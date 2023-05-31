Congress Prepares to Raise the Debt Ceiling. But K-12 Funding Is Still in Jeopardy
Education Funding

Congress Prepares to Raise the Debt Ceiling. But K-12 Funding Is Still in Jeopardy

By Mark Lieberman — May 31, 2023 3 min read
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with reporters on the debt limit as he walks, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks with reporters on the debt limit in Washington on May 30, 2023.
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Congress is racing this week to ratify an agreement for averting the debt ceiling crisis that would have wreaked immediate havoc on funding for public education—but K-12 schools aren’t out of the woods yet.

President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Sunday that they had reached a deal that would place some limits on federal spending in exchange for raising the legally mandated debt ceiling until 2025.

Those limits won’t affect the federal money schools are set to receive for the coming school year, but they could spell trouble for K-12 schools in the coming years, said Sarah Abernathy, executive director of the Committee for Education Funding, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

“For fiscal years 2024 and 2025, I think that there’s going to be a real challenge in getting any increases in education or protecting against cuts,” Abernathy said.

The proposed agreement would keep federal spending on non-defense programs essentially flat in fiscal year 2024, starting this October, and would allow for an overall spending increase of up to 1 percent in 2025. The agreement sets out goals for capping increases in the subsequent years as well, but those measures are non-enforceable suggestions. The measure effectively sets overall caps on spending, but doesn’t specify spending levels for individual programs.

In a letter Wednesday to federal lawmakers, AASA, The School Superintendents Association, urged Congress to approve the proposed agreement and, later, protect education programs from being slashed.

“We urge the full appropriations committee to engage in bipartisan, bicameral negotiations that respect the broad programs funded, to ensure that final funding levels are tailored and reasonable, not blunt and careless, and to protect federal education flagship programs—like Title I and IDEA—from deep or disproportionate cuts,” wrote Noelle Ellerson Ng, the organization’s associate executive director for advocacy and governance.

K-12 schools appear to have averted the steepest possible cuts

The GOP’s previous spending proposal included sharp cuts to Title I, IDEA, and other programs that serve K-12 schools. By comparison, the proposed across-the-board spending limits will have more modest effects.

Still, education funding could suffer as a result. In the years following spending limits that were enacted to avert a comparable debt ceiling crisis in 2011, federal spending on education remained virtually flat, data collected by Abernathy’s organization show.

If inflation continues to rise, even flat funding with no cuts could mean lost revenue for crucial programs that serve high-poverty schools, students with disabilities, and English learners, among other vulnerable groups.

“We have our work cut out for us to make the case for why these investments are key,” Abernathy said.

The federal government annually contributes 8 to 10 percent of the nation’s overall K-12 funding, with the bulk coming from state and local governments. But roughly 2,900 of the nation’s more than 13,000 school districts depend on the federal government for more than 10 percent of their annual revenue, according to a previous Education Week analysis. They stand to be most affected by future limits on federal education spending.

The current proposal before Congress also includes a plan to rescind some COVID relief funds that the federal government sent out nationwide during the early years of the pandemic.

Those “rescissions,” first reported in detail by NPR, include $392 million for education—but Abernathy said she’s heard from contacts on Capitol Hill that the vast majority of those dollars were for higher education institutions that chose not to take advantage of the funding. ESSER dollars that districts haven’t yet spent remain intact.

Pieces of the agreement have drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike, and many steps remain before the agreement reaches Biden’s desk for a signature.

America could default on its debt obligations as early as June 5 if a bitterly divided Congress doesn’t raise the legally mandated debt ceiling by then, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week. Biden has signaled he’s willing to consider future actions to eliminate the perennial debate over raising the debt limit.

The outcome of a default would be far worse than anything in the current debt ceiling agreement, Abernathy said.

“It’s a very good thing if the debt ceiling is raised and we don’t have economic chaos,” Abernathy said.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., June 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Leverage New Funding Sources with Data-Informed Practices
Address the whole child using data-informed practices, gain valuable insights, and learn strategies that can benefit your district.
Register
Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding 'So Catastrophic': How a Debt Ceiling Breach Would Hurt Schools
If federal funding stops flowing to schools before July 1, schools' ability to pay billions of dollars in expenses would be at risk.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Photo of piggy bank submerged in water.
E+ / Getty
Education Funding How Much Do School Support Staff Make in Each State? (Spoiler: It's Not a Living Wage)
In some states, education support personnel make below $30,000, new data show.
Madeline Will
3 min read
Brian Hess, head custodian at the Washburn Elementary School in Auburn, Maine, strips the cafeteria floors in preparation for waxing on Aug. 17, 2021.
Brian Hess, head custodian at Washburn Elementary School in Auburn, Maine, strips the cafeteria floors in preparation for waxing on Aug. 17, 2021.
Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP
Education Funding Schools Could Lose Funding as Lawmakers Spar Over the National Debt Ceiling
House Republicans are proposing federal spending cuts, including to K-12 programs, in exchange for raising the nation's debt ceiling.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Illustration of two groups of professionals fighting in a tug of war with a dollar.
iStock/Getty
Education Funding 10 Education Priorities America Could Afford If Everyone Paid All Their Taxes
Universal school meals, school building upgrades, and closing learning gaps each cost less than the annual amount of unpaid federal taxes.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Tight crop of a dollar bill puzzle missing one piece
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼