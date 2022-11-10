School Climate & Safety Video

How a School Shooting Survivor Found Healing in Activism

By Kaylee Domzalski & Lauren Santucci — November 10, 2022 5:13
092422 Mia Saugus 09 ml BS
Education Week
Mia Tretta survived a shooting at her high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., but lost her best friend. Since then, Tretta has worked with the group Students Demand Action to advocate for gun control legislation. From signing up fellow Saugus High School students to vote, to introducing President Biden at an event about new gun control rules at the White House, Tretta’s work as a student activist has taken her across the country. It has also become a vital part of her healing process. Now a senior, Tretta exercised her right to vote for the first time this week. Here, she shares what other schools should know about student support in the aftermath of trauma.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
As a video producer, Lauren Santucci produces, films, and edits meaningful, human-interest digital video and works closely with Education Week editors and reporters. Prior to joining Education Week in 2022, she produced videos for Al Jazeera, FRONTLINE PBS, and The Texas Tribune. She has a master’s degree in visual journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

