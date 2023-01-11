The Bleak Outlook for Teacher Pensions: What You Need to Know
Budget & Finance

The Bleak Outlook for Teacher Pensions: What You Need to Know

By Mark Lieberman — January 11, 2023 3 min read
Conceptual paper boat made from a dollar bill and floating on a dramatic seascape with storm clouds looming.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Funding for school employees’ pension plans last year fell even further behind obligations than in previous years, a new report shows. But the range of the gaps among states is vast, with plans in some states performing well and others lagging substantially.

Unfunded pension liabilities arise when money in the pension bank account falls short of what the fund has committed to paying the employees who access it.

For K-12 pension plans, unfunded liabilities topped $816 billion in 2022, according to figures prepared for Education Week by the nonprofit Equable Institute, which researches public pensions and advocates for improving them. That figure exceeds the annual amount AmericaAmerica?-dv collectively spends each year on K-12 public education.

Equable’s new annual report outlining the dismal state of funding for public pensions, including for school employees, was published on Tuesday.

See Also

Image of a calculator and fincancial visuals.
iStock/Getty collage
Budget & Finance Districts Spend Up to a Third of Their Payroll on Pensions. What That Means for Budgets
Stephen Sawchuk, September 12, 2022
5 min read

Nationwide, teacher pension plans were 75.7 percent fully funded in 2022, according to Equable data—marking a drop of more than 8 percentage points from last year, when a surging post-pandemic economy brought unexpectedly robust returns.

That doesn’t bode well for the future, said Anthony Randazzo, the executive director of Equable. Pension returns are highly volatile and rarely adhere to a predictable upward curve. A potential recession, and the oncoming expiration of the federal COVID relief funds that have helped keep many districts afloat during the pandemic, could create even steeper financial pressures on K-12 pensions in the coming years, he said.

States and school districts will continue to shoulder the heavy financial burden of bankrolling retirement plans for public school employees and paying off debt servicing on underfunded plans.

Those obligations strain tight district budgets, with some devoting nearly 30 percent of payroll to pension obligations.

Unfunded pension liabilities also squeeze states’ capacity for other education investments, like raising staff salaries and developing tutoring programs.

Across all public pension programs, including those for other public employees like firefighters and police officers, slightly more than 77 percent of obligations nationwide were funded in 2022, according to the Equable report. That’s a drop of more than 6.5 percent from 2021.

In 2021, unfunded liabilities for all public pensions dropped below $1 trillion. Thanks to deteriorating financial conditions, pension plans weren’t so fortunate last year, as that figure jumped to $1.45 trillion.

Unfunded liabilities compound district debt

Even though investment returns for school pension plans slightly outperformed returns for other kinds of pension plans, the resulting windfall wasn’t enough to offset substantial liabilities, Randazzo said.

More unfunded liabilities translate to more debt, compounding the financial hole pension plans are creating.

The funding level for pensions varies quite a bit from state to state. In two states and the District of Columbia, public pensions—the majority of which are for school employees—are funded at more than 100 percent of existing liabilities. In 20 more states, public pensions are 80 percent funded or better.

But in six states—Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey, and South Carolina—pensions are funded between 47 percent and 59 percent.

Even in some states where public pension funding looks strong, teacher pensions are suffering relative to pensions for other public-serving workers. In California, for instance, 98 percent of pension obligations for Los Angeles fire and police employees are currently funded, compared with only 70 percent of pension obligations for the statewide teacher=pension plan.

Three pension plans that cover teachers are among the 15 lowest-funded public pension plans in the nation, according to the report’s rankings:

  • Chicago Teachers Fund: 45 percent funded; $14 billion in unfunded liabilities
  • New Jersey Teachers Pension Annuity: 37 percent funded; $47 billion in unfunded liabilities
  • Indiana Teachers Pre-96 Plan: 28 percent funded; $10 billion in unfunded liabilities

Meanwhile, pension plans for educators in Michigan, Nebraska, New York City, and Tennessee, ranked among the 10 best-funded public pensions in the nation. All three are fully funded—and then some.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Related Tags:
Teachers Retirement & Pensions

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., January 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How Social-Emotional Learning Assessments Strengthen Tier 1 MTSS
Learn how districts can integrate effective multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) by using data from high-quality, strengths-based universal SEL assessments.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance The Year in School Finance: 10 Stories You Should Know
Federal relief funds, persistent labor shortages, and looming environmental threats are among the year's most pressing issues.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
2022 money bag with coins and a magnifying glass nearby
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Budget & Finance Student Lunch Debt Is Expected to Rise. TikTokers to the Rescue?
The heartwarming phenomenon can solve local issues, but probably not what's expected to be a nationwide rise in lunch debt.
Alyson Klein & Hayley Hardison
3 min read
Young boy in a school lunchroom cafeteria line and choosing a slice of pizza to put on his tray which includes an apple.
SDI Productions/Getty
Budget & Finance Property Taxes Fuel K-12 Budgets. How Well Does That Work?
A new report explores the role of property taxes in school funding and ways to offset their pinch as inflation rises.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Conceptual image of a house and coins balanced on a see saw.
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Students Displaced by PCBs to Get New High School as a Bond Measure Passes
Demolition begins soon on the old high school in Burlington, Vt., shut down in 2020 after harmful levels of a toxic chemical were found.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
The entrance to Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt., on Sept. 19, 2022. The school has been closed due to the discovery of high levels of PCBs.
Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt., was closed after the discovery of high levels of PCBs.
Luke Awtry for Education Week
Load More ▼