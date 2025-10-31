Would Educators Advocate for a Student Who Was Detained by ICE? See New Data
Would Educators Advocate for a Student Who Was Detained by ICE? See New Data

By Ileana Najarro & Alex Harwin — October 31, 2025 3 min read
Eric Marquez, a Global History teacher at ELLIS Preparatory Academy, holds a sign dedicated to his student, Dylan Lopez Contreras, who was detained by ICE agents on May 21, 2025, in New York City, as he poses for a portrait at Ewen Park in Marble Hill, New York, on Sept. 18, 2025.
Eric Marquez, a global history teacher at ELLIS Preparatory Academy in New York City, holds a sign dedicated to his student, Dylan Lopez Contreras, who was detained by ICE agents on May 21, 2025, as he poses for a portrait in Marble Hill, N.Y., on Sept. 18, 2025. An analysis of an EdWeek Research Center survey reveals when and why educators would advocate for students detained by ICE.
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
As immigration enforcement ramps up across the country, the possibility of federal agents detaining immigrant students off campus grows.

That poses a difficult question for teachers and administrators: How would they respond if one of their students is arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents?

In March, a superintendent in upstate New York publicly called for the release of a district family—three students and their mother—who were detained by immigration officers at a local farm. In late May, federal agents detained a 20-year-old student of New York City’s ELLIS Prep Academy, prompting the school principal, teachers, and local community to advocate for his release through media outreach, protests, and fundraisers. And although ICE deported 17-year-old Nory Sontay Ramos earlier this year, her former teachers continue to raise awareness of her case.

But when faced with the possibility of one of their own students being placed in immigration detention, would all educators respond in such ways?

Many educators want their district to advocate for a student’s release

From June 26 through July 24, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed a nationally representative sample of 559 teachers, principals, and district leaders and asked what their district should do if an immigrant student is apprehended by ICE agents off campus for reasons related to immigration violations that are civil, not criminal.

The largest share of respondents (47%) said their district should advocate for the student’s release, while 25% said their district should do nothing. Fourteen percent said their district should provide information or assistance to the immigration agents who detained the student.

More elementary and middle school teachers and principals (59% and 53%, respectively) said their district or school should advocate for a student’s release than those working at the high school level (28%). High school teachers and principals were more likely to say their district or school should do nothing (43%).

Educators were more hesitant to personally advocate for a student’s release from ICE

Survey respondents were also asked whether they would personally advocate for a student’s release, should an immigrant student from their district or school be apprehended by ICE agents off campus for reasons related to civil immigration violations.

Forty-four percent of educators said it depends.

Educators whose school districts are comprised of 51% or more of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch were more likely than their peers in more affluent school districts to say they would personally advocate for a student’s release from immigration detention (44% versus 30%).

When broken down by gender, educators who self-identified as female were much more likely to say they would personally advocate for a student’s release than male respondents (46% versus 26%). Educators who self-identified as male were more likely to say it depends (48%).

Similarly, female educators were much more likely than male educators to say their district or school should advocate for a student’s release from immigration detention (56% versus 38%).

Male educators were more likely to say their district or school should do nothing in such a scenario (33%).

Educators weigh their level of expertise and legal liability when deciding to advocate

Educators were asked what factors would help them determine whether they would advocate for an immigrant student who has been detained for a civil immigration offense.

The top responses included the particulars of the student’s situation, whether or not they felt they had the necessary knowledge/training to effectively assist, and the potential for legal liability. About a third of educators said they’d consider whether their advocacy could cause them to lose their job or be reprimanded.

In the same vein, educators were asked why they wouldn’t advocate for an immigrant student detained off campus for a civil immigration offense. Having concerns about legal liability was the top response, with some educators expressing concern that they’d be targeted by those opposed to their advocacy.

This story draws on findings from a research study supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

