The Most Popular Kid Slang in Classrooms—From the Annoying to the Concerning
School Climate & Safety Data

The Most Popular Kid Slang in Classrooms—From the Annoying to the Concerning

By Sarah D. Sparks — July 01, 2026 2 min read
Slang words that drive teachers crazy: 67, bro, bruh, profanity, cooked, cap, rizz, low key, crash out, glazing, facts, lock in, goat, deadass, slay
Animation by Laura Baker/Education Week + Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The “six-seven” shrug—or, more frequently, collective shout—still tops teachers’ list of annoying kid slang, but slurs and online crudity are also percolating in some classrooms, to the worry of teachers, according to new survey data

The EdWeek Research Center surveyed more than 1,000 educators, including nearly 770 teachers, online from April through June. Teachers have happily predicted the demise of “six-seven,” the meme dubbed the 2025 Word of the Year by Dictionary.com, but that seems to have been wishful thinking: It still hasn’t run out of steam in many classrooms, accounting for more than 40% of the reported slang teachers said when asked, “What (if any) student slang is driving [them] crazy right now?” .

So-called “brainrot” pulled from online communities, such as “skibidi” as a synonym for strange or “aura” and “rizz” for status and charisma, have also moved into common classroom rotation.

Brainrot slang: big back, scuba, skibidi, aura, mid, bussin, Italian brainrot, gyatt, mewing
Animation by Laura Baker/Education Week + Canva

The nonsensical and shifting definitions that drive adults up the wall can help children and teens gain a sense of privacy and identity apart from adults, according to Anna Beresin, a folklorist and author of Recess Battles: Playing, Fighting, and Storytelling, a study of how child culture has evolved in schools.

Viral trends like TikTok dances and memes are “mostly harmless,” teachers said, but sheer repetition can make any phrase get under teachers’ skin: “It’s not that it’s offensive,” one noted, “it’s when 130 kids are hyperactive, distracting, and repeating the same trends verbatim for weeks at a time.”

Fewer than 1 in 10 responding teachers reported hearing actual terms associated with bullying—racist, sexist, and homophobic slurs, or “manosphere” slang associated with sexual aggression or self-harm. But “the extremist language is more troubling than the slang,” one teacher said.

Teen slag in manosphere realm: Sigma, 'female', alpha/beta, mogging, looksmaxxing, manosphere
Animation by Laura Baker/Education Week + Canva

Teachers who hear slurs or slang associated with online toxicity should “carve time to have frank discussions with the children and keep their ears attuned to [the students’] feelings as well as language,” Beresin said.

“Even the mildest of words can be used to bully, like ‘cute,’ or ‘normal,’ or ‘different,’” she said. “This is about school culture as a safe place, rather than slang.”

More than a quarter of teachers, meanwhile, said student slang doesn’t bother them, In fact, they use it.

“Every generation has its slang terms that become part of its culture,” noted one veteran teacher who responded to the survey, “and I’ve accepted that as long as it doesn’t interfere with my teaching too much.”

See also

Middle school girl student playing a hand game with her friend on a school bus.
E+
Student Well-Being & Movement What the Research Says Don't 86 the Six-Seven: Those Annoying Kid Trends Actually Have a Purpose
Sarah D. Sparks, November 20, 2025
5 min read

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting the New K-12 Workforce: What Teachers Need to Stay at School
 Join this free virtual event to discover what teachers say they need to feel supported to stay in classrooms for the long haul.
Register
Thu., July 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness K-12 Essentials Forum Career and Technical Education Takes Its Next Big Step
Join this free virtual event to hear creative approaches to modernize CTE programs and navigate the shift away from a near-exclusive focus on "college preparedness."
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety FAQs: What Schools Should Know About E-Bikes
Answers to seven questions about students' e-bike use and how schools are responding.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
4 min read
An e-bike is seen at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., on July 20, 2022.
An e-bike for sale at a store in Glenview, Ill., on July 20, 2022. More students have been riding the motorized two-wheelers to school, leading school districts to establish restrictions on who can ride them and institute safety training.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center See Which Safety Technologies Schools Are Betting On
An EdWeek Research Center Survey finds that schools are investing in detection and AI-powered cameras.
Jennifer Vilcarino
3 min read
ZeroEyes analyst Mario Hernandez demonstrates the use of AI with surveillance cameras to identify visible guns at the company's operations center, Friday, May 10, 2024, in Conshohocken, Pa. With the increasing use of AI technology, security is changing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
ZeroEyes analyst Mario Hernandez demonstrates the use of AI with surveillance cameras to identify visible guns at the company's operations center, on May 10, 2024, in Conshohocken, Pa. School district administrators are investing in acoustic monitoring and passive screening systems to try to make their buildings more secure.
Matt Slocum/AP
School Climate & Safety Drones to Stop School Shootings: Promising Tool or Unproven Strategy?
Schools in two states will test drones meant to respond quickly to school shooters.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Drones fly around a mannequin during a demonstration on how to neutralize a shooter in a school, at the headquarters of the startup "Campus Guardian Angel" on May 8, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Drones fly around a mannequin during a demonstration on how to neutralize a shooter in a school, at the headquarters of Campus Guardian Angel, a school safety startup, on May 8, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty
School Climate & Safety Steps to Follow for a Smooth, Successful, and Safe Graduation Ceremony
Graduation ceremonies pose unique logistical challenges for school districts. Preparation is key.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
5 min read
There was minimal police presence as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department kept an eye on the Maywood Academy High School graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, CA on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Law enforcement kept an eye on proceedings at the Maywood Academy High School graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, Calif., on June 12, 2025. Graduation ceremonies pose a unique logistical challenge for school districts, with many considerations to take into account.
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty