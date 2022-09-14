School & District Management Video

Schools Have a Vital Role to Play in Helping Solve the Climate Crisis

By Lilia Geho — September 14, 2022 2:36
In the public sector, the K-12 school system is one of the largest consumers of energy in the United States. The 480,000 school buses on the road make up the largest transit fleet in the nation. And with 50 million students, K-12 schools are primed to teach the next generation about climate change and what young people can do to make a difference.

But much of what’s needed – resources, time, capacity – are already in short supply in schools.

To help address those barriers, The Aspen Institute created an action plan for K-12 schools that examines the policy changes and resources schools need, and the actions they can take to address what’s to come.

“Everybody will have a role to play in making a difference,” said Laura Schifter, senior fellow at the Aspen Institute.

Read more about the action plan at: https://www.k12climateaction.org/img/K12-ClimateActionPlan-ExecutiveSummary-Screen.pdf

Lilia Geho
Video Production Intern
Lilia Geho is the video production intern for Education Week.

