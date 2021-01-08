Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
Betsy DeVos Resigns a Day After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
Federal

Betsy DeVos Resigns a Day After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol

By Andrew Ujifusa & Evie Blad — January 07, 2021 4 min read
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at the U.S. Department of Education building on July 8, 2020. DeVos resigned her position Thursday.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at the U.S. Department of Education building on July 8, 2020. DeVos resigned her position Thursday.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation Thursday, just a day after a violent insurrection in Washington that attempted to stop Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Her departure from President Donald Trump’s administration followed a string of resignations from the upper ranks of the executive branch following the violence at the U.S. Capitol, including another Cabinet official, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

In a letter to Trump announcing her resignation, effective Jan. 8, DeVos told the president that he was culpable for the violence at the Capitol, telling him that “there is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation” and called his actions “the inflection point for me.”

“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” DeVos told Trump in the letter. “Instead, we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protestors overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business.”

DeVos also highlighted her work as education secretary, saying among other things that “we have sparked a national conversation about putting parents and students in charge of education.” But she stressed that “impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us. I believe we each have a moral obligation to exercise good judgment and model the behavior we hope they would emulate.”

Deputy Secretary of Education Mick Zais will replace DeVos and serve as acting secretary of education, a U.S. Department of Education spokeswoman said.

There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and that is the inflection point for me.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a resignation letter to President Donald Trump

Late on Jan. 6, DeVos issued a statement denouncing the riot on Capitol Hill that occurred earlier that day, declaring that an “angry mob” must not be allowed to halt the democratic process.

“The eyes of America’s children and students—the rising generation who will inherit the republic we leave them—are watching what is unfolding in Washington today,” DeVos said in the statement. “We must set an example for them, and we must teach them the solemn obligations and duties that come with the title ‘American.’”

DeVos took over as the head of the Education Department in February 2017, and is one of Trump’s longest-serving and most controversial Cabinet members. Indeed, she is one of a handful of original cabinet members in a Trump administration known for high turnover in key roles.

DeVos has frequently criticized teachers’ unions, arguing that they preserve the status quo in struggling schools. In response to her resignation, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten issued a two-word statement Thursday night: “Good riddance.”

Resigning 13 days before the end of Trump’s term “does nothing to erase the harm” DeVos has done “to this country’s students, their families and educators,” National Education Association President Becky Pringle said in a statement.

Tensions with the President

DeVos largely avoided public conflict with the president, but the two have had some tension during her tenure.

In 2019, she sat in the hottest of hot seats when a Congressional committee sharply questioned her over a Trump administration proposal to cut $17.6 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics, part of an overall administration plan to lower budgets across agencies.

After she spent hours defending him, Trump later said he had “overridden” officials in his administration and stated that the Special Olympics would be funded. That about-face prompted Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., to ask in a statement, “Can someone pull Betsy from under the bus?”

See Also

Image of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visits a classroom at the Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visits a classroom at the Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans in October 2018.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Policy & Politics How Betsy DeVos Bent the Nation’s Education Debate in Four Tense Years
Andrew Ujifusa, December 14, 2020
12 min read

Not long before Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2016, DeVos, a billionaire political donor, said she wasn’t prepared to back him.

“There have clearly been a lot of things that have been said that give me serious pause for thought. But on the other hand, when I consider the alternative, that is not attractive either,” she told the Detroit News.

She later joined the administration after Trump selected Vice President Mike Pence, a school choice advocate, as his running mate.

DeVos’ signature issue, school choice, became a major talking point for Trump on the 2020 campaign trail. And despite their previous differences and her divisive public profile, she appeared at some campaign events and was part of his aggressive push to reopen schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DeVos stopped short of directly criticizing Trump following another major scandal. In 2017, Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” of a conflict at a white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Va., where a counter-protester died when a demonstrator intentionally hit her with a car.

“The views of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other racist bigots are totally abhorrent to the American ideal,” DeVos wrote in a letter to Education Department employees that was silent on Trump’s comments. “We all have a role to play in rejecting views that pit one group of people against another. Such views are cowardly, hateful, and just plain wrong.”

During the violence on Capitol Hill this week, DeVos’ former chief of staff, Josh Venable, called on Trump’s Cabinet to prepare to invoke the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which could lead to the president’s removal from office.

Andrew Ujifusa
Assistant Editor Education Week
Andrew Ujifusa is an assistant editor who covers national education policy and politics.
Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.
Related Tags:
Betsy DeVos Department of Education Secretary of Education

A version of this article appeared in the January 13, 2021 edition of Education Week as Betsy DeVos Resigns A Day After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol

Events

Wed., January 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Make Learning More Interactive From Anywhere
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Thu., January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Register
Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Larkspur, California
Tamalpais Union High School District
Special Education Teachers
Lancaster, PA, US
Lancaster Lebanon IU 13
Load More ▼

Read Next

Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to Succeed
The new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students long told they must leave their neighborhoods to make a mark.
Roberto Padilla & Nancy Gutiérrez
5 min read
A diverse community of people tending small plots of plantings
Tasiania/iStock<br/>
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Deserves a Chance to Prove His Mettle
Miguel Cardona's lack of a paper trail means most of us don’t yet know enough about him to make an informed judgment. That's fine.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Federal Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Food Benefits for Children Missing School Meals
The order is designed to extend nutritional benefits that his administration says would benefit children.
Andrew Ujifusa
2 min read
The Washington family receives free meals at Dillard High School amid the virus outbreak and school closings on March 16, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A family receives free meals at Dillard High School amid the coronavirus outbreak and school closings on March 16, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Federal Biden Launches New Strategy to Combat COVID-19, Reopen Schools
The president plans a more centralized strategy that includes broader vaccine efforts, more data on the pandemic, and new school guidance.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area on Oct. 5, 2020.
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area on Oct. 5, 2020.
Kathy Willens/AP
Load More ▼