads-up about: the imminent RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings. This year, the release of the 2023 rankings will occur during the first week of January.

These rankings recognize university-based education scholars, of any discipline or bent, for their contribution to the public square. The exercise is designed to balance the academy’s unfortunate tendency to discount scholarship that makes real, relevant contributions to vital public-policy debates. Edu-scholar influence encompasses both one’s corpus of scholarly work and one’s centrality to discussion of education policy or practice. After all, a scholar’s influence is a product of several factors, including their body of scholarship, the degree to which their work has influenced today’s researchers, their willingness to wade into public discourse, and the energy and effectiveness with which they speak to popular audiences.

The 200 ranked scholars include top finishers from 2022 and at-large selections chosen by the RHSU Selection Committee, a group of 28 accomplished and disciplinary, intellectually, and geographically diverse scholars (the full Selection Committee will be posted and acknowledged during the first week of January). Bottom line: Regardless of where they rank, each of the 200 scholars deserves credit just for making the list.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., January 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How Social-Emotional Learning Assessments Strengthen Tier 1 MTSS
Learn how districts can integrate effective multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) by using data from high-quality, strengths-based universal SEL assessments.
Register
Thu., January 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity K-12 Essentials Forum Education Equity: Where We Go From Here
Join us for this event with educators and experts on the current state of equity and what comes next.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts The 8 Most Consequential Developments in Education Law in 2022
The list includes major decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court, a transition on the high court, and several lower court decisions.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Image of columns.
E+
School Choice & Charters Voucher Programs Gain Strength With Help From the Courts, An Expert Says
A school choice expert explains how recent rulings could prevent future voucher programs from getting blocked by opponents.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Group of white paper planes going in one direction on a light blue background with one individual red paper plane heading in a different direction
E+/Getty
Federal What Education Issues Did Voters Care About Most? Hint: It Was Not Critical Race Theory
An NEA poll shows voters' education priorities in the midterm elections.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
People fill out ballots to vote at Benjamin Banneker Middle School during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Silver Spring, Md.
People fill out ballots to vote at Benjamin Banneker Middle School on Nov. 8 in Silver Spring, Md.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Law & Courts Appeals Court Upholds Connecticut's Pro-Transgender Student Athletics Policy
The court hinted its agreement that Title IX protects transgender athletes who seek to compete consistent with their gender identity.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
A multiple exposure of a wooden gavel and a long row of columns from a courthouse.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼