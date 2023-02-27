Student Well-Being Video

What An Inclusive School Environment Looks Like For This Transgender Teen

By Ileana Najarro & Sam Mallon — February 27, 2023 2:40
Dandelion Hunt-Smith pictured at San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Feb. 23, 2023.
Nic Coury/Education Week
Dandelion Hunt-Smith, a transgender and nonbinary senior at John O’Connell High School in San Francisco, Calif., moved from Georgia last year in search of a more welcoming school environment.

Dandelion says they see great value in school environments that treat all students as human, and where students can feel safe and supported in exploring their gender identity.

As a growing number of legislation targeting LGBTQ students is introduced across the country, families like Dandelion’s are calling on schools to better support future generations.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Sam Mallon
Video Producer Education Week
Sam Mallon is a video producer for Education Week.
Transgender Students LGBTQ

