How a School Shooting Survivor Found Healing in Activism

Mia Tretta survived a shooting at her high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., but lost her best friend. Since then, Tretta has worked with the group Students Demand Action to advocate for gun control legislation. From signing up fellow Saugus High School students to vote, to introducing President Biden at an event about new gun control rules at the White House, Tretta’s work as a student activist has taken her across the country. It has also become a vital part of her healing process. Now a senior, Tretta exercised her right to vote for the first time this week. Here, she shares what other schools should know about student support in the aftermath of trauma.