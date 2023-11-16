Can a Network of Tiny, Teacher-Led Montessoris Spread Like Wildflowers?
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School Choice & Charters Opinion

Can a Network of Tiny, Teacher-Led Montessoris Spread Like Wildflowers?

What these schools emphasize could offer lessons for public schools
By Rick Hess — November 16, 2023 5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident senior fellow and director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

Wildflower is a network of tiny, teacher-led Montessori schools that was launched in Cambridge, Mass., in 2014, by a team that included MIT media professor Sep Kamvar and 30-year Montessori veteran Mary Rockett. Today, the network includes 60 schools across the nation, with 10 more on their way. Since 2016, the network has been led by CEO Matt Kramer, who had spent most of the previous decade leading Teach For America. I recently had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Matt about Wildflower’s work and what they’ve learned. Here’s what he had to say.

—Rick

Rick: So, Matt, what makes Wildflower distinctive?

Matt: Each Wildflower Montessori school is created and led by a pair of teachers, operates in a community-embedded space—like a shopfront or a community center—and serves an intentionally diverse, mixed-age group of around 25 children across a three-year grade span. While our schools are similar in many ways, the Wildflower model invites founding teacher leaders to express a strong point of view in the design of their schools, which leads to significant variation. Schools can be organized as one-room schools under a multisite shared charter or as legally independent nonprofit licensed child-care centers or independent schools.

Rick: Can you tell me a bit about the network and your students?

Matt: We’re up to 61 schools in 16 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Seventy percent serve the classic Montessori “children’s house” ages—children 3–6 years old. Twenty-two percent serve zero–3-year-olds, twenty-four percent serve elementary-aged students, and one is a high school. Some schools have two rooms and serve more than one three-year age span. Our current capacity is 1,800 kids.

Rick: How do you decide where to locate new schools?

Matt: Communities choose us more than we choose them. Each school starts as a conversation between teachers and parents that can build slowly over years before gaining focus and taking shape as a school that reflects its founders and its community. We’ve also worked with local educators and residents in Colorado, Minnesota, New York, and the District of Columbia to secure charters that enable the start of five to fifteen new sites.

Rick: Who winds up founding these schools? Do your leaders have much experience with the Montessori model?

Matt: Wildflower’s teacher leaders are an extraordinary and diverse group of Montessorians with deep roots in their communities and strong perspectives about the educational experiences they want to offer. Nearly half are people of color. In a typical pair of founders, at least one has five to 10 years of experience as a lead Montessori guide.

Rick: Obviously, there are a lot of school models that operate under the umbrella notion of “Montessori.“ Can you talk a bit about the specific approach you all use?

Matt: The Montessori name isn’t trademarked, and schools can use the name to describe their educational methods—as we do—or more generally a child-centered philosophy. Wildflower schools use “authentic Montessori” methods: fully Montessori-trained teachers, complete sets of Montessori educational materials, uninterrupted three-hour work blocks every day during which children have the freedom to choose their work and move around, etc.

Rick: Our kids were in Montessori when the pandemic hit, and we found that their schools had a really tough time moving that kind of teaching online. I’m curious what your experience was like.

Matt: The pivot to online was indeed tough, especially because almost all our schools serve young children. Our teacher leaders took different approaches: reopening immediately to serve the children of essential workers, evolving into “forest schools” operating entirely outdoors, dropping off weekly boxes of learning materials at children’s homes. Most returned to in-person school as soon as possible.

Rick: What’s the cost per pupil to operate Wildflower? Do families pay tuition? How do you all make the numbers work?

Matt: On average, it might cost $250,000–$300,000 to run a school serving 25 kids ages 3–6, which is $10,000–$12,000 per child. However, it varies from city to city based on cost of living since the two biggest expenses are the teacher leaders’ own salaries and rent. Charter schools rely on public funding; in other schools, families pay tuition based on what they can afford, supplemented by government child-care subsidy programs or vouchers for lower-income families. In a typical noncharter school, between one-third and one-half of families pay full tuition, and one-third pay little or nothing.

Rick: Can you talk about any of the research or outcomes that offer a window into what we know about your effectiveness?

Matt: There’s a fair amount of evidence about the effectiveness of high-fidelity Montessori programs. We place a lot of trust in families’ perspectives on whether a school is working for their children, and our networkwide family Net Promoter Scores (i.e., satisfaction) are consistently in the mid-80s. Though we are mindful of their limitations, we also use standardized assessments of early math, literacy, and executive functioning, with enrolled children growing more than would be expected—though the benchmarks from the last few years are pretty unusual.

Rick: What’s ahead for Wildflower Schools?

Matt: We continue to hear from many prospective teacher leaders and families that want to see more Wildflower schools. In five years, there should be more than 200 schools. To make that happen, we need to develop more sustainable ways to provide educators with the roughly $250,000 it costs to start each new Wildflower school. We recently received certification from the U.S. Department of Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution, and we’re exploring partnerships with banks, employers, real estate investors, and philanthropists that we hope will enable us to keep up with the interest from communities and educators.

Rick: Once upon a time, you were a McKinsey consultant. With that experience, as you look forward, do you see obvious opportunities for Wildflower schools to help meet unmet needs?

Matt: Wildflower schools can fill niches that can’t sustain larger schools. For example, tiny schools in rural communities could serve more focused geographic areas than big schools, allowing for more community connection and less busing. Tiny schools can also offer language-immersion programs for languages that might not attract enough enrollment to fill a full-size school. In the coming years, I hope we’ll see more of these child- and community-centered ideas that might normally get filtered out by enrollment fears brought to life as Wildflower schools.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., November 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Proven Strategies for Accelerating Learning
Join this free virtual event to engage with experts on learning recovery and proven strategies to accelerate learning.
Register
Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Boosting Student and Staff Mental Health: What Schools Can Do
Join this free virtual event based on recent reporting on student and staff mental health challenges and how schools have responded.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Choice & Charters Charter Schools' Building Struggles Highlight Lingering Tensions With Local Districts
Charter leaders say they spend an outsized portion of their budgets on fixing buildings.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
Image of a blueprint and a dollar symbol.
iStock/Getty
School Choice & Charters Opinion After a Banner Year for School Choice, the Challenge Is to Ensure New Programs Work
Education savings accounts have the potential to be a great reform, but there are practical and political challenges to wrestle with.
Rick Hess
8 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School Choice & Charters Most Students Getting New School Choice Funds Aren't Ditching Public Schools
Data from several states show most voucher and education savings account recipients aren't leaving public schools for private alternatives.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Image of books, money, calculator, and graduation cap.
cnythzl/DigitalVision Vectors
School Choice & Charters Opinion It’s OK to Like Both Public Schools and School Choice
Families want more options for their children. That doesn’t mean they dislike their local schools.
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼