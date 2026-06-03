FAQs: What Schools Should Know About E-Bikes
School Climate & Safety

FAQs: What Schools Should Know About E-Bikes

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — June 03, 2026 4 min read
An e-bike is seen at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., on July 20, 2022.
An e-bike for sale at a store in Glenview, Ill., on July 20, 2022. More students have been riding the motorized two-wheelers to school, leading school districts to establish restrictions on who can ride them and institute safety training.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

With students’ use of electric bikes as a way to get to school on the rise, more schools are crafting policies to address who can use the devices and instituting safety training.

E-bikes—which have electric motors and batteries that provide power assistance as users pedal—can travel up to 28 mph, and as more students take to the motorized two-wheelers, schools are reporting problems managing bike traffic and children getting hurt in crashes. In some cases, children have died while riding e-bikes to and from school.

Although e-bikes are generally regulated by local governments, some school districts have passed their own policies that codify local law into district policy, clearly outline punishments for improper use, and establish required training before kids can ride the e-bikes on school property. In some cases, local governments lack regulations specific to e-bikes.

See Also

HERMOSA BEACH, CA-NOVEMBER 10, 2023, 2023: People ride an e-bike on the Strand in Hermosa Beach. In Hermosa Beach, it's against city code to use electric power on the Strand, but many e-bike riders do so anyway.
People ride an e-bike in Hermosa Beach, Calif. School districts are developing new policies as students' use of e-bikes rise, as do related crashes and traffic problems.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
School & District Management More Kids Are Riding E-Bikes to School, Leading to Headaches and Hospital Visits
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, June 3, 2026
5 min read

Below are answers to seven common questions about e-bikes, how kids are using them, and how districts are responding.

What types of e-bikes are out there?

There are three classifications of e-bikes, based largely on the maximum speed the bikes can reach and whether they have throttles that let riders use the motor without pedaling.

  • Class 1: Motors are pedal-assisted only (meaning they only turn on when the rider pedals), and bikes have a maximum speed of 20 mph.
  • Class 2: Bikes have throttles and a maximum speed of 20 mph.
  • Class 3: Bikes are pedal-assisted and lack a throttle, but can reach a maximum speed of 28 mph.

Any bikes that go faster or have other modifications are considered e-motos and generally require a driver’s license to operate.

Are e-bikes allowed on sidewalks and pedestrian trails?

It depends on the classification. Usually, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are allowed on trails, sidewalks, and bike paths. Class 3 bikes are often restricted to use on roadways and bike paths but prohibited on shared paths, like sidewalks and pedestrian trails.

States and cities may set different or more specific regulations.

Do kids need licenses to ride e-bikes?

In many areas, there are no laws requiring people to have a driver’s license to ride e-bikes, but some cities and other local governments have begun to pass rules restricting use to older children.

How many students actually ride e-bikes to school?

There is no national database tracking the frequency of kids’ use of e-bikes to get to school. Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that a small percentage of kids—around 10%—walk or ride bikes to school, and just a small fraction of those students likely use e-bikes, though e-bike use among kids has spiked in recent years.

In Orange County, Fla., where commissioners are considering a local e-bike policy, school officials have said 5% of students use e-bikes and e-scooters to get to school.

What challenges can e-bikes pose for schools?

Some school and district leaders say the uptick in kids riding e-bikes to schools has caused problems managing bicycle traffic on school grounds before classes begin for the day. They also can pose safety risks as cars attempt to navigate the congested pickup and drop-off areas. Some schools have reported injuries from e-bike rider vs. car crashes or when students aren’t wearing helmets and fall off their e-bikes.

In some cases, children have died in e-bike crashes on their way to and from school.

In a first-of-its-kind study of pediatric e-bike injuries released this year, researchers found that one California emergency department saw 201 children for e-bike injuries in 2025, compared with just one in 2021. E-bike injuries were the top reason for emergency room trauma visits at the hospital in 2025, surpassing falls, motor vehicle collisions, and car vs. pedestrian crashes.

Children who were riding on faster-moving e-bikes more commonly sustained injuries that led to hospitalizations, as did patients who were not wearing helmets.

How are schools addressing students’ e-bike use?

E-bikes are often regulated by local officials, rather than school districts. School districts that do pursue their own policies parallel local rules.

The Poway school district north of San Diego, for example, has banned e-bike use on elementary campuses, in accordance with city regulations that prohibit kids younger than 12 from using e-bikes.

On Long Island, N.Y., Hicksville and Mount Sinai schools in the past year have banned e-bikes and e-scooters on campuses, citing state law that bars kids younger than 16 from operating them.

Even districts that haven’t gone so far as to develop explicit e-bike policies have begun sharing safety information with students and families. Some require that students register their e-bikes with the school and some require kids to attend a safety course before they can ride their e-bikes to school.

How can kids ensure they are using e-bikes safely?

Kids should wear helmets when operating e-bikes. In many places, helmets are required.

Some organizations offer safety training for e-bike users, as do some local police departments. Training often covers topics like accident prevention, rules of the road, safety equipment, bike maintenance, and the importance of helmets and other safety gear.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Thu., June 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Hidden Costs of Special Ed Vacancies: Solutions for Your District
When provider vacancies hit, students feel it first. Hear what district leaders are doing to keep IEP-related services on track.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Wed., June 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar How Technology Is Reshaping Childhood
How do we protect kids online while embracing innovation? Learn about navigating safety, privacy, and opportunity in the Digital Age.
Content provided by Connect x Protect
Register
Tue., June 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Creative Approaches to K-12 Budget Realities
What are districts prioritizing in 2026? New survey data reveals emerging K-12 budgeting trends.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Drones to Stop School Shootings: Promising Tool or Unproven Strategy?
Schools in two states will test drones meant to respond quickly to school shooters.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Drones fly around a mannequin during a demonstration on how to neutralize a shooter in a school, at the headquarters of the startup "Campus Guardian Angel" on May 8, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Drones fly around a mannequin during a demonstration on how to neutralize a shooter in a school, at the headquarters of Campus Guardian Angel, a school safety startup, on May 8, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty
School Climate & Safety Steps to Follow for a Smooth, Successful, and Safe Graduation Ceremony
Graduation ceremonies pose unique logistical challenges for school districts. Preparation is key.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
5 min read
There was minimal police presence as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department kept an eye on the Maywood Academy High School graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, CA on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Law enforcement kept an eye on proceedings at the Maywood Academy High School graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, Calif., on June 12, 2025. Graduation ceremonies pose a unique logistical challenge for school districts, with many considerations to take into account.
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty
School Climate & Safety Q&A Restorative Practices Aren't Consequence-Free, Says a Student Discipline Expert
Consistent consequences are important to managing student behavior, says the author of a new book on discipline.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Students pass a talking piece during a restorative justice exercise at a school in Oakland, Calif., on June 11, 2013.
A student receives the talking piece from another student during a restorative justice session at a school in Oakland, Calif., on June 11, 2013. Nathan Maynard, the author of a newly released book on student discipline, says restorative practices are often misunderstood.
Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
School Climate & Safety States Push AI Weapons Detection as Part of School Safety
Three states are considering whether to require weapons-detection systems at school entrances.
Evie Blad
5 min read
A display indicating a detected weapon is pictured on an Evolv weapons detection system in New York City.
A display indicating a detected weapon is pictured on an Evolv AI weapons detection system in New York City, on March 28, 2024. Lawmakers in Georgia are weighing a bill that would require all public schools to have weapons-detection systems or metal detectors at building entrances. While supporters say the systems make schools safer, critics say the technology has limitations.
Barry Williams/New York Daily News via TNS