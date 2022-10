Shiva Rajbhandari, a senior at Boise High School in Idaho, was sworn in this September as a member of the Boise Schools Board of Trustees, becoming the first student to serve on that city’s school board. The 18-year-old won against an incumbent candidate with 56 percent of the votes in a special election last month. He joins the small number of students on school boards across the country with voting rights instead of serving in an advisory role.