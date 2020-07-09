Early Childhood Funding
Early Childhood Head Start Providers Struggle as Trump Admin. Holds Up Funding Competitions
At least 85 Head Start providers serving more than 39,000 children across 38 states are in limbo.
Early Childhood Q&A How One Mayor Is Working to Expand Pre-K Access
Mayor Brett Smiley discusses early education access and workforce development.
Early Childhood Pre-K Programs Expand Nationwide, But Quality Falls Behind
Preschools experienced a boost in funding and enrollment nationwide, but a deeper look reveals a disparity in quality.
Early Childhood Without New Money, Biden Admin. Urges States to Use Existing Funds to Expand Preschool
There's no new infusion of federal funds for preschool, so the Biden administration is pointing out funding sources that are already there.
Early Childhood What the Research Says 6 Challenges for Early Educators as Preschool Growth Halts
School enrollment for the nation’s youngest learners has nosedived—and could cause long-term problems.
Early Childhood As Head Start Quality Push Continues, Advocates Raise Red Flag on Equity
Inadequate federal funding forces Head Start providers to choose between quality and quantity, a new report contends.
Federal Biden Pitches Plan to Expand Universal Pre-K, Free School Meal Programs, Teacher Training
The president's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan faces strong headwinds as Congress considers other costly administration proposals.
Early Childhood Eleven $100,000 Grants Awarded to Help States Support Infants, Toddlers
The Pritzker Children's Initiative is awarding the grants to help states develop plans to provide better services for infants, toddlers, and their families through public and private partnerships.
Early Childhood Early Childhood Is Ripe For Investment in Innovation, Says Philanthropic Network
The Omidyar Network, which has invested nearly $1 billion dollars in multiple areas including education, is drawing attention to early childhood as an area for more public and private investment.
Early Childhood Incoming California Governor to Seek Nearly $2 Billion in Early-Childhood Funding
Democrat Gavin Newsom, who takes office Jan. 7, plans to expand full-day kindergarten and child-care offerings in the state, according to media reports.
Early Childhood Infants, Toddlers Focus of New Investment from Pritzker Children's Initiative
The work will support communities as they create robust child-care systems for chidren from birth to 3 years old.
Teaching Profession Opinion Farewell (and Cheerio) From the K-12 Contrarian
It's been three years and 111 posts. It's time to say goodbye to the K-12 Contrarian.
Early Childhood Preschool Teachers' Wish Lists Fulfilled Through Foundation Donation
The PNC Foundation used the online charity Donors Choose to fulfill requests in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Donors Choose is also opening its platform to Head Start teachers.
Early Childhood Opinion Why Is Mulvaney Opposed to Feeding Poor Kids at School?
Mick Mulvaney, the reverse Robin Hood, thinks after school programs that provide food to kids are a waste of money and an insult to hard working Americans. What world does he live in?