Early Childhood Funding

A student participates in a reading and writing lesson at the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, an organization gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
A student participates in a reading and writing lesson at the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, an organization gets about a third of its funding from the federal government in Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. As it seeks to scale back regulations governing Head Start, the Trump administration has stalled competitions for programs awaiting renewed funding.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
Early Childhood Head Start Providers Struggle as Trump Admin. Holds Up Funding Competitions
At least 85 Head Start providers serving more than 39,000 children across 38 states are in limbo.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Mark Lieberman, August 18, 2026
9 min read
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley speaks during a session at the New England Mayors Convening on Universal Pre-K in Providence, R.I., on Nov. 19, 2025.
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley speaks during a session at the New England Mayors Convening on Universal Pre-K in Providence, R.I., on Nov. 19, 2025.
David Santilli/City of Providence
Early Childhood Q&A How One Mayor Is Working to Expand Pre-K Access
Mayor Brett Smiley discusses early education access and workforce development.
Jennifer Vilcarino, November 21, 2025
5 min read
Teacher Grismairi Amparo works with her students on a reading and writing lesson at Head Start program run by Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Teacher Grismairi Amparo works with her students on a reading and writing lesson at a Head Start program run by Easterseals South Florida on Jan. 29, 2025 in Miami. The organization gets about a third of its funding from the federal government.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Early Childhood Pre-K Programs Expand Nationwide, But Quality Falls Behind
Preschools experienced a boost in funding and enrollment nationwide, but a deeper look reveals a disparity in quality.
Jennifer Vilcarino, April 29, 2025
6 min read
Close cropped photo of a young child putting silver coins in a pink piggy bank.
iStock/Getty
Early Childhood Without New Money, Biden Admin. Urges States to Use Existing Funds to Expand Preschool
There's no new infusion of federal funds for preschool, so the Biden administration is pointing out funding sources that are already there.
Matthew Stone, February 28, 2024
4 min read
Close crop of the back of a pre-school girl's head showing her playing with foam puzzle pieces of shapes and numbers.
iStock/Getty
Early Childhood What the Research Says 6 Challenges for Early Educators as Preschool Growth Halts
School enrollment for the nation’s youngest learners has nosedived—and could cause long-term problems.
Sarah D. Sparks & Gina Tomko, August 25, 2023
4 min read
A multi-ethnic group of preschool students is sitting with their legs crossed on the floor in their classroom. The mixed-race female teacher is sitting on the floor facing the children. The happy kids are smiling and following the teacher's instructions. They have their arms raised in the air.
E+/Getty
Early Childhood As Head Start Quality Push Continues, Advocates Raise Red Flag on Equity
Inadequate federal funding forces Head Start providers to choose between quality and quantity, a new report contends.
Evie Blad, December 1, 2022
2 min read
President Joe Biden addresses Congress from the House chamber. Behind him are Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., applaud.<br/>
Chip Somodevilla/AP
Federal Biden Pitches Plan to Expand Universal Pre-K, Free School Meal Programs, Teacher Training
The president's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan faces strong headwinds as Congress considers other costly administration proposals.
Evie Blad, April 28, 2021
8 min read
Early Childhood Eleven $100,000 Grants Awarded to Help States Support Infants, Toddlers
The Pritzker Children's Initiative is awarding the grants to help states develop plans to provide better services for infants, toddlers, and their families through public and private partnerships.
Marva Hinton, April 19, 2019
2 min read
Early Childhood Early Childhood Is Ripe For Investment in Innovation, Says Philanthropic Network
The Omidyar Network, which has invested nearly $1 billion dollars in multiple areas including education, is drawing attention to early childhood as an area for more public and private investment.
Christina A. Samuels, January 9, 2019
2 min read
Early Childhood Incoming California Governor to Seek Nearly $2 Billion in Early-Childhood Funding
Democrat Gavin Newsom, who takes office Jan. 7, plans to expand full-day kindergarten and child-care offerings in the state, according to media reports.
Christina A. Samuels, January 4, 2019
1 min read
Early Childhood Infants, Toddlers Focus of New Investment from Pritzker Children's Initiative
The work will support communities as they create robust child-care systems for chidren from birth to 3 years old.
Christina A. Samuels, April 25, 2018
2 min read
Teaching Profession Opinion Farewell (and Cheerio) From the K-12 Contrarian
It's been three years and 111 posts. It's time to say goodbye to the K-12 Contrarian.
Dave Powell, August 11, 2017
6 min read
Early Childhood Preschool Teachers' Wish Lists Fulfilled Through Foundation Donation
The PNC Foundation used the online charity Donors Choose to fulfill requests in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Donors Choose is also opening its platform to Head Start teachers.
Christina A. Samuels, April 4, 2017
1 min read
Early Childhood Opinion Why Is Mulvaney Opposed to Feeding Poor Kids at School?
Mick Mulvaney, the reverse Robin Hood, thinks after school programs that provide food to kids are a waste of money and an insult to hard working Americans. What world does he live in?
Dave Powell, March 18, 2017
7 min read