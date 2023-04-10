Equity & Diversity Video

State Canceled School Club’s Queer Alliance Drag and Donuts, Here’s What Students Did Next

By Kaylee Domzalski & Ileana Najarro — April 10, 2023 2:38
Scarlett Seyler, president of Boone High School’s Queer & Ally Alliance Club, stands for a portrait outside the school's Orlando campus on April 6, 2023.
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Queer and Ally Alliance student club at Boone High School in Orlando, Fla., planned for its annual Drag and Donuts event on March 23, where a guest speaker would share advice on self-acceptance and self-love.

But following state officials’ call to Orange County school district leadership expressing concern over the after-school event’s appropriateness, the annual event got canceled.

That has prompted a strong response from some students, who see a big-picture threat to their rights.

As state officials move to expand the scope and educator penalties of the Parental Rights in Education law, known by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, Boone QAA club president Scarlett Seyler shared how she hopes educators can help defend all students from such legislation, especially LGBTQ+ students.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.
Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Video

Teaching Video Teachers, Try This: Improve Student Engagement Through Design
Small differences in font choice and size within classroom materials can make a huge difference for students.
Jaclyn Borowski
6:00
video1688931020.00 01 05 24.Still002 BS
Families & the Community Video Reports of Radioactive Contamination Closed Their School. This PTA Is Demanding Answers
After their Missouri elementary school was closed, a group of parents have tried to engage with the district on the school’s future.
Kaylee Domzalski
5:28
202303 Ashley Burnaugh 4 BS
Families & the Community Video These Moms Ran for Their Local School Board and Won. Here’s What They've Learned
After their district brought on a new superintendent, these Michigan moms decided to run for their local school board, and they won.
Kaylee Domzalski & Sam Mallon
2:59
Thumb 04 BS
Families & the Community Video Faced With the Possibility of School Closure, Parents Sprang Into Action
Due to financial challenges, a Texas district was considering closing several schools. These parents came together in search of a solution.
Lauren Santucci
4:51
Pflugerville v4.00 00 04 05.Still001 BS
See More Multimedia