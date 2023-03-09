A Student Journalist’s Plea: Stop Censoring Us (and Our Advisers)
Opinion
Law & Courts Opinion

A Student Journalist’s Plea: Stop Censoring Us (and Our Advisers)

Worrying about getting punished shouldn’t be part of the endeavor
By Serena Liu — March 09, 2023 4 min read
Image of a speech bubble behind yellow tape, a censorship concept
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Serena Liu
Serena Liu is a student journalist at Parkway West High School in Ballwin, Mo.

In the spring of 2017, Amy Robertson arrived at Pittsburg High School in Kansas to take on her new role as principal. However, a few months into the semester, her story began falling apart. Just days after her lies came to light, Robertson resigned.

In 2021, English teacher Joseph Canzoneri’s sexual misconduct was exposed, and he was removed from his position at Townsend Harris High School in New York. Just last year, a teacher at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, Calif., was fired because of his racist comments toward Black and Latino students.

What connects these scandals? They were all uncovered by teenagers like me—high school student journalists who did what adults did not by properly investigating the history and credentials of school staff put in positions of power. The job of student journalists is to compile and publish information on issues pertinent to our audience of peers, teachers, administrators, and more. But even though we have proved that we are capable of reporting on wrongdoing and creating change through our stories, journalism classes are under attack, and our journalism teachers are often restricted from doing their jobs fully.

Nationwide, journalism advisers are punished again and again just for supporting their students’ education. At a Los Angeles high school, a principal put seasoned journalism adviser Adriana Chavira on unpaid suspension after, in support of her students’ journalism, she refused to remove the name of an unvaccinated school librarian from the story in a student newspaper. Another school fired their journalism advisers after a student wrote a pro-choice opinion piece, and the advisers allowed it to be published.

Our journalism advisers need the freedom to teach students the full scope of journalism without fear of being limited or losing their jobs. Journalism gives students unique opportunities to learn how to investigate and cover important issues, serving as an irreplaceable method of civic education and engagement. By teaching students how to critically sift through sources and produce high-quality articles, journalism shows students how to determine the credibility of and navigate a variety of sources and complex issues, something that many young people often struggle with. But when journalism advisers have to worry about whether publishing a controversial story might get them fired, it becomes risky to embolden their students to research contentious issues and policies, even when those issues can greatly impact schools or surrounding communities.

While it can be easy to brush student journalists aside, not only does our work help us grow into better-informed adults through the process of investigating relevant issues, but it also serves as an essential source of information for our audience. High school student journalists deserve the same rights as professionals for the same reasons: to uncover wrongdoings and inform the public. Who better to advocate for students’ education and school environments than students themselves?

See Also

BRIC ARCHIVE
iStockphoto
Law & Courts Opinion Don't Silence Young Journalists
Frank D. Lomonte, February 17, 2015
6 min read

If schools truly want their students to have the critical-thinking skills needed to advocate for themselves and thrive in a modern world, we must protect the teachers who help develop student voices. Despite the importance of student journalists, our rights have been denied at a federal level. Although the Supreme Court decided that students had First Amendment rights at school in the landmark Tinker v. Des Moines, their 1988 decision in Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier classified school-sponsored newspapers as limited classroom publications rather than true public forums. This meant that school officials could review and censor their students’ articles before publication. Thus, the Supreme Court condoned the censorship of student journalism across the nation.

However, at a state level, grassroots movements are campaigning for the rights of student journalists and our teachers through model legislation called New Voices. These bills would protect student journalism advisers from administrator retaliation for refusing to infringe on their students’ free speech. Though New Voices laws have been passed in 16 states, many other states lag behind. So far, New Voices has been introduced for the 2023 legislative session in Missouri, Connecticut, New York, and West Virginia to fight the legacy left by Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier.

Despite living just 30 minutes from Hazelwood East High School, where the case began, I’m lucky to write for an uncensored student-run newspaper. Student journalists at my school are encouraged to cover issues that matter to us, even if they are controversial. That means that sometimes my peers, our adviser, and I find ourselves on the receiving end of angry comments from students, administrators, and parents.

But our school newspaper is more than just a way for us to express our ideas; it serves as a safe place where anyone can share their opinion and function as a platform for respectful discourse among students.

Journalism classes and journalism advisers are invaluable to schools. Urging legislators to support New Voices bills is just one of the many ways we can ensure that teachers are not punished for doing their jobs. I encourage education advocates to support these bills and other ways to advance student journalism in our efforts to have a democratized society.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Thu., March 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum How to Motivate All Students and Keep Them Engaged
Join us for this forum highlighting strategies schools and educators are using to keep K-12 students on track academically.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., March 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Exploring Staff Shortage Impact on Education
Learn about the impact of staff shortages, changing roles of educators, and how technology supports teachers & students.
Content provided by Promethean
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Supreme Court Will Decide Fate of Student Loan Relief: What Teachers Need to Know
The AFT and NEA remind the justices in briefs that teachers carry significant student debt and the pandemic made things worse.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Feb. 28, 2023, as the court heard arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan.
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Feb. 28, 2023, as the court heard arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Law & Courts Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down South Carolina’s ‘Disturbing Schools’ Law
A federal appeals court held that the statutes, which have been the subject of nationwide attention, were unconstitutionally vague.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Pastor Thomas Dixon speaks at a rally at the Richland County courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in Columbia, S.C., asking prosecutors to drop charges against a 16-year-old South Carolina high school student who was videotaped being yanked from her desk and thrown to the floor by a police officer in her classroom at Spring Valley High.
Pastor Thomas Dixon speaks at a rally at the Richland County courthouse, in December 2015 in Columbia, S.C., asking prosecutors to drop charges against a South Carolina high school student who was videotaped being yanked from her desk and thrown to the floor by a police officer in her classroom at Spring Valley High School.
Jeffrey Collins/AP
Law & Courts Some Schools Will Get Money From Opioid Settlements—But It Won't Be Easy
Conflicts and unanswered questions stymie schools' efforts to secure a share of recent legal settlements from opioid makers.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Pills of the painkiller hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., on Feb. 19, 2013.
In this 2013 file photo, hydrocodone pills—an opioid—are seen at a Vermont pharmacy. School districts are arguing that the nation's opioid crisis has directly affected them through increased costs for special education and overdose-prevention efforts.
Toby Talbot/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Asks for Biden Administration's Views on Legal Status of Charter Schools
Stemming from a suit over a North Carolina school's dress code, the issue is whether "public" charter schools act with government authority.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Thunder storm sky over the United States Supreme Court building in Washington DC.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼