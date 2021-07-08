Breaking: Unvaccinated Students, Adults Should Continue Wearing Masks in Schools, CDC Says
Allow Critical Race Theory—and Opposing Views—in Kentucky Schools, Ed. Chief Says
States

Allow Critical Race Theory—and Opposing Views—in Kentucky Schools, Ed. Chief Says

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears, Lexington Herald-Leader — July 08, 2021 1 min read
The exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol is seen in Frankfort, Ky. on April 7, 2021.
The exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol is seen in Frankfort, Ky. on April 7, 2021.
Timothy D. Easley/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass urged lawmakers to consider an alternative to banning critical race theory.

Glass on Tuesday recommended to lawmakers on the Interim Joint Education Committee that they enact a statute that forces conversations on race to have balanced perspectives. His proposal would require any classroom discussions or lessons on the issues to also share the critiques and criticisms of critical race theory that have been offered. That would help students make their own informed decisions on the theory, he said.

Glass said critical race theory is a decades-old legal and academic theory that seeks to explain why racism continues to exist. It’s a theory intended to provide a framework for studying potential causes and effects of racism in society and how those might be mitigated.

See Also

Conceptual illustration of the flag of the United States with the stripes changing to black and white, cutout people representing the black and white population and Black student in the classroom with hand raised.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Equity & Diversity Why the Critical Race Theory Fight Is Harder for Educators Than the Common Core Battle
Andrew Ujifusa, July 1, 2021
12 min read

The alternate approach Glass suggested still allows local school-based councils to make curriculum decisions for their schools, the commissioner said.

And if a school-based council decides to have some class that covers critical race theory, it would also need to provide balanced perspectives and opposing viewpoints.

The alternative approach does not put a legislative body in the business of banning or censoring ideas or free speech or limiting the free exchange of ideas in the classrooms, Glass said. He warned previously that attempts to pass a proposed ban on the theory in Kentucky schools could be challenged in court.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
Related Tags:
Kentucky Race

Copyright (c) 2021, Lexington Herald-Leader. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Opinion The Right and Wrong Way to Address Concerns About Critical Race Theory
Legislators should consciously echo provisions of the Civil Rights Act brushed aside in the excesses of anti-racist education—not ban ideas.
Rick Hess
5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
States Interactive Map: Where Critical Race Theory Is Under Attack
This national map tracks where state policymakers are attempting to limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism in the classroom.
2 min read
crt map promo
States Florida State Board of Education Bans the Use of Critical Race Theory in Schools
Lessons that deal with critical race theory and the “1619 Project” are not welcome in Florida’s public schools following a state board vote.
Jeffrey S. Solochek, Tampa Bay Times
4 min read
Richard Corcoran, the Commissioner of the Florida Department of Education and Board Chair Andy Tuck listen as Dianna Greene, the Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, addresses the board members during Thursday morning's meeting. The board members of the Florida Department of Education met Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Florida State College at Jacksonville's Advanced Technology Center in Jacksonville, Fla. to take care of routine business but then held public comments before a vote to remove critical race theory from Florida classrooms.
Richard Corcoran, the commissioner of the Florida Department of Education, and Board Chair Andy Tuck listen as Dianna Greene, the superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, addresses board members before a June 10 vote to remove critical race theory from Florida classrooms.
Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP
States Let School Officials Seek Gun Limits for Potentially Violent Students, Feds Suggest
A model state "red flag" bill would let school officials ask courts to halt students' access to guns if they are deemed a risk.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Students protest after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Students protest after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
High school students rally at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 21 in support of those affected at the Parkland High School shooting in Florida. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Load More ▼