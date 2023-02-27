What An Inclusive School Environment Looks Like For This Transgender Teen

Dandelion Hunt-Smith, a transgender and nonbinary senior at John O’Connell High School in San Francisco, Calif., moved from Georgia last year in search of a more welcoming school environment.

Dandelion says they see great value in school environments that treat all students as human, and where students can feel safe and supported in exploring their gender identity.

As a growing number of legislation targeting LGBTQ students is introduced across the country, families like Dandelion’s are calling on schools to better support future generations.