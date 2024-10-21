School & District Management Video

How This Principal Manages Student Behavior—Without Too Many Rules

By Olina Banerji & Jaclyn Borowski — October 23, 2024 2:11
Video 1 BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The newly announced 2025 National Principal of the Year, Tracie Anderson Swilley, has led the Fairfield County High School in Winnsboro, S.C., for more than a decade. Under her leadership, students’ math and reading scores, as well as college readiness levels, have increased significantly.

One of the key pillars of her strategy has been to instill a “no excuses, no limits” mindset with her students and staff. In this video, Swilley shares how she brought students on board to make big changes to the school’s culture, and why it’s important to include their voices.

The National Principal of the Year is chosen by the National Association of Secondary School Principals from a pool of 50 state principals of the year. (The award is for middle and high school principals; elementary principals are recognized separately through their own association.)

See also

Tracie Anderson Swilley, principal of Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro, SC, is named the 2025 NASSP National Principal of the Year.
Tracie Anderson Swilley, the principal of Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro, S.C., is named the 2025 NASSP National Principal of the Year.
Courtesy of NASSP
School & District Management Inside the No-Limits Mindset of the New National Principal of the Year
Olina Banerji, October 21, 2024
6 min read

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.

Video

Recruitment & Retention Video Recruiting and Retaining STEM Teachers: A Former White House Adviser's Take
A retired teacher and former White House policy adviser has some ideas for schools leaders looking to recruit and retain in STEM.
Jaclyn Borowski & Alyson Klein
2:46
Teacher Nathalie Roy, left, talks to her Glasgow Middle School students about using papyrus and learning about writing with smelly squid ink on the papyrus in Baton Rouge, La., on Aug. 23, 2019. This unlikely elective course open to students at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge connects traditional classical studies with STEM.
Teacher Nathalie Roy, left, talks to her Glasgow Middle School students about using papyrus and learning about writing with smelly squid ink on the papyrus in Baton Rouge, La., on Aug. 23, 2019. This unlikely elective course open to students at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge connects traditional classical studies with STEM.
Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP
Mathematics Video Here's How All Students Can Learn to Enjoy Word Problems
Teachers should weave students' cultural context into word problems, says math expert David Dai.
Olina Banerji & Lauren Santucci
1 min read
04 Word Problems BS
Personalized Learning Video VIDEO: Inside a Competency-Based Learning Program Without Grades
This district's competency-based program gives students greater autonomy over their education, providing feedback rather than grades.
Jaclyn Borowski & Alyson Klein
1:35
Students in the Moonshot Program research and create a presentation on Walt Disney and Elon Musk during class at California Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
Students in the Moonshot Program research and create a presentation on Walt Disney and Elon Musk during class at California Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Mathematics Video Teaching Fractions? Try Visuals and Conversations, Not Tricks
Kevin Dykema, a math expert, shares key strategies for teaching the complicated topic of fractions.
Olina Banerji, Jaclyn Borowski & Lauren Santucci
1 min read
Fractions Thumbnail BS
See More Multimedia