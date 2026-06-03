FAQs: What Schools Should Know About E-Bikes

With students’ use of electric bikes as a way to get to school on the rise, more schools are crafting policies to address who can use the devices and instituting safety training.

E-bikes—which have electric motors and batteries that provide power assistance as users pedal—can travel up to 28 mph, and as more students take to the motorized two-wheelers, schools are reporting problems managing bike traffic and children getting hurt in crashes. In some cases, children have died while riding e-bikes to and from school.

Although e-bikes are generally regulated by local governments, some school districts have passed their own policies that codify local law into district policy, clearly outline punishments for improper use, and establish required training before kids can ride the e-bikes on school property. In some cases, local governments lack regulations specific to e-bikes.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption People ride an e-bike in Hermosa Beach, Calif. School districts are developing new policies as students' use of e-bikes rise, as do related crashes and traffic problems. Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images School & District Management More Kids Are Riding E-Bikes to School, Leading to Headaches and Hospital Visits Remove Save to favorites

Below are answers to seven common questions about e-bikes, how kids are using them, and how districts are responding.

What types of e-bikes are out there?

There are three classifications of e-bikes, based largely on the maximum speed the bikes can reach and whether they have throttles that let riders use the motor without pedaling.

Class 1: Motors are pedal-assisted only (meaning they only turn on when the rider pedals), and bikes have a maximum speed of 20 mph.

Class 2: Bikes have throttles and a maximum speed of 20 mph.

Class 3: Bikes are pedal-assisted and lack a throttle, but can reach a maximum speed of 28 mph.

Any bikes that go faster or have other modifications are considered e-motos and generally require a driver’s license to operate.

Are e-bikes allowed on sidewalks and pedestrian trails?

It depends on the classification. Usually, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are allowed on trails, sidewalks, and bike paths. Class 3 bikes are often restricted to use on roadways and bike paths but prohibited on shared paths, like sidewalks and pedestrian trails.

States and cities may set different or more specific regulations.

Do kids need licenses to ride e-bikes?

In many areas, there are no laws requiring people to have a driver’s license to ride e-bikes, but some cities and other local governments have begun to pass rules restricting use to older children.

How many students actually ride e-bikes to school?

There is no national database tracking the frequency of kids’ use of e-bikes to get to school. Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that a small percentage of kids—around 10%—walk or ride bikes to school, and just a small fraction of those students likely use e-bikes, though e-bike use among kids has spiked in recent years.

In Orange County, Fla., where commissioners are considering a local e-bike policy , school officials have said 5% of students use e-bikes and e-scooters to get to school.

What challenges can e-bikes pose for schools?

Some school and district leaders say the uptick in kids riding e-bikes to schools has caused problems managing bicycle traffic on school grounds before classes begin for the day. They also can pose safety risks as cars attempt to navigate the congested pickup and drop-off areas. Some schools have reported injuries from e-bike rider vs. car crashes or when students aren’t wearing helmets and fall off their e-bikes.

In some cases, children have died in e-bike crashes on their way to and from school.

In a first-of-its-kind study of pediatric e-bike injuries released this year, researchers found that one California emergency department saw 201 children for e-bike injuries in 2025, compared with just one in 2021. E-bike injuries were the top reason for emergency room trauma visits at the hospital in 2025, surpassing falls, motor vehicle collisions, and car vs. pedestrian crashes.

Children who were riding on faster-moving e-bikes more commonly sustained injuries that led to hospitalizations, as did patients who were not wearing helmets.

How are schools addressing students’ e-bike use?

E-bikes are often regulated by local officials, rather than school districts. School districts that do pursue their own policies parallel local rules.

The Poway school district north of San Diego, for example, has banned e-bike use on elementary campuses, in accordance with city regulations that prohibit kids younger than 12 from using e-bikes.

On Long Island, N.Y., Hicksville and Mount Sinai schools in the past year have banned e-bikes and e-scooters on campuses, citing state law that bars kids younger than 16 from operating them.

Even districts that haven’t gone so far as to develop explicit e-bike policies have begun sharing safety information with students and families . Some require that students register their e-bikes with the school and some require kids to attend a safety course before they can ride their e-bikes to school.

How can kids ensure they are using e-bikes safely?

Kids should wear helmets when operating e-bikes. In many places, helmets are required.

Some organizations offer safety training for e-bike users , as do some local police departments. Training often covers topics like accident prevention, rules of the road, safety equipment, bike maintenance, and the importance of helmets and other safety gear.