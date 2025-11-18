Where School Enrollment Is Declining the Most: What New Research Shows
School & District Management

Where School Enrollment Is Declining the Most: What New Research Shows

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — November 18, 2025 3 min read
Kindergarten and preschool students play on the school’s recently renovated playground during recess on Taft Early Learning Center in Uxbridge, Mass., on March 12, 2025.
Kindergarten and preschool students play on a recently renovated playground at Taft Early Learning Center in Uxbridge, Mass., on March 12, 2025. Research out this year examines the patterns behind enrollment decline in Massachusetts schools, which the researchers say likely apply nationwide.
Brett Phelps for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

These days, lower student enrollment is a fact of life in school districts across the country, and researchers are intent on finding out precisely why student head counts are lagging what they were projected to be before the start of the pandemic five years ago.

Researchers in recent years have been able to partially explain the enrollment drop, as Education Week has reported. Much of it is demographic, with an aging population and people having fewer kids. Another large part of it has to do with students leaving public schools for private schools or home school—especially as states dramatically expand private school choice programs. More recently, districts have reported a pronounced drop in the number of new immigrant students, and slower immigration in the years beforehand has also contributed.

But some of the decline since the pandemic is unexplained. There’s still a lot that’s unknown—both the reasons for a drop that’s exceeded pre-pandemic projections and where exactly the enrollment losses are most pronounced.

See Also

Illustration of the side view of a man sitting in an office chair with his head down and with a red arrow heading downward toward him while various sized white arrows in the background are all heading upward.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Explainer What's Going On With Public School Enrollment? All the Big Questions, Answered
Mark Lieberman, June 27, 2024
11 min read

One recent study—focused on Massachusetts schools—aims to add context about the grades and demographics for which schools have experienced the biggest and most sustained losses, said Joshua Goodman, an associate professor of education and economics at Boston University, during a recent webinar presenting the findings.

The results—that most of the sustained enrollment losses are concentrated among high-income districts, white and Asian students, and middle schoolers—are likely applicable nationwide, and districts should consider the long-term implications as they make long-range plans, he said.

“The pandemic seems to have catalyzed changes in how families evaluate schooling options, and these are not purely temporary disruptions,” Goodman said during the Nov. 13 webinar hosted by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University.

Goodman and co-author Abigail Francis, a graduate student, used enrollment data from Massachusetts because it is more current than national data, which lags, he said. Researchers compared pre-pandemic enrollment projections with actual enrollment.

In Massachusetts, public school enrollment is down about 2% overall from what researchers estimated it would have been at this time before the pandemic happened, which already anticipated dwindling numbers, Goodman said.

Many of the students who withdrew from Massachusetts public schools moved to private schools, the data show. Private school enrollment that had been declining pre-pandemic has now “mostly stabilized,” Goodman said, and enrollment is about 16% higher than what was predicted pre-pandemic.

Home-schooling enrollment has also increased.

And that’s in a state that doesn’t have a private school choice program that makes public funds available for families to use for private or home school.

See Also

012024 School Choice Voucher Woes shopping data tracking 1302739460
School Choice & Charters Tracker Which States Have Private School Choice?
Mark Lieberman, Libby Stanford & Victoria A. Ifatusin, January 31, 2024
2 min read

In the fall of 2020, home-schooling rates jumped by more than 100%, researchers found. Home-schooling figures have dropped since, but it’s still about 50% above the trend that was predicted pre-pandemic.

But more interesting than overall trends, Goodman said, are some of the patterns of the enrollment decline, which he described as “striking.”

The top 20% of the highest-income school districts lost about 6% of their students, “with no signs of recovery,” Goodman said, while middle- and low-income districts are about 1% below pre-pandemic projections—meaning the majority of public school losses in the state come from the wealthiest 20% of districts.

“This, at this point, is largely a high-income district phenomenon,” Goodman said.

Similarly, most of the enrollment losses are concentrated among white and Asian students, and nearly all of the overall enrollment losses are in grades 5-8.

The report hypothesizes that concerns about student behavior and safety, which have increased since the pandemic, are “particularly acute” in middle school.

“The subset of parents turning to private schools and home schooling may be doing so in part to find their children a safer and less disrupted learning environment,” the report says.

Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment that had dipped immediately following the pandemic has rebounded to about what was expected pre-pandemic, and high school headcount was mostly unaffected, Goodman said.

He expects these trends to continue, calling them “at least semi-permanent.”

“The exodus of high-income families may change the political dynamics of support for public education in ways that we should be paying attention to,” he said.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management The Top 10 EdWeek Stories of 2025
Readers were highly engaged in stories about reading strategies, and the impact of deep federal cuts to education programs.
5 min read
Deeper learning prepares students to work collaboratively and direct their own learning.
Deeper learning prepares students to work collaboratively and direct their own learning.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
School & District Management Immigrant Student Enrollment Is Dwindling at Schools Amid Stepped-Up Enforcement
In many school systems, the biggest factor is that far fewer families are coming from other countries.
The Associated Press
6 min read
A student takes a break from soccer during recess at Perkins K-8 School on Nov. 13, 2025, in San Diego.
A student takes a break from soccer during recess at Perkins K-8 School on Nov. 13, 2025, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull/AP
School & District Management School District Sued Over ‘Thwarting’ ICE Says Indiana AG’s Lawsuit Is ‘Silly’
The lawsuit says Indianapolis Public Schools blocked ICE from school grounds without a warrant or emergency.
Julia Marnin, The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.)
4 min read
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025.
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025. A lawsuit filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita accuses the Indianapolis schools of restricting ICE's access to school grounds.
Erin Hooley/AP
School & District Management The Middle School Transition Is Tough. How Educators Can Help
A new partnership aims to ease the transition from elementary school to middle school.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Xavier Reed, principal of Maple Grove Middle School in Maple Grove, Minn., high fives a student.
Xavier Reed, principal of Maple Grove Middle School in Maple Grove, Minn., high fives a student.
Courtesy of Xavier Reed
Load More ▼